No. 14 Virginia hosts VCU Tuesday night at The Dish

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 11:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

No. 14 Virginia (33-12) and VCU (27-17) will conclude their midweek home and home series on Tuesday at Disharoon Park. First pitch for the non-conference tilt is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will air live on ACCNX.

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Additionally the contest can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or anywhere on WINA.com. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

To accommodate the Casting Crowns event at John Paul Jones Area, baseball fans can park in the JPJ South, JPJ East and Emmett/Ivy Garage for Tuesday’s game.

Like this: Like Loading...