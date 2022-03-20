No. 14 Liberty outlasts North Florida, 7-5, to win weekend series

The No. 14 Liberty Flames erased an early three-run deficit with six unanswered runs, sliding past the North Florida Ospreys, 7-5, in an ASUN contest on Sunday at Harmon Stadium.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the fifth, the Flames plated four two-out runs to take a 5-4 lead they never relinquished. Three Hillier capped the four-run outburst with a two-run home run, his second of the season.

First baseman Brady Gulakowski had two hits, his fourth home run of the season, an RBI double, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and had a game-high four RBI for the Flames.

Shortstop Cameron Foster collected a season-high four hits, had an RBI double and scored a run in the contest.

Liberty takes their first ASUN Conference series of 2022, two games to one. The Flames move to 14-4 overall and 2-1 in conference. Host North Florida falls to 7-13 overall and 1-2 in the ASUN.

