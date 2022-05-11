No. 12 Virginia returns from final exams Wednesday to host Longwood

No. 12 Virginia (34-12) will host Longwood (19-27) on Wednesday in its final non-conference game of the regular season. The contest is scheduled to air live on ACCNX at 6 p.m.

Game coverage

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probables

Longwood: RHP Cole Taylor (1-1, 8.54 ERA, 26.2 IP, 17 BB, 20 SO)

Virginia: RHP Matt Wyatt (0-1, 7.15 ERA, 11.1 IP, 11 BB, 13 SO)

