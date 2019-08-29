No. 12 UVA opens season Friday against Pacific

The 12th-ranked UVA men’s soccer team will open its 2019 season on Friday when it hosts Pacific at Klöckner Stadium.

The match is part of a single-admission doubleheader with the Virginia women’s team that begins at 5:30. The men are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Game Coverage: Friday night’s game will air live on ACCNX which streams live on the ESPN App and is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Tickets

For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.

Notes

Friday will mark the start of the 76th season of men’s soccer at Virginia.

Virginia and Pacific will meet for the first time on Friday night. The Cavaliers have faced six of the current West Coast Conference members and own a 9-3 record against the league all-time.

Cavalier head coach George Gelnovatch enters his 24th season at the helm, the longest tenured coach in program history.

Virginia has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 38 seasons, the longest streak in the history of collegiate soccer. The Cavaliers have won seven national championships including two under Gelnovatch (2009 & 2014).

Virginia will open up at home for the seventh-straight season and hold a 17-6 record under Gelnovatch in season-opening games.

Friday will be only the second time in the last six years it has not squared off against a ranked opponent. Pacific, an NCAA Tournament team a year ago, is currently receiving votes in the Preseason United Soccer Coaches Poll.

The last two season-opening games have come down to the wire with a last-minute victory over then-No. 15 New Hampshire last season and a 3-2 overtime thriller against then-No.13 Villanova in 2017.

Every opener since 2010 has been decided by a goal and includes three extra-time contests.

