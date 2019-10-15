NLCS Game 4 Preview: Can the Nats close out Cards, clinch Series berth?

Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, 11:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

This is uncharted territory for the Washington Nationals, who are a game away from the franchise’s first World Series.

The Nats will try to clinch the historic berth in the Fall Classic tonight in Game 4.

Up 3-0 in the series, the team is focused on the task at hand, knowing that nothing is settled yet, even recognizing the fact that only one team in MLB postseason history has come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

“I’m worried about just getting through tomorrow, go 1-0 tomorrow, and we’ll see what happens then,” manager Davey Martinez said after the Nats’ 8-1 win in Game 3 Monday night. “Yeah, I never – I thought about lineups and stuff for tomorrow, and we know Pat’s going. I like the fact that we didn’t have to use Huddy or Doo today, so that was nice. So, we’re prepared for tomorrow.”

Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 10.6L/9) gets the start in Game 4 for Washington. St. Louis is sending out Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.35 ERA, 7.0K/9) for the start to save the season.

Corbin took the loss in Game 1 of the NLDS, a 6-0 setback at Los Angeles, in which he pitched well – giving up three runs, two earned, in six innings, striking out nine and walking five, but was just outpitched by Dodgers ace Walker Buehler.

He’s appeared in relief in three games, getting touched up for six runs in two-thirds of an inning in the Nats’ 10-4 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, before bouncing back with an inning and a third of scoreless relief, striking out three of the four batters that he faced, in the 7-3 Game 5 clincher.

Corbin also got an out in the ninth inning of Washington’s 3-1 Game 2 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Corbin vs. St. Louis

Cardinals hitters are a collective 28-for-112 with a .250/.339/.384 slash line against Corbin, who was 1-1 in two starts against St. Louis in 2019.

Corbin gave up six runs on six hits in five innings in a 6-3 loss back on April 29. He got the win for Washington on Sept. 17, giving up two runs, neither earned, in six innings, striking out 11 and walking four.

Key hitters vs. Corbin

Paul Goldschmidt: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 BB, .500/.667/.750

Harrison Bader: 3-for-8, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 5 K, .375/.375/.875

Dexter Fowler: 6-for-19, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K, .316/.316/.474

Jose Martinez: 3-for-10, 1 2B, , 3 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K, .300/.300/.400

Yadier Molina: 4-for-16, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, .250/.333/.250

Marcell Ozuna: 4-for-21, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K, .190/.292/.333

Matt Carpenter: 3-for-14, 3 2B, 5 BB, 7 K, .214/.421/.429

Paul DeJong: 1-for-7, 2 BB, 2 K, .143/.333/.143

Kolten Wong: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K, .000/.000/.000

Hudson vs. Washington

Nationals hitters are a collective 10-for-53 against Hudson, with a .189/.271/.264 slash line.

Hudson was 1-1 in two starts against the Nats in 2019, taking the loss in a May 2 game in which he gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking two.

He got the win on Sept. 16, giving up two runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out one and walking two.

Key hitters vs. Hudson

Anthony Rendon: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, .500/.500/.1250

Ryan Zimmerman: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K, .333/.500/.667

Yan Gomes: 2-for-6, 0 BB, 2 K, .333/.333/.333

Howie Kendrick: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K, .333/.333/.333

Victor Robles: 1-for-6, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, .167/.167/.167

Adam Eaton: 1-for-6, 1 BB, 2 K, .167/.286/.167

Juan Soto: 0-for-3, 3 BB, 1 K, .000/.500/.000

Trea Turner: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K, .000/.000/.000

Story by Chris Graham













Relive a slice of UVA Basketball History! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.





Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Comments