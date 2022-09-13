Ninth ad from Congress’s Elaine Luria highlights commitment to first responders and law enforcement
A week after releasing her seventh and eighth television ads, Congresswoman Elaine Luria of Virginia releases “Real Virginia: Mark.”
Her ninth television ad follows “Robert,” which features her husband and highlights the role of military spouses in Coastal Virginia supporting members of the armed services.
In “Dr. Archer,” Luria’s commitment to Coastal Virginia and the danger that Jen Kiggans poses to women in Virginia and the U.S. is highlighted with words from an obstetrician/gynecologist.
“Real Virginia: Mark” features former Isle of Wight Sheriff and Smithfield Chief of Police Mark Marshall and the importance of public safety in our everyday lives, according to a press release.
“As a 20-year Navy veteran, keeping Americans safe remains one of my top priorities as a member of Congress,” Luria said in the press release. “The men and women of law enforcement lay their lives in the line every day, and we must continue to provide them with the funding, tools and resources they need to keep us safe.”
Luria was proud to secure more than $8.2 million in funding to replace the Eastern Shore’s 911 communications system and support first responders.
“I will continue to be a champion for public safety and ensure that law enforcement in Coastal Virginia is supported,” she said.
Luria’s new ad highlights her role in securing more than $8,245,000 in Community Project Funding to replace the entire Accomack and Northampton counties public safety radio communications system with public safety grade, reliable, integrated, mission-critical voice and data communications for first responders and law enforcement.
Luria represents Virginia’s Second Congressional District, including Accomack and Northampton counties, the cities of Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, portions of Norfolk City, Hampton, York and James City counties.