Nine organizations recognized for projects that improve Virginia’s environment

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the winners of the 2021 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards this week at the virtual Environment Virginia Symposium.

Nine winners were recognized for innovative projects that improve Virginia’s environment. Awardees represent businesses, industry, higher education as well as state, local and federal government that successfully implemented projects that achieved considerable environment results.

“With these awards, we celebrate the tremendous efforts of leaders and innovators across Virginia who are tackling our greatest environmental challenges,” Northam said. “Their vision, advocacy and commitment set a standard to which we can all aspire, and I look forward to continuing our work together to address the impacts of climate change, protect our natural resources and advance environmental justice.”

Awards are given in the categories of sustainability program, environmental project, land conservation and implementation of the Virginia Outdoors Plan. This year, there were two gold winners, three silver and four bronze.

The awards are sponsored by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards Winners

Gold Medal

Freddie Mac has demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability through the development of a program that covers facilities operation, landscape maintenance, environmentally-oriented business products, employee engagement, community partnerships and dedicated leadership.

has demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability through the development of a program that covers facilities operation, landscape maintenance, environmentally-oriented business products, employee engagement, community partnerships and dedicated leadership. Harrisonburg Public Works innovative practice took technology typically found in agriculture and applied it to municipal stormwater needs. The Purcell Park Bioreactor Project used woodchips from dead trees to denitrify water in Blacks Run, an impaired tributary of the Chesapeake Bay.

Silver Medal

US Fish & Wildlife Service James River National Wildlife Refuge: Powell Creek Nature Trail

Powell Creek Nature Trail Newport News Shipbuilding a Division of Huntington Ingalls Incorporated: SOAR

SOAR Virginia State University Facilities and Capital Outlay: Fleet’s Branch Stream Restoration Phase I

Bronze Medal

County of Page Battle Creek Landfill: Successful Recycling in a Dying Market

Successful Recycling in a Dying Market Luck Stone Leesburg Plant: Peregrine Falcon Conservation

Peregrine Falcon Conservation NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Wallops Flight Facility: Goddard Sustainability Program

Goddard Sustainability Program Sky Meadows State Park” Sensory Explorers’ Trail

For a full description of all winning projects and additional information on the awards, visit the DEQ website.

