Nine ‘Hoos earn All-ACC Indoor Track and Field Academic Team honors

Nine members of the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams were named to the All-ACC Indoor Track and Field Academic Team.

The men’s team had six student-athletes recognized for their athletic and academic performance during the season with seniors AJ Ernst and Sam Young, junior Jordan Willis, sophomore Owayne Owens, and freshmen Elby Omohundro and Derek Pekar being named to the team.

Junior Halle Hazzard, sophomore Alix Still and freshman Jada Seaman were named honorees from the women’s team.

Three Cavaliers won conference titles at the 2020 ACC Indoor Conference Championships. Seaman won the ACC title in the long jump, setting a UVA record and recording the sixth-best jump in the NCAA this season.

Young became Virginia’s first male pole vault champion since 1958 and set a UVA record at the meet. Pekar captured Virginia’s second ever ACC title in the heptathlon, recording the second-highest score in program history.

Owens and Ernst earned first-team All-ACC honors at the conference meet with a second-place finish in the triple jump and mile, respectively. Omohundro, Willis and Still were second-team All-ACC honorees.

Omohundro placed fourth in the heptathlon, Willis placed fifth in the 400m dash and Still placed sixth in the pentathlon. Hazzard rounded out the list for the Cavaliers, running the 17th-best time in the NCAA this season in the 60m dash.

To be eligible for consideration for the All-ACC Academic Team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his or her academic career.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released at a later date.

