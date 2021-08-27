Nibogora hits game-winner in Virginia’s 2-1 win over Western Michigan

Freshman Ank Nibogora scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to give Virginia (1-0-0) a 2-1 victory over Western Michigan (0-1-0) on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA took the lead in the 27th minute when sophomore Leo Afonso scored on a header. Freshman Paul Wiese played set up the play by passing it off to sophomore Kaya Ignacio, who tapped it back for Wiese to send it in to Afonso.

Western Michigan tied the game in the 83rd minute when Aidan O’Connor scored on the assist from Charlie Sharp.

After a yellow card on Western Michigan, Wiese took the set piece into the box where junior Andreas Ueland headed it out towards the corner, and Nibogora was there for the finish to score the game-winner.