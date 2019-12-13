Nighttime paving on Saturday will close I-81 northbound at exit 257

The left northbound lane of Interstate 81 at mile marker 258 will close for barrier removal to prepare for paving work beginning Saturday night at 8 p.m.

After 9 p.m. all I-81 northbound lanes will close at mile marker 258. This is in the Mauzy area of Rockingham County.

On Thursday, a tractor trailer crash with fire damaged the pavement in this area. Crews will perform pavement repairs between 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Northbound traffic will use the I-81 exit 257 interchange northbound off and on ramps to bypass this work. Signs will be posted to direct northbound traffic to the exit 257 off ramps, where traffic will cross Route 11 with the assistance of flaggers and reenter I-81 northbound using the on ramps.

Southbound traffic using the I-81 exit 257 off ramp will be guided by flaggers. The traffic signal at this location will be turned off to enhance traffic flow on Route 11 northbound during the I-81 northbound detour operations.

Motorists should expect delays in this area. Virginia State Police will be stationed at this work zone.

All work is weather permitting.

