Nightfall brings slick road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley

VDOT crews are treating and plowing roads in the Shenandoah Valley, but motorists should drive with extreme caution or delay unnecessary travel.

For winter events, VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary and subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will focus efforts on roads that are traveled most.

VDOT continues to ask drivers to remove snow from their vehicles before travel, once on the road allow plows plenty of room to do their work and drive at slower speeds for the snow and ice conditions found on many roadways.

Drive defensively and always wear a seatbelt.

Here are the road conditions as of 10 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Clear conditions in Augusta County.

Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Shenandoah and Rockbridge counties. Clear conditions in Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties. Clear conditions in Bath County.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, and Rockbridge counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany and Bath counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

