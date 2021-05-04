Nick Sherod announces return to Richmond next season

Nick Sherod announced on Tuesday that he will return to the Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team next fall, taking advantage of an NCAA decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to student-athletes competing in winter sports due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Sherod is the sixth member of the Spiders to decide to use their extra year of eligibility, joining Nathan Cayo, Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, and walk-ons Jordan Gaitley and Sullivan Kulju.

With Sherod’s announcement, the Spiders are now expected to return 15 of the 16 players on their final 2020-21 roster next season.

Blake Francis announced that he was turning pro in April.

In a post on his Instagram account, Sherod said “Hope for the best, prepare for the worst, however it comes, just know that I’m ready! Why not run it back?”

Sherod missed the entire 2020-2021 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his right knee in October. In 2019-2020, Sherod started all 31 games for the Spiders and averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range, the 10th-best mark in Division I.

Sherod’s 187 three-point field goals rank ninth in program history and his career three-point field goal percentage of 39.4 is the eighth-highest ever by a Spider. He will enter the season 33rd on Richmond’s career scoring list with 1,192 points, one of four 1,000-point scorers on UR’s 2021-22 roster along with Golden (1,739), Gilyard (1,547), and Cayo (1,047).

Sherod, who already owns a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in English from Richmond, is pursuing a master’s of teaching degree with a focus on secondary education from Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies.

He was recently honored for his classroom performance with Richmond’s Scholar Athlete Award.

