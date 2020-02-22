Nice effort from Casey Morsell: Surprise return from injury
Virginia coach Tony Bennett didn’t expect to have Casey Morsell for Saturday’s game at Pitt.
Morsell would get on the floor and give Bennett 24 minutes off the bench in the 59-56 win.
The 6’3” freshman went down with a sprained ankle late in UVA’s 78-63 win over Boston College on Wednesday, and Bennett said Morsell didn’t practice on Thursday, and on Friday was able to do limited walking and running.
“But it kept getting better and better. Great treatment, obviously, by Ethan Saliba, our trainer,” said Bennett, adding that Morsell was still a “game-time decision, and I’m glad because we needed him.”
Morsell was used a good bit as a primary ball-handler against Pitt’s press, which was important as sophomore point guard Kihei Clark was out there for 38 minutes, and had a tough time against the pressure, committing six turnovers.
Morsell’s stat line – seven points on 2-of-5 shooting – was notably turnover-free.
“Pitt is so good at attacking the paint and beating you off the dribble, and I thought he really spread out and defended it well, and he did some nice things offensively, made the free throws and was steady,” Bennett said.
“It was good toughness on his part, and we weren’t sure and I don’t think he was sure, but it felt good in warmups, and it was a big shot in the arm for us,” Bennett said.
Story by Chris Graham
