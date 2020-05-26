NHL adopts 24-team Stanley Cup playoff: Scrapping regular season upon return

The first step in the ultimate return of the NHL is now set, with the league announcing Tuesday that it will scrap the remainder of its regular season in favor of a 24-team playoff format.

“At the pause, we committed to resuming play only when appropriate and prudent,” commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are hopeful the Return To Play Plan will allow us to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup in a manner in which the health and safety of our players, on-ice officials, team staff and associated individuals involved are paramount. Accordingly, an essential component of the plan is a rigorous, regular schedule of testing.”

Yes, yes, details still need to be worked out, most notably, location.

It is anticipated that teams would need to have a three-week training camp to ramp back up for the beginning of the playoffs.

According to a report on ESPN.com, playoff series would be best-of-five affairs.

Story by Chris Graham

