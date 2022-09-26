NFL Week 4 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
The new NFL season moves into week 4 this coming weekend. We list all 16 fixtures and highlight the team’s head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus the latest Money Line match betting.
We take a look at all of the NFL week 4 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengal, 8:15pm Thursday Sept, 29 2022
Played: 25
Miami Dolphins Wins: 18
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 6, 2020 Bengals 7 @ Dolphins 19
Key Stat: The Bengals have won their last 2 home games against the Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, 09:30am Sunday Oct 2, 2022 (played in London, England)
Played: 36
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 23
New Orleans Saints Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 25, 2022 Vikings 33 @ Saints 52
Key Stat: New Orleans have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Vikings
New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 26
New York Jets Wins: 6
Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 22, 2019 Steelers 10 @ Jets 16
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won 10 of their last 11 home games against the New York Jets
Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 10
Buffalo Bills Wins: 4
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 16, 2021 Ravens 3 @ Bills 17
Key Stat: Baltimore have won their last 5 home games against the Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 6
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 3
Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 28, 2018 Eagles 24 @ Jaguars 18
Key Stat: Philadelphia have won their last 3 against the Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 16
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 11
Detroit Lions Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 2, 2022 Lions 29 @ Seahawks 51
Key Stat: Seattle have won their last four vs Detroit
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 124
Washington Commanders Wins: 47
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 75
Tied: 2
Last met: Dec 26 2021, Washington 14 @ Cowboys 56
Key Stat: Dallas have won 5 of their last 6 home games against Washington
Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 15
Cleveland Browns Wins: 12
Atlanta Falcons Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 11, 2018 Falcons 16 @ Browns 28
Key Stat: Cleveland have won 4 of their last 5 vs Atlanta and 6 of their last 7 away games against the Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 8
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 5
Houston Texans Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 26, 2021 Chargers 29 @ Texans 41
Key Stat: Los Angeles have won 3 of their last 4 away games against Houston
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 55
Tennessee Titans Wins: 20
Indianapolis Colts Wins: 35
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 21, 2021 Titans 34 @ Colts 31
Key Stat: Tennessee have won 4 of their last 5 vs Indianapolis and their last 3 away at the Colts
Chicago Bears @ New York Giants, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 62
Chicago Bears Wins: 36
New York Giants Wins: 24
Tied: 2
Last Met: Jan 2, 2022 Giants 3 @ Bears 29
Key Stat: New York Giants have won their last 3 home games against Chicago
Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers, 4:05pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 19
Arizona Cardinals Wins: 5
Carolina Panthers Wins: 14
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 14, 2021, Pantahers 34 @ Cardinals 10
Key Stat: The Panthers have won their last 5 vs the Cardinals
New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 12
New England Patriots Wins: 6
Green Bay Packers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 4, 2018 Packers 17 @ Patriots 31
Key Stat: New England have won 3 of their last 4 vs Green Bay
Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 125
Denver Broncos Wins: 54
Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 69
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 26, 2021 Broncos 13 @ Raiders 17
Key Stat: The Raiders have won 6 of their last 7 vs Denver
Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022
Played: 14
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 78
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 7, 2021 Chiefs 9 @ Buccaneers 31
Key Stat: Tampa have won 6 of their last 7 vs Kansas
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15pm Monday Oct 3, 2022
Played: 146
Los Angeles Rams Wins: 68
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 75
Tied: 3
Last Met: Jan 30, 2022 49ers 17 @ Rams 20
Key Stat: San Francisco have won their last 3 home games against the Rams
Note: Odds are subject to change
