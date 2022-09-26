The new NFL season moves into week 4 this coming weekend. We list all 16 fixtures and highlight the team’s head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus the latest Money Line match betting.

NFL Week 4 Fixtures, Head-to-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

We take a look at all of the NFL week 4 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengal, 8:15pm Thursday Sept, 29 2022

Played: 25

Miami Dolphins Wins: 18

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 6, 2020 Bengals 7 @ Dolphins 19

Key Stat: The Bengals have won their last 2 home games against the Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +120 Cincinnati Bengals -140

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, 09:30am Sunday Oct 2, 2022 (played in London, England)



Played: 36

Minnesota Vikings Wins: 23

New Orleans Saints Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 25, 2022 Vikings 33 @ Saints 52

Key Stat: New Orleans have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Vikings

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings -135 New Orleans Saints +115

New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 26

New York Jets Wins: 6

Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 22, 2019 Steelers 10 @ Jets 16

Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won 10 of their last 11 home games against the New York Jets

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +160 Pittsburgh Steelers -185

Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 10

Buffalo Bills Wins: 4

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 16, 2021 Ravens 3 @ Bills 17

Key Stat: Baltimore have won their last 5 home games against the Bills

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -175 Baltimore Ravens +150

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 6

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 3

Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 28, 2018 Eagles 24 @ Jaguars 18

Key Stat: Philadelphia have won their last 3 against the Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars +260 Philadelphia Eagles -320

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 16

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 11

Detroit Lions Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 2, 2022 Lions 29 @ Seahawks 51

Key Stat: Seattle have won their last four vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +210 Detroit Lions -250

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 124

Washington Commanders Wins: 47

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 75

Tied: 2

Last met: Dec 26 2021, Washington 14 @ Cowboys 56

Key Stat: Dallas have won 5 of their last 6 home games against Washington

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders +130 Dallas Cowboys -150

Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 15

Cleveland Browns Wins: 12

Atlanta Falcons Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 11, 2018 Falcons 16 @ Browns 28

Key Stat: Cleveland have won 4 of their last 5 vs Atlanta and 6 of their last 7 away games against the Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns -160 Atlanta Falcons +135

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 8

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 5

Houston Texans Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 26, 2021 Chargers 29 @ Texans 41

Key Stat: Los Angeles have won 3 of their last 4 away games against Houston

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -290 Houston Texans +240

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 55

Tennessee Titans Wins: 20

Indianapolis Colts Wins: 35

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 21, 2021 Titans 34 @ Colts 31

Key Stat: Tennessee have won 4 of their last 5 vs Indianapolis and their last 3 away at the Colts

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans +155 Indianapolis Colts -180

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 62

Chicago Bears Wins: 36

New York Giants Wins: 24

Tied: 2

Last Met: Jan 2, 2022 Giants 3 @ Bears 29

Key Stat: New York Giants have won their last 3 home games against Chicago

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +130 New York Giants -150

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers, 4:05pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 19

Arizona Cardinals Wins: 5

Carolina Panthers Wins: 14

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 14, 2021, Pantahers 34 @ Cardinals 10

Key Stat: The Panthers have won their last 5 vs the Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals EVEN Carolina Panthers -120

New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 12

New England Patriots Wins: 6

Green Bay Packers Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 4, 2018 Packers 17 @ Patriots 31

Key Stat: New England have won 3 of their last 4 vs Green Bay

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots +290 Green Bay Packers -380

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 125

Denver Broncos Wins: 54

Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 69

Tied: 2

Last Met: Dec 26, 2021 Broncos 13 @ Raiders 17

Key Stat: The Raiders have won 6 of their last 7 vs Denver

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos TBC Las Vegas Raiders TBC

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 14

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 78

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 7, 2021 Chiefs 9 @ Buccaneers 31

Key Stat: Tampa have won 6 of their last 7 vs Kansas

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -135 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +115

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15pm Monday Oct 3, 2022

Played: 146

Los Angeles Rams Wins: 68

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 75

Tied: 3

Last Met: Jan 30, 2022 49ers 17 @ Rams 20

Key Stat: San Francisco have won their last 3 home games against the Rams

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams TBC San Francisco 49ers TBC

Note: Odds are subject to change

