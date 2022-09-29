Menu
nfl decides against moving tampa bay kansas city sunday night football game
NFL

NFL decides against moving Tampa Bay-Kansas City Sunday Night Football game

Chris Graham
Last updated:
tampa bay buccaneers
(© Wirestock Creators – stock.adobe.com)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played as scheduled on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The league had considered U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as an alternate site after the Buccaneers evacuated the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Ian tracked south of Tampa Bay, sparing the region the worst of the destruction.

The game between the Bucs (2-1) and Chiefs (2-1) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Tom Brady, who led Tampa Bay to a win in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in 2021, said he hopes the game can bring people together for “a common good.”

“I always feel like sports has brought people together over a long period of time,” Brady said. And watching different adversities – whether that was 9/11, whether that was Katrina – sports has an amazing way of kind healing wounds and bringing people together and bringing communities together in something to cheer for and a common interest and a common good. I think anytime you can participate in things like that, it’s a great feeling.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

