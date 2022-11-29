Speed limit to change on Lee Street in Broadway

On December 1, the speed limit on Lee Street (Route 259) in Broadway will be reduced to 25 mph.

According to a press release from VDOT, the speed limit change is necessary to protect work crews and motorists at the Linville Creek bridge replacement project, between Holly Hill and Main streets.

On or about Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lee Street traffic will begin to use a temporary bridge over Linville Creek to allow contractors to demolish the old bridge and construct a permanent replacement bridge.

The temporary crossing, according to the press release, will serve traffic from December 2022 through November 2023. No right-turn lane will be dedicated during this time from eastbound Lee Street onto Main Street.

The new permanent bridge is expected to be ready for motorists in November 2023, and minor traffic restrictions should be expected through spring 2024 for the final phases of the project.

VDOT encourages motorists to remain alert during all stages of construction, and pedestrians are prohibited entrance to the work zone. Pedestrian access on the current Linville Creek bridge is prohibited and the temporary bridge will not allow pedestrians.

All work is weather permitting.

The existing bridge, according to VDOT, was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The new bridge will be approximately seven feet wider and have a six-foot sidewalk. VDOT awarded a $4,902,370 construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville in June.