Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news speed limit to change on lee street in broadway
Local/Virginia

Speed limit to change on Lee Street in Broadway

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

vdot logoOn December 1, the speed limit on Lee Street (Route 259) in Broadway will be reduced to 25 mph.

According to a press release from VDOT, the speed limit change is necessary to protect work crews and motorists at the Linville Creek bridge replacement project, between Holly Hill and Main streets.

On or about Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lee Street traffic will begin to use a temporary bridge over Linville Creek to allow contractors to demolish the old bridge and construct a permanent replacement bridge.

The temporary crossing, according to the press release, will serve traffic from December 2022 through November 2023. No right-turn lane will be dedicated during this time from eastbound Lee Street onto Main Street.

The new permanent bridge is expected to be ready for motorists in November 2023, and minor traffic restrictions should be expected through spring 2024 for the final phases of the project.

VDOT encourages motorists to remain alert during all stages of construction, and pedestrians are prohibited entrance to the work zone. Pedestrian access on the current Linville Creek bridge is prohibited and the temporary bridge will not allow pedestrians.

All work is weather permitting.

The existing bridge, according to VDOT, was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The new bridge will be approximately seven feet wider and have a six-foot sidewalk. VDOT awarded a $4,902,370 construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville in June.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

harrisonburg parade christmas

Harrisonburg: Wonderfest festival, parade make downtown worthy of a Hallmark movie
Crystal Graham
charlottesville tree lighting

Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night
Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union present Charlottesville's 25th annual Grand Illumination with holiday concert sponsored by Ting, this Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

natalie merchant paramount

‘Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour’ at the Paramount Theater this spring
Crystal Graham

“An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour” will make a stop at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m.

bridgewater college

Bridgewater College presents annual Holiday Extravaganza concerts this weekend
Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley

First Fridays of the Valley offers holiday arts experiences on Dec. 2
Crystal Graham

Forest Service promises its own environmental impact statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline
Rebecca Barnabi
football rugby TV

Survey: Football fans eat, drink too much when watching games at home
Crystal Graham