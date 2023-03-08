Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news richmond police seek information on woman missing since feb 12
Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on woman missing since Feb. 12

Chris Graham
Published:

jeri diltsThe Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old female.

Jeri Dilts was last seen at a café located in the 700 block of Bainbridge Street in the Manchester area around 1 p.m. on Feb. 12. She may have been with her dog, Guap, a Sheltie, brown and white in color.

Dilts’ vehicle was found parked and idling near this location.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Jeri Dilts or her dog Guap please call Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

virginia tech notre dame
Sports

Virginia Tech rallies, defeats Notre Dame, 67-64, for ACC Tournament win

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Baseball: #17 Virginia tops W&M, #11 Virginia Tech wins, VMI falls at JMU

Chris Graham

Virginia finished off a nine-game homestand with a 7-3 win over William & Mary on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

uva lacrosse
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #1 Virginia gets out to big early lead, holds off #11 Johns Hopkins

Chris Graham

Top-ranked Virginia jumped out 6-0 on #11 Johns Hopkins on its way to an 18-13 win on Tuesday to retain the Doyle Smith Cup.

Leana Lang
Virginia

Missing Charlotte teen may be in Loudoun County, according to police

Chris Graham
fascism
Perspectives

The right to be let alone: When government wants to know all your business

John Whitehead
horse with child
Virginia

No horsing around: Virginia 8th best state for equine lovers

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham acc
Sports

My first live ACC Tournament since 2020: Man, that escalated quickly

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy