Richmond Police seek information on woman missing since Feb. 12

The Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old female.

Jeri Dilts was last seen at a café located in the 700 block of Bainbridge Street in the Manchester area around 1 p.m. on Feb. 12. She may have been with her dog, Guap, a Sheltie, brown and white in color.

Dilts’ vehicle was found parked and idling near this location.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Jeri Dilts or her dog Guap please call Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.