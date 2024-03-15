Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Photo Gallery: A late night at Capital One Arena for Virginia-Boston College
Basketball, Sports

Photo Gallery: A late night at Capital One Arena for Virginia-Boston College

Mike Ingalls
Published date:

Virginia rallied from an early 10-point deficit, overcame a ragged night at the free-throw line and a buzzer-beater with a foot just inside the three-point line to defeat Boston College, 66-60, in overtime in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night in the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Mike Ingalls

Mike Ingalls

Mike Ingalls, the godfather of UVA Athletics coverage on the interwebs, joined the staff at AFP as a photographer and contributor in 2023 capturing UVA basketball games and players for #teamAFP. Ingalls is best known for launching The Sabre, which began as VirginiaFootball.com back in 1996.

Top News

1 Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT
2 Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?
3 NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
4 Virginia Lottery: Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing increases to $815 million
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

climate change protest
Climate/Environment, US & World

How do different regions of the U.S. compare in vulnerability to impending climate threats?

Roddy Scheer
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: How did Virginia’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal win impact its computer rankings?

Chris Graham

Virginia (23-9) edged up a couple of points in the computers with its 66-60 OT win over Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

charlottesville rally
Politics, US & World

Election of white nationalist unsettles Oklahoma town, recall vote scheduled for April 2

Rebecca Barnabi

On the eve of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Judd Blevins was seen holding a tiki torch on UVA campus and marching."

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: What can UVA do about its continued woeful free-throw shooting?

Chris Graham
trent turner arrest norfolk murder
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two charged with second-degree murder in connection with Norfolk Shooting

Crystal Graham
augusta county courthouse groundbreaking
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Crystal Graham
Politics, Virginia

McClellan presents inaugural Women of Excellence awards in District 4

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status