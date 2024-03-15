Photo Gallery: A late night at Capital One Arena for Virginia-Boston College

Virginia rallied from an early 10-point deficit, overcame a ragged night at the free-throw line and a buzzer-beater with a foot just inside the three-point line to defeat Boston College, 66-60, in overtime in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night in the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Mike Ingalls, the godfather of UVA Athletics coverage on the interwebs, joined the staff at AFP as a photographer and contributor in 2023 capturing UVA basketball games and players for #teamAFP. Ingalls is best known for launching The Sabre, which began as VirginiaFootball.com back in 1996.