The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 53-year-old male.

Atul Mehta was last seen on Oct. 19 in Reston. According to his wife, he left their residence leaving his vehicle behind. He did take his wallet and phone.

Mehta was wearing a green-checkered shirt when he was last seen.

He has a mole on his right cheek.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.