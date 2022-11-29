Lucky Block Launches Crypto Casino and Sportsbook During World Cup

Powered by its own native token, LBLOCK, Lucky Block is joining the online gambling industry just in time for the World Cup.

To celebrate, Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook is giving away 15% cashback to new users for the first seven days after opening an account.

All users that deposit and place a wager will also be eligible for a $10,000 LBLOCK Airdrop in December.

The Lucky Block Sportsbook features more than 35 sports and 15 eSports offerings to choose from. Casino players can also pick from nearly 100 separate game providers, allowing them to play online slots, live casino games, and poker with the click of a button.

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook accepts all forms of cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and LBLOCK are also expected to be added as payment options in the near future.

LuckyBlock Set To Compete With Stake.com and Top Crypto Casinos

Launched less than a year ago, Lucky Block has already secured sponsorships with boxers like Dillian Whyte, Florian Marku, and Savannah Marshall.

Now, the platform is set to compete with some of the biggest names in the online gambling space.

The online gambling industry was valued at $58 billion in 2021 and could nearly triple in size to $145.6 billion by 2030, according to Custom Market Insights.

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook is well positioned to compete with the likes of Stake.com, a crypto casino that recently garnered a valuation approaching $1 billion.

LBLOCK is already drawing rave reviews on some of the best bitcoin casino review websites, including business2community.com, insidebitcoins.com, and cryptonews.com.

Is LBLOCK The Next Crypto Set To Explode?

While the Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook accepts all forms of cryptocurrency, LBLOCK is the native token of the Lucky Block platform.

Unlike most projects in the cryptocurrency space, Lucky Block is backed by a fully doxxed team, which makes it an attractive option for buyers. As of this writing, trading volume is up 477% over the last 24 hours.

LBLOCK burst onto the scene in February 2022, gaining nearly 5x its initial value within the first month.

While the token has not been able sustain its gains through crypto winter, the launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook could prompt a rerating from analysts in the near future.

Currently, LBLOCK is trading at .0001589, up 1.81% in the last day.