Usyk vs Dubois II headlines Saturday, July 19, with all four heavyweight titles on the line in one of boxing’s biggest fights in years. California bettors looking to wager on the bout won’t find any state-regulated sportsbook apps, but that doesn’t mean you’re shut out. You can still legally bet on Usyk vs Dubois using internationally licensed sportsbooks that accept U.S. customers, including Californians. These sites offer early odds, crypto-friendly deposits, and fight-night bonuses with no geolocation blocks.

Best Betting Bonuses in California For Usyk vs. Dubois II

BetOnline – $250 in free bets for Usyk vs. Dubois II BetNow – $1,000 welcome bonus for boxing markets BetUS – Up to $2,000 in bonuses over your first three deposits Bet105 – Bet $20, get a $25 free wager for Usyk vs Dubois Bovada – $750 crypto bonus for new signups

✅ THERE ARE NO STATE RESTRICTIONS ON THESE OFFERS!

How to Bet on Usyk vs Dubois in California

Sign up at BetOnline Enter your personal info and choose a password Make a deposit of $50 or more using crypto or card to unlock the bonus Go to “Boxing” and place your bets for Usyk vs Dubois

📌 What to Know About Usyk vs Dubois

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Wembley Stadium — London, UK

Wembley Stadium — London, UK 🕒 Ring Walks: ~2 p.m. PT

~2 p.m. PT 🕛 Undercard: Begins at 9:30 a.m. PT on DAZN PPV

Begins at 9:30 a.m. PT on DAZN PPV 🏆 Titles: WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight titles

Top California Betting Sites for Usyk vs Dubois

1. BetOnline – Best Overall for Boxing Bettors

BetOnline is the go-to site for boxing bettors in California. Odds go up early in the week, and you’ll get dozens of prop options like method of victory, specific rounds, and knockdowns. You can also parlay boxing bets or mix them with UFC and MLB action.

Crypto payouts are fast, and the desktop and mobile versions run smoothly with no lag. It’s ideal for regular bettors and new players alike.

🟢 $250 bonus available for Usyk vs Dubois

🟢 Deep market with KO, round, and outcome props

🟢 Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, credit/debit cards

JOIN BETONLINE HERE

2. BetNow – Best No-Fee Transaction Sportsbook

BetNow posts competitive odds on moneylines and round totals without tacking on extra juice. It’s not overloaded with props, but for bettors who just want clean lines and easy deposits, this is one of the most reliable choices.

You won’t pay any fees for deposits or withdrawals, and the site handles card and crypto transfers with no hassle. It’s a good fit for casual and budget-conscious boxing fans.

🟢 $1,000 bonus for Usyk vs. Dubois

🟢 No deposit or cashout fees

🟢 Simple interface, quick navigation

JOIN BETNOW HERE

3. BetUS – Best Bonus Package for Usyk vs. Dubois

BetUS stands out for the size of its bonus—up to $2,000 on your first three deposits. That makes it a smart option if you’re loading up for multiple fights or planning to bet UFC 318 and MLB that same weekend.

You also get fight previews and expert breakdowns baked into the sportsbook, so if you’re not a hardcore boxing follower, you still get solid insights.

🟢 Up to $2,000 in welcome cash

🟢 Editorial previews and betting tips included

🟢 Works with crypto and cards, fast withdrawals

JOIN BETUS HERE

4. Bet105 – Best Bonus in California for Small Stakes

Bet105 is ideal if you’re looking for a low-risk wager. You only need $20 to get started and receive a $25 free bet for the main event. It’s the most budget-friendly entry point for California bettors.

There’s no ID upload required, and the site runs fine on mobile. You also get parlay boosts if you’re betting across multiple bouts or sports.

🟢 $25 free bet on Usyk vs. Dubois with just a $20 deposit

🟢 Boosted parlays on featured events

🟢 No KYC or location verification needed

JOIN BET105 HERE

5. Bovada – Best Boxing Props in California

Bovada offers the most in-depth props for Usyk vs Dubois. You can bet on knockdowns per fighter, exact minute of stoppage, and dozens of round-specific scenarios.

The site is clean, intuitive, and optimized for mobile use. Crypto withdrawals are among the fastest in the business, and the $750 Bitcoin bonus gives you a big head start if you deposit with crypto.

🟢 $750 bonus with Bitcoin

🟢 Wide range of detailed fight props

🟢 Easy-to-use mobile platform

JOIN BOVADA HERE

Is It Legal to Bet on Usyk vs Dubois in California?

Yes. You can legally place bets on the fight using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These platforms operate under global regulatory frameworks and are open to bettors in California, with no requirement to verify your state location.

✅ No California sportsbook apps needed

✅ International betting sites accept U.S. residents

✅ No downloads, ID scans, or geolocation tools required

Who Can Bet on the Usyk vs Dubois Fight from California?

You need to be at least 18 years old to bet on Usyk vs Dubois through the sites listed above. These platforms do not require you to upload ID or verify your location. Everything works in your browser or phone without additional checks.

🔓 18+ required to sign up and wager

🔓 No state-issued ID necessary

🔓 Compatible with iOS, Android, and desktop

Usyk vs Dubois II Betting Odds

📊 Fight Winner (Moneyline)

Fighter Odds Oleksandr Usyk -380 Daniel Dubois +320

📏 Over/Under Rounds

Total Rounds Over Under 10.5 -110 -110

📍 Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Outcome Odds Yes +140 No -180

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Usyk vs Dubois II Picks & Predictions