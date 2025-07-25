How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Texas:

Top Rank Boxing has put together one of the most exciting fight cards of the year on Saturday, June 26th, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. Headlining the stacked card will be a WBO junior middleweight title fight between undefeated 22-year-old Xander Zayas and 28-year-old Mexican fighter Jorge Garcia.
Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) earned his title shot after former champion Sebastian Fundora was forced to vacate his title after dodging a fight against the mandatory challenger once contract negotiations stalled. Meanwhile, Garcia has won eight straight fights and comes in with a 33-4 record with 26 KOs. In addition to Zayas vs. Garcia, the fight card will include a bout between Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington and unbeaten Namibian Mateus Heita for the WBC interim featherweight title, which will serve as the co-main event at MSG.
Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Texas?
Sports betting still isn’t regulated in Texas but boxing fans don’t have to drive out of state to place their bets on the fights this weekend. Instead, the best offshore sportsbooks allow Texas residents to sign up and claim free bonus cash just for signing up ahead of the Zayas vs. Garcia fight on Saturday night.
With up to $5,000 in free bets available, new users don’t have to break the bank to boost their winnings or maximize their bankroll. As long you are at least 18 years old and sign up using a valid email address, there are no restrictions stopping you from cashing in on one of the biggest fights of the year.
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard
- Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title
- Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title
- Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight
- Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight
- Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight
- Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight
- Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight
Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats
Jorge Garcia
Xander Zayas
Nationality
Mexican
Puerto Rican
Age
28
22
Height
6’0” (183 cm)
5’10” (178 cm)
Reach
72” (183cm)
74” (188 cm)
Total Fights
37
21
Record
33-4-0 (26 KOs)
21-0-0 (13 KOs)
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds
There’s no surprise at the top of the odds board for Saturday’s WBO junior middleweight title fight. Xander Zayas enters as a massive -550 favorite over Jorge Garcia, who comes in at +375 to pull off the upset. For bettors targeting method of victory props, Zayas by decision leads the way at -185, suggesting a tactical performance over 12 rounds. If he manages to stop Garcia, bettors will be rewarded with a +260 return. Garcia’s only real shot according to the odds is a Hail Mary knockout, currently priced at a long +1000.
Check out the complete list of odds and props and Zayas versus Garcia below.
Boxer
Odds
Total
Jorge Garcia
+375
Over 10.5 (-300)
Xander Zayas
-550
Under 10.5 (+225)
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds
Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds.
Method of Victory
Odds
Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+1000
Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision
-185
Draw Or Technical Draw
+1600
Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision
+700
Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+260
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction
If Garcia has any path to victory, it’s through his power. With 26 KOs in 33 wins, he’s no stranger to closing the show early. Zayas has never faced a puncher this powerful. If Garcia catches him clean, especially in the mid-to-late rounds, this upset ticket could cash big, and at +1000 the reward is definitely worth the risk. Bet on Garcia to win by KO, TKO, or DQ on Saturday night.
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Jorge Garcia by KO (+1000)