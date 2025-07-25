How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Texas:



Top Rank Boxing has put together one of the most exciting fight cards of the year on Saturday, June 26th, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. Headlining the stacked card will be a WBO junior middleweight title fight between undefeated 22-year-old Xander Zayas and 28-year-old Mexican fighter Jorge Garcia.

Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) earned his title shot after former champion Sebastian Fundora was forced to vacate his title after dodging a fight against the mandatory challenger once contract negotiations stalled. Meanwhile, Garcia has won eight straight fights and comes in with a 33-4 record with 26 KOs. In addition to Zayas vs. Garcia, the fight card will include a bout between Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington and unbeaten Namibian Mateus Heita for the WBC interim featherweight title, which will serve as the co-main event at MSG.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight

Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight

Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight

Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats

Jorge Garcia Xander Zayas Nationality Mexican Puerto Rican Age 28 22 Height 6’0” (183 cm) 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 72” (183cm) 74” (188 cm) Total Fights 37 21 Record 33-4-0 (26 KOs) 21-0-0 (13 KOs)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds

There’s no surprise at the top of the odds board for Saturday’s WBO junior middleweight title fight. Xander Zayas enters as a massive -550 favorite over Jorge Garcia, who comes in at +375 to pull off the upset. For bettors targeting method of victory props, Zayas by decision leads the way at -185, suggesting a tactical performance over 12 rounds. If he manages to stop Garcia, bettors will be rewarded with a +260 return. Garcia’s only real shot according to the odds is a Hail Mary knockout, currently priced at a long +1000.

Check out the complete list of odds and props and Zayas versus Garcia below.

Boxer Odds Total Jorge Garcia +375 Over 10.5 (-300) Xander Zayas -550 Under 10.5 (+225)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds

Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds. Method of Victory Odds Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq +1000 Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision -185 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision +700 Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq +260

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction

If Garcia has any path to victory, it’s through his power. With 26 KOs in 33 wins, he’s no stranger to closing the show early. Zayas has never faced a puncher this powerful. If Garcia catches him clean, especially in the mid-to-late rounds, this upset ticket could cash big, and at +1000 the reward is definitely worth the risk. Bet on Garcia to win by KO, TKO, or DQ on Saturday night.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Jorge Garcia by KO (+1000)