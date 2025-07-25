How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in South Carolina:

Xander Zayas will take on Jorge Garcia at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title as part of a stacked card. Boxing fans will also be treated to a second title fight in the co-main event, as Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington collides with Mateus Heita for the WBC interim featherweight crown. Both Zayas and Heita will put their undefeated records on the line, raising the stakes in what promises to be an action-packed night at the Garden. With two rising stars risking perfect records and championship gold on the line, Saturday’s card is shaping up to be one of the summer’s can’t-miss boxing events. Read on to learn how to bet on Zayas versus Garcia in South Carolina and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for one of the best fight cards of the summer.

Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in South Carolina?

In South Carolina, sports betting remains unregulated, but residents don’t have to drive out of state to place their bets online. Instead, the best offshore sportsbooks are allowing boxing fans in SC to sign up and bet on Zayas versus Garcia without any restrictions. With up to $5,000 in free bets available, boxing fans can boost their winnings and maximize their bankroll when betting on all of the fights this weekend.

New members must be at least 18 years old, join with a valid email address, and use an accepted payment method to deposit and withdraw their funds. Many of the top sportsbooks accept several safe and secure payment methods, including Interac e-transfer, wire transfer, credit card, crypto, and more. With instant deposits and fast withdrawals, bettors can get their winnings in cold hard cash shortly after the fights are over.

Who Can Bet On the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In South Carolina?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight

Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight

Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight

Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats

Jorge Garcia Xander Zayas Nationality Mexican Puerto Rican Age 28 22 Height 6’0” (183 cm) 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 72” (183cm) 74” (188 cm) Total Fights 37 21 Record 33-4-0 (26 KOs) 21-0-0 (13 KOs)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds

Zayas is a huge betting favorite this weekend and the best boxing betting sites are leaning toward a victory by decision from the rising star. Zayas is -550 to win outright and -185 to get the job done on the judge’s scorecards. For bettors looking for more value, Zayas by KO comes in at +260.

On the other hand, Garcia on the moneyline is set at +375. He’s priced at +1000 to win by way of knockout and +700 to pull off the upset with a victory by decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Scroll down to view the complete list of odds available for Zayas versus Garcia on Saturday night.

Boxer Odds Total Jorge Garcia +375 Over 10.5 (-300) Xander Zayas -550 Under 10.5 (+225)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds

Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds.

Method of Victory Odds Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq +1000 Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision -185 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision +700 Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq +260

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction

Both fighters have shown incredible durability during their respective careers, so it’s no surprise that this fight is expected to go the distance on Saturday. The total rounds for the fight are set at 10.5 with the over heavily favored at -300, suggesting this fight will go the distance. With Zayas pegged as the overwhelming -550 betting favorite, there’s more value on him to win by decision at -185, which seems like the smartest bet here. Bet on Zayas to win by decision (-185) at BetOnline.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Xander Zayas by Decision (-185)