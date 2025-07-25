How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in North Carolina:

Boxing fans in North Carolina won’t want to miss Saturday night’s blockbuster fight card at Madison Square Garden. Undefeated 22-year-old Xander Zayas will square off against Mexico’s Jorge Garcia for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title in the main event. Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) earned his shot after Sebastian Fundora was stripped of the belt for avoiding a mandatory title defense. The card also features a second title fight in the co-main event, as Brooklyn’s Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington takes on unbeaten Mateus Heita for the WBC interim featherweight title. With two championship bouts on deck, boxing fans in North Carolina can get in on the action with up to $5,000 in free bets. Scroll down to learn how to bet on Zayas vs. Garcia in North Carolina and get your betting bonus for this weekend’s fights.

Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in North Carolina?

Online betting finally went live in North Carolina in March 2024 but many residents have already claimed the welcome bonus offers available at their favorite sportsbook. Instead of settling for unfavorable odds and fewer promotions, many residents are still turning to offshore sportsbooks to boost their bankroll and maximize their sports betting winnings. The best offshore betting sites are giving away up to $5,000 for the fights this weekend, meaning new members don’t have to break the bank to get in on the action. Simply sign up, claim your free bets, and instantly start betting on Zayas versus Garcia without any restrictions.

Note: New members must be at least 18 years of age and sign up using a valid email address to claim their bonus cash.

Who Can Bet On the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In North Carolina?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight

Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight

Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight

Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats

Jorge Garcia Xander Zayas Nationality Mexican Puerto Rican Age 28 22 Height 6’0” (183 cm) 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 72” (183cm) 74” (188 cm) Total Fights 37 21 Record 33-4-0 (26 KOs) 21-0-0 (13 KOs)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds

The oddsmakers have left little doubt about the outcome on Saturday, listing Zayas as an overwhelming -550 betting favorite. The 22-year-old Puerto Rican fighter is listed at -185 to win by decision and +260 to win via KO, TKO, or DQ. While Garcia is considered a worthy challenger, he comes in listed at +375 despite winning each of his last eight fights. Garcia has 26 KOs in 37 fights but will enter Saturday’s contest with +1000 odds to win via knockout compared to +700 to win the fight on the judges’ scorecards.

Find all of the latest odds and props for Zayas versus Garcia below.

Boxer Odds Total Jorge Garcia +375 Over 10.5 (-300) Xander Zayas -550 Under 10.5 (+225)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds

Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds.

Method of Victory Odds Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq +1000 Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision -185 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision +700 Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq +260

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction

Zayas may be a technical savant but he still has the patience and power to end this fight early. In his last bout, he won via stoppage in Round 9 and could pull off another late win after wearing down Garcia over the course of 12 rounds. BetOnline is offering Zayas by KO, TKO, or DQ in Rounds 7-9 at a healthy +800, which seems worth the risk here. Garcia has been hit cleanly in past fights but has never been knocked out. Look for Zayas to make a statement as he claims the WBO junior middleweight gold on Saturday night. Bet on Zayas to win by KO, TKO, or DQ in Rounds 7-9 (+800).