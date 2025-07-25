Missouri fight fans are in for a treat this weekend as Top Rank Boxing presents a stacked card live from Madison Square Garden. In the main event, Xander Zayas will put his undefeated record on the line against Jorge Garcia with the vacant WBO junior middleweight title up for grabs. Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) earned his title shot after former champ Sebastian Fundora was stripped for refusing to face the rising star. In the co-main event, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington will battle unbeaten Mateus Heita for the interim WBC featherweight crown. Read on to find out how to bet on Zayas vs. Garcia in Missouri and claim up to $5,000 in free bets before Saturday’s fights get underway.

How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Missouri:

Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline Sign up and deposit $50 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia fight

Best Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Betting Offers In Missouri

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for Zayas vs. Garcia BetNow — $1,500 Zayas vs. Garcia Betting Offer BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia

Turn your fight predictions into real cash. BetOnline’s massive selection of markets and ever-changing promos give bettors everything they need for the Zayas vs. Garcia bout. New users get $250 in free bets, claim yours today and bet like a champ.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

$250 in free bets for new users

Competitive odds and wide betting markets

Frequent promotions and player contests

Exclusive rewards program for loyal bettors

Join BetOnline Now!

2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia

Tired of flashy promos and fine print? Bet105 cuts through the noise, delivering elite crypto betting with the best odds for Zayas vs. Garcia. No clutter, just sharp lines, clean markets, and a $25 risk-free bet for new users.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

Best odds with no gimmicks

More boosts instead of cash bonuses

$25 risk-free bet for new users

Accepts crypto and multiple payment methods

Join Bet105 Now!

3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for Zayas vs. Garcia

Zayas vs. Garcia deserves a sportsbook that goes beyond the basics. Bovada’s custom bet tool and robust markets let you bet your way, and win big. New crypto depositors can take advantage of a $750 welcome bonus today.

Why Sign Up For Bovada?

Custom bets and request-your-own odds

$750 crypto sportsbook bonus for new users

Fast deposits and withdrawals across many methods

Competitive odds with deep betting markets

Join Bovada Now!

4. BetNow — $1,500 Zayas vs Garcia Betting Offer

Step into fight night with more value in your corner. BetNow delivers top-tier odds and a $1500 deposit bonus just for signing up before Zayas vs. Garcia. With no deposit fees and flexible payment options, this is a sportsbook built for winners.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

$1500 deposit bonus for new users

2% rebate on all losses

No deposit fees, ever

Supports crypto, Visa, and more payment options

Join BetNow Now!

5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

Go beyond the basic betting experience with BetUS. Their massive $2,625 bonus, deep markets, and steady reload offers make it a top pick for boxing bettors. Zayas vs. Garcia is the perfect fight to start strong and bet big.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

$2,625 deposit bonus for new users

Competitive odds and deep betting markets

Lucrative reload and refer-a-friend bonuses

Built for big bets and serious players

Join BetUS Now!

Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Missouri?

Sports betting is legal in Missouri but sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings are not launching in the state until December 2025. While residents are waiting for legal betting options to open their doors, they can still get in on the action this weekend by signing up for an account with one of the top offshore sportsbooks. New members can sign up today and claim up to $5,000 in free bets on their first deposit, allowing them to boost their bankroll and maximize their winnings when betting on Zayas versus Garcia. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and instantly get your free bets for the fights this weekend.

Who Can Bet On the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In Missouri?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight

Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight

Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight

Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats

Jorge Garcia Xander Zayas Nationality Mexican Puerto Rican Age 28 22 Height 6’0” (183 cm) 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 72” (183cm) 74” (188 cm) Total Fights 37 21 Record 33-4-0 (26 KOs) 21-0-0 (13 KOs)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds

Zayas enters the title bout as a heavy -550 betting favorite, according to the top online sportsbooks. The most likely method of victory is a victory by decision at -185 while a stoppage would offer more value to bettors at +260. Meanwhile, Garcia will need the performance of a lifetime to pull off an upset. He’s listed at +375 to win outright with a knockout priced at +1000 and a victory by decision listed at +700.

Scroll down to find the latest odds and props for Zayas versus Garcia below.

Boxer Odds Total Jorge Garcia +375 Over 10.5 (-300) Xander Zayas -550 Under 10.5 (+225)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds

Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds.

Method of Victory Odds Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq +1000 Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision -185 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision +700 Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq +260

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction

Garcia enters riding an eight-fight win streak and five of those wins came via stoppage. Four of those KOs came in Round 4 or earlier, a sign that if Garcia can land cleanly, he could end this fight in a hurry. At +1000 odds, a win by KO, TKO, or DQ could pay off handsomely for bettors willing to take the risk. With 26 KOs in 33 career wins, Garcia has the kind of power worth backing at this price and he’s never been knocked out, giving him a chance to pull off an upset into the later rounds. Bet on Garcia to win by KO, TKO, or DQ (+1000) on Saturday night.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Jorge Garcia by KO, TKO, DQ (+1000)