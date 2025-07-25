Home How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In Missouri
How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In Missouri

Jared Oliver
Published date:

How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In Missouri

Missouri fight fans are in for a treat this weekend as Top Rank Boxing presents a stacked card live from Madison Square Garden. In the main event, Xander Zayas will put his undefeated record on the line against Jorge Garcia with the vacant WBO junior middleweight title up for grabs. Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) earned his title shot after former champ Sebastian Fundora was stripped for refusing to face the rising star. In the co-main event, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington will battle unbeaten Mateus Heita for the interim WBC featherweight crown. Read on to find out how to bet on Zayas vs. Garcia in Missouri and claim up to $5,000 in free bets before Saturday’s fights get underway.

How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Missouri:

  1. Click here to get $250 in free bets at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit $50 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia fight 

Best Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Betting Offers In Missouri

  1. BetOnline$250 in free bets for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia
  2. Bet105Free $25 Bet for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia
  3. Bovada$750 crypto bonus for Zayas vs. Garcia
  4. BetNow$1,500 Zayas vs. Garcia Betting Offer
  5. BetUS125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

1. BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia

One of the best sportsbooks when it comes to boxing betting. For the Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia fight, players can cash up ot 0 in free betting bonuses for Saturday night

Turn your fight predictions into real cash. BetOnline’s massive selection of markets and ever-changing promos give bettors everything they need for the Zayas vs. Garcia bout. New users get $250 in free bets, claim yours today and bet like a champ.

Why Sign Up For BetOnline?

  • $250 in free bets for new users
  • Competitive odds and wide betting markets
  • Frequent promotions and player contests
  • Exclusive rewards program for loyal bettors

Join BetOnline Now!

2. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia

Claim a free boxing bet for the Zayas vs Garcia fight this weekend at Bet105, a leading online sportsbook trusted by Americans to provide the best boxing betting odds and markets

Tired of flashy promos and fine print? Bet105 cuts through the noise, delivering elite crypto betting with the best odds for Zayas vs. Garcia. No clutter, just sharp lines, clean markets, and a $25 risk-free bet for new users.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

  • Best odds with no gimmicks
  • More boosts instead of cash bonuses
  • $25 risk-free bet for new users
  • Accepts crypto and multiple payment methods

Join Bet105 Now!

3. Bovada — $750 crypto bonus for Zayas vs. Garcia

Bovada

Zayas vs. Garcia deserves a sportsbook that goes beyond the basics. Bovada’s custom bet tool and robust markets let you bet your way, and win big. New crypto depositors can take advantage of a $750 welcome bonus today.

Why Sign Up For Bovada?

  • Custom bets and request-your-own odds
  • $750 crypto sportsbook bonus for new users
  • Fast deposits and withdrawals across many methods
  • Competitive odds with deep betting markets

Join Bovada Now!

4. BetNow — $1,500 Zayas vs Garcia Betting Offer

When it comes to boxing betting, no sportsbook is better than BetNow. An industry leader, BetNow provides the best boxing odds and betting bonuses for Zayas vs GArcia

Step into fight night with more value in your corner. BetNow delivers top-tier odds and a $1500 deposit bonus just for signing up before Zayas vs. Garcia. With no deposit fees and flexible payment options, this is a sportsbook built for winners.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • $1500 deposit bonus for new users
  • 2% rebate on all losses
  • No deposit fees, ever
  • Supports crypto, Visa, and more payment options

Join BetNow Now!

5. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

one of the top online sportsbooks, betus provides boxing fans with the biggest bonuses ever for the Zayas vs Garcia.

Go beyond the basic betting experience with BetUS. Their massive $2,625 bonus, deep markets, and steady reload offers make it a top pick for boxing bettors. Zayas vs. Garcia is the perfect fight to start strong and bet big.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • $2,625 deposit bonus for new users
  • Competitive odds and deep betting markets
  • Lucrative reload and refer-a-friend bonuses
  • Built for big bets and serious players

Join BetUS Now!

Sports betting is legal in Missouri but sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings are not launching in the state until December 2025. While residents are waiting for legal betting options to open their doors, they can still get in on the action this weekend by signing up for an account with one of the top offshore sportsbooks. New members can sign up today and claim up to $5,000 in free bets on their first deposit, allowing them to boost their bankroll and maximize their winnings when betting on Zayas versus Garcia. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and instantly get your free bets for the fights this weekend. 

Who Can Bet On the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In Missouri?

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Sign up with a valid email
  • Deposit using an accepted payment method

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard

  • Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title
  • Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight
  • Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight
  • Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight
  • Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight

Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats

Jorge Garcia Xander Zayas
Nationality Mexican Puerto Rican
Age 28 22
Height 6’0” (183 cm) 5’10” (178 cm)
Reach 72” (183cm) 74” (188 cm)
Total Fights 37 21
Record 33-4-0 (26 KOs) 21-0-0 (13 KOs)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds 

Zayas enters the title bout as a heavy -550 betting favorite, according to the top online sportsbooks. The most likely method of victory is a victory by decision at -185 while a stoppage would offer more value to bettors at +260. Meanwhile, Garcia will need the performance of a lifetime to pull off an upset. He’s listed at +375 to win outright with a knockout priced at +1000 and a victory by decision listed at +700. 

Scroll down to find the latest odds and props for Zayas versus Garcia below. 

Boxer Odds Total 
Jorge Garcia +375 Over 10.5 (-300)
Xander Zayas -550 Under 10.5 (+225)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds

Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds.

Method of Victory Odds
Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq +1000
Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision -185
Draw Or Technical Draw +1600
Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision +700
Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq +260

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction

Garcia enters riding an eight-fight win streak and five of those wins came via stoppage. Four of those KOs came in Round 4 or earlier, a sign that if Garcia can land cleanly, he could end this fight in a hurry. At +1000 odds, a win by KO, TKO, or DQ could pay off handsomely for bettors willing to take the risk. With 26 KOs in 33 career wins, Garcia has the kind of power worth backing at this price and he’s never been knocked out, giving him a chance to pull off an upset into the later rounds. Bet on Garcia to win by KO, TKO, or DQ (+1000) on Saturday night. 

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Jorge Garcia by KO, TKO, DQ (+1000)

Jared Oliver

Jared Oliver

