How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Georgia:

Saturday night will be a night to remember, as Top Rank Boxing has put together a must-watch fight card at Madison Square Garden, headlined by Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia in the main event. The undefeated Zayas will collide with Garcia for a shot at the WBO junior middleweight title, which was vacated by Sebastian Fundora. Fundora was stripped of his title for refusing to face Zayas, the mandatory challenger, after negotiations stalled. Read on to find out how to bet on Xander Zayas versus Jorge Garcia in Georgia and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for one of the most stacked fight cards of the year.

Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Georgia?

In Georgia, sports betting is not legal but that doesn’t mean that boxing fans can’t get in on the action this weekend. With two championship belts on the line, the top offshore sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in free bets to new users from the Peach State who sign up and make a deposit.

New members must be at least 18 years of age or older to bet and join with a valid email address, but otherwise, there are no restrictions for boxing fans who want to cash in on their predictions this weekend. Simply sign up, claim your bonus cash, and instantly start betting on Zayas versus Garcia in Georgia.

Who Can Bet On the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In Georgia?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight

Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight

Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight

Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats

Jorge Garcia Xander Zayas Nationality Mexican Puerto Rican Age 28 22 Height 6’0” (183 cm) 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 72” (183cm) 74” (188 cm) Total Fights 37 21 Record 33-4-0 (26 KOs) 21-0-0 (13 KOs)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds

According to the oddsmakers, it’s clear that Saturday’s main event is Zayas’ fight to lose. The undefeated 22-year-old is priced at -550 to extend his record to 22-0 with a victory by decision being the most likely method of victory at -185. A knockout win carries longer odds at +260, but still presents some value for bettors expecting a statement finish. Garcia, who brings more pro experience into the ring, is a sizable +375 underdog. If he manages to shock the crowd at MSG, a Garcia KO win will pay out at +1000.

The fight is projected to go 10.5 rounds with the over favored heavily at -300, suggesting that there’s a strong possibility that this fight goes the distance.

Check out the latest odds for Zayas versus Garcia below.

Boxer Odds Total Jorge Garcia +375 Over 10.5 (-300) Xander Zayas -550 Under 10.5 (+225)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds

Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds. Method of Victory Odds Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq +1000 Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision -185 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision +700 Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq +260

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction

This fight is projected for 10.5 rounds with the over set at -300, suggesting that this fight is more than likely going to go the distance. All three of Zayas’ last three fights have gone at least nine rounds and Garcia is arguably the toughest opponent he’s faced in his career. Zayas to win by decision is set at -185 but betting on the fight to go the distance feels like a safer bet here. Bet on over 10.5 rounds at -300.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Take Over 10.5 Rounds (-300)