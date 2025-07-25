How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Florida:

Boxing fans can bet on Xander Zayas versus Jorge Garcia in Florida this weekend and claim up to $5,000 in free bets. Zayas and Garcia will meet in the ring at Madison Square Garden for a shot at the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. The undercard is stacked with several high-profile bouts, including another title fight between Brooklyn native Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington and unbeaten Namibian Mateus Heita for the WBC interim featherweight gold. Read on to learn how to bet on Xander Zayas versus Jorge Garcia in Florida and claim your bonus cash for all of the fights this weekend.
Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Florida?
In Florida, residents can bet on sports, including boxing, with the Hard Rock Bet app or at their local Hard Rock casino.
However, most bettors have already claimed their welcome bonus and there are very limited promotions for existing users. That means boxing fans in Florida have to deal with unfavorable odds and fewer promotions than residents opting to bet with some of the top online sportsbooks.
Instead, residents in the Sunshine State can cash in by signing up for one of the best offshore sportsbooks. Betting sites like BetOnline and BetUS offer better odds, free bets, and odds boosts compared to Hard Rock Bet. These online sportsbooks have been trusted by American players for over 20 years and allow new users to sign up hassle-free as long as they are 18 years of age or older.
Simply join with a valid email address, make a deposit, and instantly get up to $5,000 in free bets that can be used on Zayas vs. Garcia this weekend.
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard
- Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title
- Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title
- Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight
- Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight
- Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight
- Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight
- Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight
Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats
Jorge Garcia
Xander Zayas
Nationality
Mexican
Puerto Rican
Age
28
22
Height
6’0” (183 cm)
5’10” (178 cm)
Reach
72” (183cm)
74” (188 cm)
Total Fights
37
21
Record
33-4-0 (26 KOs)
21-0-0 (13 KOs)
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds
Saturday’s main event is shaping up to be a one-sided affair, according to the best boxing betting sites. Zayas is a -550 favorite to beat Garcia and be crowned the new WBO junior middleweight champion. The Puerto Rican star is also favored to go the distance, with a decision win priced at -185. A knockout from Zayas pays +260, while Garcia bettors can find value if they think the underdog can shock the world. Garcia comes in as a +375 underdog with a KO sitting at +1000 and a win by decision listed at +700.
Scroll down to find the complete list of odds for Zayas versus Garcia below.
Boxer
Odds
Total
Jorge Garcia
+375
Over 10.5 (-300)
Xander Zayas
-550
Under 10.5 (+225)
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds
Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds.
Method of Victory
Odds
Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+1000
Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision
-185
Draw Or Technical Draw
+1600
Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision
+700
Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq
+260
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction
Each of Zayas’ last three fights have gone at least nine rounds with two of them going the distance. He fought former WBO junior middleweight champ Patrick Teixeira in 2024 and dominated the fight from start to finish, but never scored a knockdown in the win. In that fight, Zayas was the much busier fighter and finished with an overall 20-463 advantage in punches landed. Zayas is going to be the busier fighter in this one, and as long as he can stay standing, he should be able to dominate the fight on the judges’ scorecards. Take Zayas to win by decision (-185).
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Xander Zayas by Decision (-185)