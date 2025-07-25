How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Florida:

Boxing fans can bet on Xander Zayas versus Jorge Garcia in Florida this weekend and claim up to $5,000 in free bets. Zayas and Garcia will meet in the ring at Madison Square Garden for a shot at the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. The undercard is stacked with several high-profile bouts, including another title fight between Brooklyn native Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington and unbeaten Namibian Mateus Heita for the WBC interim featherweight gold. Read on to learn how to bet on Xander Zayas versus Jorge Garcia in Florida and claim your bonus cash for all of the fights this weekend.

Best Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Betting Offers In Florida

Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in Florida?

In Florida, residents can bet on sports, including boxing, with the Hard Rock Bet app or at their local Hard Rock casino.

However, most bettors have already claimed their welcome bonus and there are very limited promotions for existing users. That means boxing fans in Florida have to deal with unfavorable odds and fewer promotions than residents opting to bet with some of the top online sportsbooks.

Instead, residents in the Sunshine State can cash in by signing up for one of the best offshore sportsbooks. Betting sites like BetOnline and BetUS offer better odds, free bets, and odds boosts compared to Hard Rock Bet. These online sportsbooks have been trusted by American players for over 20 years and allow new users to sign up hassle-free as long as they are 18 years of age or older.

Simply join with a valid email address, make a deposit, and instantly get up to $5,000 in free bets that can be used on Zayas vs. Garcia this weekend.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight

Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight

Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight

Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats

Jorge Garcia Xander Zayas Nationality Mexican Puerto Rican Age 28 22 Height 6’0” (183 cm) 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 72” (183cm) 74” (188 cm) Total Fights 37 21 Record 33-4-0 (26 KOs) 21-0-0 (13 KOs)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds

Saturday’s main event is shaping up to be a one-sided affair, according to the best boxing betting sites. Zayas is a -550 favorite to beat Garcia and be crowned the new WBO junior middleweight champion. The Puerto Rican star is also favored to go the distance, with a decision win priced at -185. A knockout from Zayas pays +260, while Garcia bettors can find value if they think the underdog can shock the world. Garcia comes in as a +375 underdog with a KO sitting at +1000 and a win by decision listed at +700.

Boxer Odds Total Jorge Garcia +375 Over 10.5 (-300) Xander Zayas -550 Under 10.5 (+225)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds

Method of Victory Odds Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq +1000 Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision -185 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision +700 Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq +260

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction

Each of Zayas’ last three fights have gone at least nine rounds with two of them going the distance. He fought former WBO junior middleweight champ Patrick Teixeira in 2024 and dominated the fight from start to finish, but never scored a knockdown in the win. In that fight, Zayas was the much busier fighter and finished with an overall 20-463 advantage in punches landed. Zayas is going to be the busier fighter in this one, and as long as he can stay standing, he should be able to dominate the fight on the judges’ scorecards. Take Zayas to win by decision (-185).

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Xander Zayas by Decision (-185)