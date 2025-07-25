How To Bet On Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in California:

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia will collide at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in a battle to claim the vacant WBO junior middleweight title.

Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) earned his title shot when former champion Sebastian Fundora was forced to vacate his title for dodging a fight against the undefeated 22-year-old. Meanwhile, Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) has won eight consecutive fights since dropping a split decision to Etoundi Michel William in January 2023. Boxing fans will also be treated to another exciting bout between Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington and unbeaten Namibian Mateus Heita for the WBC interim featherweight title that will serve as the co-main event.

With a stacked fight card on deck

Is It Legal To Bet on Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia in California?

California residents are still waiting for legal sports betting options to be introduced in the Golden State. Sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings aren’t likely to open their business to California bettors until at least 2027 or beyond, but that doesn’t mean boxing fans have to miss out on an action-packed weekend.

With Zayas and Garcia set to square off for the WBO junior middleweight title at Madison Square Garden, the best offshore sportsbooks are welcoming boxing fans with up to $5,000 in free bets just for signing up. New users have to be at least 18 years old and join with a valid email address, but otherwise, there are no restrictions stopping residents from cashing in on one of the biggest fights of the year.

Simply sign up, make a deposit, and instantly get free bets to use on Zayas vs. Garcia or any of the fights on the undercard at MSG.

Who Can Bet On the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia In California?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia, for vacant junior midweight title

Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita, for Interim WBC featherweight title

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza, super lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight

Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda, featherweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Gianmarco Cardillo, heavyweight

Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios, super flyweight

Zayas vs. Garcia Bio Record and Stats

Jorge Garcia Xander Zayas Nationality Mexican Puerto Rican Age 28 22 Height 6’0” (183 cm) 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 72” (183cm) 74” (188 cm) Total Fights 37 21 Record 33-4-0 (26 KOs) 21-0-0 (13 KOs)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Odds

Oddsmakers aren’t giving Jorge Garcia much of a chance in Saturday’s title fight, listing him as a +375 underdog against the undefeated Xander Zayas. Zayas, who’s 21-0 with 13 knockouts, is a heavy -550 favorite to win and expected to dominate over the full 12 rounds. A win by decision is the most likely outcome at -185, though fans looking for a bigger payout can take Zayas by KO at +260. Garcia, meanwhile, faces long odds to pull off the upset at +375. Garcia’s best chance may come by landing something big, with a knockout victory listed at +1000 while a win by decision is priced at +700.

Scroll down to find the latest odds for Zayas versus Garcia on Saturday night.

Boxer Odds Total Jorge Garcia +375 Over 10.5 (-300) Xander Zayas -550 Under 10.5 (+225)

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Method of Victory Odds

Check out the table below for the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia method of victory odds.

Method of Victory Odds Jorge Garcia By Ko, Tko Or Dq +1000 Xander Zayas By Decision Or Technical Decision -185 Draw Or Technical Draw +1600 Jorge Garcia By Decision Or Technical Decision +700 Xander Zayas By Ko, Tko Or Dq +260

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction

Zayas has been touted as a contender since he was a teenager but this is expected to be his toughest bout yet. He signed with Top Rank at the age of 16 and went pro shortly after. Since then, he’s steadily showcased why he’s been touted as one of the top up-and-coming boxers over the last few years. Look for Zayas to be the much busier fighter and score an easy, technical victory on Saturday. Bet on Zayas (-185) to win by decision versus Garcia at Madison Square Garden.

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Prediction: Xander Zayas by Decision (-185)