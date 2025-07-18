Usyk vs Dubois II takes place Saturday, July 19, 2025, and boxing fans in Texas are searching for the best ways to bet on the heavyweight title fight. With all four major belts on the line, the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is one of the biggest fights of the year. While Texas doesn’t have state-regulated online sportsbooks, you can still legally bet on Usyk vs Dubois using internationally licensed betting sites. These sportsbooks accept U.S. players, process payments through crypto or cards, and offer top-tier odds, free bets, and promos for fight night.

Best Usyk vs Dubois Betting Bonuses in Texas

BetOnline – $250 in free bets for the heavyweight title fight Bovada – $750 crypto bonus for Usyk vs. Dubois II BetNow – $1,000 deposit match for boxing Bet105 – Bet $20, get $25 free on Usyk vs Dubois BetUS – Up to $2,000 on your first three deposits

✅ THESE BONUSES ARE AVAILABLE IN TEXAS WITHOUT ANY STATE RESTRICTIONS!

How to Bet on Usyk vs Dubois in Texas

Register with BetOnline Fill out your info: name, email, password Make a deposit of $50 or more using crypto or credit card Find the Usyk vs Dubois odds under the “Boxing” section and place your bets

📌 What to Know About Usyk vs Dubois

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Wembley Stadium — London, UK

Wembley Stadium — London, UK 🕒 Ring Walks: ~4 p.m. CT

~4 p.m. CT 🕛 Undercard: Starts at 11:30 a.m. CT on DAZN PPV

Starts at 11:30 a.m. CT on DAZN PPV 🏆 Titles: WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight belts

Top Texas Sportsbooks for Usyk vs Dubois Betting

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Boxing Betting Site

BetOnline offers the most complete boxing betting experience for Texas players. You get early access to lines, tons of fight props, and a fast interface that works across devices. The book covers method-of-victory combos, round betting, knockdowns, and even winning group of rounds.

The $250 bonus comes with a 50% match on your deposit. Withdrawals are fast, with no hidden payout fees for most options.

🟢 $250 in free bets for Usyk vs Dubois II

🟢 Full board of props, including knockdowns and round combos

🟢 Smooth mobile experience and fast crypto payouts

2. Bovada – Top Site for Boxing Props

Bovada is the best choice for bettors who want to dig into the weeds. It offers rare markets like knockdowns by round, exact-minute outcomes, and detailed method bets. You can also parlay props for bigger payouts.

New crypto users get a $750 Bitcoin bonus. The layout is modern and easy to use, and cashing out with BTC is smooth.

🟢 $750 Bitcoin bonus for first-time depositors

🟢 Great selection of round, minute, and KO props

🟢 Works great on mobile and desktop

3. BetNow – Best Sportsbook For No-Fee Transactions

BetNow is a good fit if you’re mainly looking for moneyline bets or over/under rounds. Its pricing is competitive, especially for straight wagers, and the site is simple to use.

You won’t find as many props here, but the $1,000 bonus and zero banking fees make it appealing. Deposits and withdrawals work quickly, with no friction on cards or crypto.

🟢 $1,000 welcome bonus for boxing bettors

🟢 Low vig and sharp lines on simple markets

🟢 No fees for deposits or withdrawals

4. Bet105 – Best Betting Site For Small Stakes

Bet105 gives you a low entry point with a solid promo: deposit $20 and get a $25 free bet on the fight. That’s ideal for low-stakes bettors who just want to try a pick or two.

The site also offers parlay boosts across MMA, boxing, and other sports. No ID check or state restrictions, and you can access everything from your phone or browser without issue.

🟢 Bet $20, receive $25 free bet for Usyk vs Dubois

🟢 Parlay boosts on select combat sports

🟢 No ID or location verification required

5. BetUS – Most Value on Bigger Deposits

BetUS is ideal for high rollers or bettors planning to wager across multiple bouts. You can get up to $2,000 in total bonuses across your first three deposits, and the platform adds editorial content and expert opinions for key fights.

Crypto and card methods are both supported, and payouts are fast.

🟢 Up to $2,000 in bonus money over 3 deposits

🟢 Expert fight breakdowns to help with picks for Usyk vs. Dubois

🟢 Crypto and fiat cashouts supported

Is It Legal to Bet on Usyk vs Dubois in Texas?

Yes. Texas hasn’t legalized mobile sports betting, but you’re allowed to use internationally licensed sportsbooks to place bets online. These sites follow strict global regulations and accept users from all 50 U.S. states.

✅ Legal to use offshore sportsbooks in Texas

✅ No state-level ID or verification required

✅ Full access to moneylines, props, and live bets

Who Can Bet on the Usyk vs Dubois Fight?

To bet on the fight through these platforms, you must be 18 or older. These sportsbooks don’t require location permissions or personal ID and run smoothly on all major devices.

🔓 Must be 18+ to create an account

🔓 No KYC or geolocation tools used

🔓 Mobile, tablet, and desktop compatible

Usyk vs Dubois II Betting Odds

📊 Fight Winner (Moneyline)

Fighter Odds Oleksandr Usyk -380 Daniel Dubois +320

📏 Over/Under Rounds

Total Rounds Over Under 10.5 -110 -110

📍 Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Outcome Odds Yes +140 No -180

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Usyk vs Dubois II Picks & Predictions