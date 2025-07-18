Usyk vs Dubois II goes down on Saturday, July 19, and it’s one of the biggest heavyweight bouts in years. With all four major titles on the line, boxing bettors in Florida are looking for ways to wager on the rematch. While there aren’t any Florida-based mobile betting apps, you can still place legal bets on the fight using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These platforms accept U.S. players, support crypto and card deposits, and offer some of the best Usyk vs Dubois odds and bonuses online.

Best Usyk vs Dubois Betting Bonuses in Florida

BetOnline – $250 in free bets for the heavyweight title fight Bovada – $750 crypto bonus for Usyk vs. Dubois II BetNow – $1,000 boxing bonus BetUS – Huge $2,000 bonus on your first three deposits Bet105 – Deposit $20, get a $25 free bet on Usyk vs Dubois

✅ THERE ARE NO STATE RESTRICTIONS ON THESE OFFERS!

How to Bet on Usyk vs Dubois in Florida

Create your account with BetOnline Enter your name, email, and preferred password Deposit $50 or more using crypto or card to unlock your bonus Head to the “Boxing” section and bet on Usyk vs Dubois II

📌 What to Know About Usyk vs Dubois

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Wembley Stadium — London, UK

Wembley Stadium — London, UK 🕒 Ring Walks: ~5 p.m. ET

~5 p.m. ET 🕛 Undercard: Begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV

Begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV 🏆 Titles: WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight belts

Top Florida Betting Sites for Usyk vs Dubois

1. BetOnline – Best Betting Site in Florida

BetOnline leads the way when it comes to betting on high-profile boxing matches. For Usyk vs Dubois II, BetOnline offers sharp lines early in the week, plus a full board of props. You’ll find exact-round outcomes, winning method combos, knockdown markets, and more.

The sportsbook interface is built for speed and works just as well on mobile as it does on desktop. Crypto users can cash out fast, and if you prefer using a card, transactions are still smooth and secure.

🟢 $250 bonus for Usyk vs. Dubois

🟢 Full prop market for KO, round, and decision outcomes

🟢 Works great with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or credit card

JOIN BETONLINE HERE

2. Bovada – Best for Boxing Props

Bovada stands out for how detailed its fight markets are. If you want to bet on things like knockdowns per fighter, round-specific KOs, or whether the bout ends before a certain minute, this is where to go.

The platform also has one of the best user interfaces of any offshore sportsbook. Navigation is clean, and the mobile version holds up well under traffic. You’ll also get fast crypto withdrawals and a generous Bitcoin bonus on your first deposit.

🟢 $750 Bitcoin bonus for new users

🟢 Round-by-round and minute-specific props

🟢 Slick user interface

JOIN BOVADA HERE

3. BetNow – Best for Low Margins on Boxing Bets

BetNow doesn’t flood the board with props, but it consistently posts great moneyline and over/under prices. That makes it a good fit if you’re just looking to back Usyk straight up or play the total rounds market.

The sportsbook also stands out for its banking setup. No deposit fees. No withdrawal fees. And you can use cards or crypto with minimal hassle. It’s one of the easiest platforms to get in and out of for fight night wagers.

🟢 $1,000 bonus available to boxing bettors

🟢 Simple betting layout and low juice on key markets

🟢 No banking fees for deposits or withdrawals

JOIN BETNOW HERE

4. BetUS – Most Bonus Value for Bigger Deposits

If you’re planning to deposit big and want to spread your bets across several fights, BetUS offers excellent value. They offer a $2,000 bonus on your first three deposits.

BetUS also includes editorial previews and expert picks within the sportsbook, so even if you haven’t followed boxing closely, you’ll find solid insights on Usyk vs Dubois. The platform works with crypto and traditional payment methods, and cashouts are smooth.

🟢 Up to $2,000 in bonus cash on first three deposits

🟢 Includes expert picks and fight previews

🟢 Fast withdrawals with no extra fees

JOIN BETUS HERE

5. Bet105 – Best for Small Bankrolls

Bet105 gives you a low barrier to entry with a solid reward. Deposit just $20 and get a $25 free bet for Usyk vs Dubois II. If you’re placing a casual wager or testing out betting online for the first time, it’s an easy option.

They also boost parlays on select sports like MMA by 15%, which adds value if you’re building tickets across the full card. No ID upload required, and the site runs well on all devices.

🟢 Deposit $20, get a $25 free bet

🟢 Parlay boosts for select sports

🟢 No geolocation or ID needed

JOIN BET105 HERE

Is It Legal to Bet on Usyk vs Dubois in Florida?

Yes. Even though Florida doesn’t currently offer mobile sportsbooks through the state, it’s legal to use internationally licensed betting sites that operate offshore. These sportsbooks follow global regulations and accept Florida residents without requiring any state verification.

✅ Offshore sites are legal and safe for U.S. bettors

✅ No state ID, geolocation, or mobile app needed

✅ Full access to straight bets and props for the full card

Who Can Bet on the Usyk vs Dubois Fight?

To place bets online through these platforms, you must be at least 18 years old. These sportsbooks don’t ask for state ID or geolocation and work across all devices. Registration takes less than two minutes.

🔓 18+ to place bets

🔓 No KYC or location tools required

🔓 Compatible with phones, tablets, and browsers

Usyk vs Dubois II Betting Odds

📊 Fight Winner (Moneyline)

Fighter Odds Oleksandr Usyk -380 Daniel Dubois +320

📏 Over/Under Rounds

Total Rounds Over Under 10.5 -110 -110

📍 Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Outcome Odds Yes +140 No -180

*Odds via BetOnline. Subject to change.

Usyk vs Dubois II Picks & Predictions