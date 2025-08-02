Home How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In Wisconsin
How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In Wisconsin

date 2025-08-02

UFC Vegas 108 takes place this Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, live from UFC Apex with an action-packed card headlined by Tatsuro Taira versus HyunSung Park in a flyweight showdown.

 

Taira, ranked No. 6 in the division, is looking to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his career last October in a close fight against Brandon Royval. Park, the Road to UFC winner, is stepping in on late notice after Amir Albazi withdrew earlier this week. The co-main event features a bout between Dana White Contender Series grads Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan in what could be one of the best fights of the night.

While Wisconsin doesn’t have access to regulated sportsbooks, MMA fans can still place wagers on UFC Vegas 108 through the top offshore betting sites. Scroll down to discover how to bet on UFC Vegas 108 in Wisconsin and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for UFC Fight Night.

How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in Wisconsin:

  1. Click here to get $1500 in free bets at BetNow
  2. Sign up and deposit $20 or more 
  3. Get your free bets instantly
  4. Place your bets on the UFC Vegas 108 fight 

Best UFC Vegas 108 Betting Offers In Wisconsin

  1. BetNow$1,500 in free Bets for UFC Vegas 108 
  2. BetUS 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
  3. BetWhale 200% Crypto Bonus, up to $6,000
  4. Bet105Free $25 Bet for UFC Vegas 108
  5. MyBookie $1,000 Free Betting Offer for Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun-Sung Park

1. BetNow — $1,500 in free Bets for UFC Vegas 108 

Get the best betting offers for UFC Vegas 108 at BeNow and claim ,500 in free bets for Taira vs Park

UFC Vegas 108 deserves a betting experience that’s just as exciting as the fights—BetNow delivers exactly that. Known for standout UFC coverage, they offer competitive odds and unique markets that bring every bout to life. Deposit fast and fee-free, earn back even on losses, and take advantage of exclusive promos with every fight night. New users get a knockout bonus of 150% on their first deposit, just in time for the Taira vs. Park showdown.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

  • 150% welcome bonus up to $1,500
  • 2% rebate on all betting losses
  • Zero fees on all deposits
  • Competitive UFC odds and deep betting markets

Join BetNow Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

Claim a 125% deposit bonus worth up to ,625 in free bets for UFC Fight Night

Where other sportsbooks offer promos, BetUS builds your bankroll for the long haul. For UFC Vegas 108, sign up and cash in with a 125% deposit bonus up to $2,625 spread across your first three deposits. Whether you prefer betting with crypto, stacking parlays, or jumping on live lines, BetUS gives you the tools to go all-in confidently. When it comes to UFC betting with serious bonus value, no one hits harder than BetUS.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

  • 125% welcome bonus up to $2,625
  • Multiple reload and crypto bonus options
  • Extensive UFC props and live betting markets
  • Trusted platform with a strong reputation since 1994

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — 200% Crypto Bonus, up to $6,000

A leading online crypto sportsbook. UFC fans can cash in on ,000 in free crypto bonuses for Taira vs Park

Make every second count with BetWhale, the crypto sportsbook designed for fast wins and big bonuses. As Taira and Park gear up for UFC Vegas 108, you can claim a $6,000 bonus and jump into elite-level MMA betting. BetWhale’s seamless user experience, combined with instant deposits and cash-outs, keeps your focus where it should be: on winning. With expansive props and top-tier odds, this is where crypto and UFC collide.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

  • Massive crypto bonus up to $6,000
  • Instant deposits and lightning-fast withdrawals
  • Competitive UFC odds with deep prop markets
  • Built for high-stakes crypto sports betting

Join BetWhale Now!

4. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for UFC Vegas 108

Join the best UFC sportsbook platform, where players can claim 15% UFC odds boost, 255 cashback on UFC wagers and a free bet for UFC Vegas 108

Bet105 is where efficiency meets opportunity, especially for UFC bettors. Start your account with just a name and email, and you’ll be rewarded with a free $25 bet and UFC-specific boosts, 15% enhanced odds, and 25% cash back on every fight. From prelims to main event, this card is stacked, and so is your value with Bet105. Forget cluttered interfaces and bloated promos—this is betting, simplified and supercharged.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

  • Free $25 bet on first deposit
  • 15% UFC odds boosts on all bets
  • 25% cash back on every UFC wager
  • Minimal data required, high betting limits

Join Bet105 Now!

5. MyBookie — $1,000 Free Betting Offer for Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun-Sung Park

MyBookie Offers Reduced juice on all ufc odds. Cash in for UFC Fight Night this weekend

Step into the Octagon with a sportsbook that’s built its name on delivering value. MyBookie has been a top choice since 2014. For UFC Vegas 108, they’re offering new users a 50% bonus up to $1,000 to fuel your fight-night bets. With reduced juice and some of the best UFC prop markets in the game, every wager has more upside. Whether you’re chasing round bets, submission props, or big parlays, MyBookie gives you the tools to win.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
  • Reduced juice on UFC betting odds
  • Wide range of prop and parlay markets
  • Established sportsbook since 2014

Join MyBookie Now!

Who Can Bet On the UFC Vegas 108 In Wisconsin?

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Sign up with a valid email
  • Deposit using an accepted payment method

UFC Vegas 108 Main Card

  • Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)
  • Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan
  • Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics
  • Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle
  • Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos
  • Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos

UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card

  • Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore
  • Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev
  • Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes
  • Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza

Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats

Tatsuro Taira HyunSung Park
Nationality Japanese Korean
Age 25 29
Height 5’7” (170 cm) 5’7” (171 cm)
Reach 70” (178 cm) 66” (168 cm)
Weight 126 lb 126
Record 16-1-0 (5 KOs) 10-0–0 (4 KOs)

UFC Vegas 108 Odds 

Taira enters as a -330 favorite to get back in the win column, with oddsmakers expecting him to control the fight from start to finish. He’s 16-1-0 with 12 of his victories coming via stoppage and the most likely method of victory being a win by submission at +135 odds.

Park comes in as the underdog at +275 despite winning all 10 of his professional fights, including each of his last nine via stoppage. The fight is projected to last only 3.5 rounds with the under favored at -120, suggesting this main event might end before the final bell.

Find the latest odds for the UFC Vegas 108 main event below.

Fighter Odds Total 
Tatsuro Taira -330 Over 3.5 (-110)
HyunSung Park +270 Under 3.5 (-120)

UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds

Method of Victory
Tatsuro Taira By Submission +135
Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ +500
Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ +750
Draw +6600
Tatsuro Taira By Points +250
Hyun Sung Park By Points +600
Hyun Sung Park By Submission +900

UFC Vegas 108 Prediction

Park has been a finisher throughout his career, but he’s never faced someone with Taira’s mix of grappling and striking. Still, Park’s willingness to take risks and fight aggressively makes him dangerous, especially as a short-notice replacement with nothing to lose. At +275, the upset value is there. Bet on Park to shock the oddsmakers and keep his undefeated streak alive.

