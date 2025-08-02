How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in Wisconsin:

UFC Vegas 108 takes place this Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, live from UFC Apex with an action-packed card headlined by Tatsuro Taira versus HyunSung Park in a flyweight showdown.
Taira, ranked No. 6 in the division, is looking to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his career last October in a close fight against Brandon Royval. Park, the Road to UFC winner, is stepping in on late notice after Amir Albazi withdrew earlier this week. The co-main event features a bout between Dana White Contender Series grads Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan in what could be one of the best fights of the night.
UFC Vegas 108 Main Card
- Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)
- Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan
- Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics
- Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle
- Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos
- Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos
UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card
- Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher
- Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore
- Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev
- Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes
- Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza
Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats
Tatsuro Taira
HyunSung Park
Nationality
Japanese
Korean
Age
25
29
Height
5’7” (170 cm)
5’7” (171 cm)
Reach
70” (178 cm)
66” (168 cm)
Weight
126 lb
126
Record
16-1-0 (5 KOs)
10-0–0 (4 KOs)
UFC Vegas 108 Odds
Taira enters as a -330 favorite to get back in the win column, with oddsmakers expecting him to control the fight from start to finish. He’s 16-1-0 with 12 of his victories coming via stoppage and the most likely method of victory being a win by submission at +135 odds.
Park comes in as the underdog at +275 despite winning all 10 of his professional fights, including each of his last nine via stoppage. The fight is projected to last only 3.5 rounds with the under favored at -120, suggesting this main event might end before the final bell.
Find the latest odds for the UFC Vegas 108 main event below.
Fighter
Odds
Total
Tatsuro Taira
-330
Over 3.5 (-110)
HyunSung Park
+270
Under 3.5 (-120)
UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds
Method of Victory
Tatsuro Taira By Submission
+135
Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ
+500
Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ
+750
Draw
+6600
Tatsuro Taira By Points
+250
Hyun Sung Park By Points
+600
Hyun Sung Park By Submission
+900
UFC Vegas 108 Prediction
Park has been a finisher throughout his career, but he’s never faced someone with Taira’s mix of grappling and striking. Still, Park’s willingness to take risks and fight aggressively makes him dangerous, especially as a short-notice replacement with nothing to lose. At +275, the upset value is there. Bet on Park to shock the oddsmakers and keep his undefeated streak alive.