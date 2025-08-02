UFC Vegas 108 takes place this Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, live from UFC Apex with an action-packed card headlined by Tatsuro Taira versus HyunSung Park in a flyweight showdown.

Taira, ranked No. 6 in the division, is looking to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his career last October in a close fight against Brandon Royval. Park, the Road to UFC winner, is stepping in on late notice after Amir Albazi withdrew earlier this week. The co-main event features a bout between Dana White Contender Series grads Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan in what could be one of the best fights of the night.

While Wisconsin doesn’t have access to regulated sportsbooks, MMA fans can still place wagers on UFC Vegas 108 through the top offshore betting sites. Scroll down to discover how to bet on UFC Vegas 108 in Wisconsin and claim up to $5,000 in free bets for UFC Fight Night.

How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in Wisconsin:

Click here to get $1500 in free bets at BetNow Sign up and deposit $20 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the UFC Vegas 108 fight

Best UFC Vegas 108 Betting Offers In Wisconsin

BetNow — $1,500 in free Bets for UFC Vegas 108 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — 200% Crypto Bonus, up to $6,000 Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for UFC Vegas 108 MyBookie — $1,000 Free Betting Offer for Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun-Sung Park

1. BetNow — $1,500 in free Bets for UFC Vegas 108

UFC Vegas 108 deserves a betting experience that’s just as exciting as the fights—BetNow delivers exactly that. Known for standout UFC coverage, they offer competitive odds and unique markets that bring every bout to life. Deposit fast and fee-free, earn back even on losses, and take advantage of exclusive promos with every fight night. New users get a knockout bonus of 150% on their first deposit, just in time for the Taira vs. Park showdown.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% welcome bonus up to $1,500

2% rebate on all betting losses

Zero fees on all deposits

Competitive UFC odds and deep betting markets

Join BetNow Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

Where other sportsbooks offer promos, BetUS builds your bankroll for the long haul. For UFC Vegas 108, sign up and cash in with a 125% deposit bonus up to $2,625 spread across your first three deposits. Whether you prefer betting with crypto, stacking parlays, or jumping on live lines, BetUS gives you the tools to go all-in confidently. When it comes to UFC betting with serious bonus value, no one hits harder than BetUS.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

125% welcome bonus up to $2,625

Multiple reload and crypto bonus options

Extensive UFC props and live betting markets

Trusted platform with a strong reputation since 1994

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — 200% Crypto Bonus, up to $6,000

Make every second count with BetWhale, the crypto sportsbook designed for fast wins and big bonuses. As Taira and Park gear up for UFC Vegas 108, you can claim a $6,000 bonus and jump into elite-level MMA betting. BetWhale’s seamless user experience, combined with instant deposits and cash-outs, keeps your focus where it should be: on winning. With expansive props and top-tier odds, this is where crypto and UFC collide.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Massive crypto bonus up to $6,000

Instant deposits and lightning-fast withdrawals

Competitive UFC odds with deep prop markets

Built for high-stakes crypto sports betting

Join BetWhale Now!

4. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for UFC Vegas 108

Bet105 is where efficiency meets opportunity, especially for UFC bettors. Start your account with just a name and email, and you’ll be rewarded with a free $25 bet and UFC-specific boosts, 15% enhanced odds, and 25% cash back on every fight. From prelims to main event, this card is stacked, and so is your value with Bet105. Forget cluttered interfaces and bloated promos—this is betting, simplified and supercharged.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

Free $25 bet on first deposit

15% UFC odds boosts on all bets

25% cash back on every UFC wager

Minimal data required, high betting limits

Join Bet105 Now!

5. MyBookie — $1,000 Free Betting Offer for Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun-Sung Park

Step into the Octagon with a sportsbook that’s built its name on delivering value. MyBookie has been a top choice since 2014. For UFC Vegas 108, they’re offering new users a 50% bonus up to $1,000 to fuel your fight-night bets. With reduced juice and some of the best UFC prop markets in the game, every wager has more upside. Whether you’re chasing round bets, submission props, or big parlays, MyBookie gives you the tools to win.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

Reduced juice on UFC betting odds

Wide range of prop and parlay markets

Established sportsbook since 2014

Join MyBookie Now!

Who Can Bet On the UFC Vegas 108 In Wisconsin?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

UFC Vegas 108 Main Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan

Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos

Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos

UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card

Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev

Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes

Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza

Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats

Tatsuro Taira HyunSung Park Nationality Japanese Korean Age 25 29 Height 5’7” (170 cm) 5’7” (171 cm) Reach 70” (178 cm) 66” (168 cm) Weight 126 lb 126 Record 16-1-0 (5 KOs) 10-0–0 (4 KOs)

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

Taira enters as a -330 favorite to get back in the win column, with oddsmakers expecting him to control the fight from start to finish. He’s 16-1-0 with 12 of his victories coming via stoppage and the most likely method of victory being a win by submission at +135 odds.

Park comes in as the underdog at +275 despite winning all 10 of his professional fights, including each of his last nine via stoppage. The fight is projected to last only 3.5 rounds with the under favored at -120, suggesting this main event might end before the final bell.

Find the latest odds for the UFC Vegas 108 main event below.

Fighter Odds Total Tatsuro Taira -330 Over 3.5 (-110) HyunSung Park +270 Under 3.5 (-120)

UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds

Method of Victory Tatsuro Taira By Submission +135 Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ +500 Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ +750 Draw +6600 Tatsuro Taira By Points +250 Hyun Sung Park By Points +600 Hyun Sung Park By Submission +900

UFC Vegas 108 Prediction

Park has been a finisher throughout his career, but he’s never faced someone with Taira’s mix of grappling and striking. Still, Park’s willingness to take risks and fight aggressively makes him dangerous, especially as a short-notice replacement with nothing to lose. At +275, the upset value is there. Bet on Park to shock the oddsmakers and keep his undefeated streak alive.