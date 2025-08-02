How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in South Dakota:

UFC Fight Night will swing into action on August 2, 2025 from UFC Apex with a jam-packed card that includes some of the top up-and-coming prospects in the flyweight and lightweight divisions.

In the main event, Road to UFC winner HyunSung Park will step into the octagon on late notice to take on top flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira, who is looking to avenge his first professional loss. Taira was originally set to take on Amir Albazi but he withdrew earlier this week, giving Park the opportunity to catapult his way up the flyweight rankings with a victory. The co-main event features a pair of Dana White Contender Series grads battling it out for a chance to move up the ranks in the lightweight division. Chris Duncan will take on Mateusz Rebecki in what could turn out to be the fight of the night.

In South Dakota, sports betting isn’t regulated but UFC fans can still get in on the action this weekend by signing up with one of the top offshore sportsbooks. Read on to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in South Dakota and claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash for Taira versus Park.

Who Can Bet On the UFC Vegas 108 In South Dakota?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

UFC Vegas 108 Main Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan

Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos

Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos

UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card

Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev

Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes

Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza

Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats

Tatsuro Taira HyunSung Park Nationality Japanese Korean Age 25 29 Height 5’7” (170 cm) 5’7” (171 cm) Reach 70” (178 cm) 66” (168 cm) Weight 126 lb 126 Record 16-1-0 (5 KOs) 10-0–0 (4 KOs)

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

Taira is unquestionably the more seasoned fighter, so it comes as no surprise that he’s heavily favored with -330 odds to win against Park. The No. 6-ranked fighter in the flyweight division, Taira showed that he belongs with the division’s elite versus Brandon Royval despite coming up short on the judges’ scorecards. On the other hand, Park is hoping to continue his recent run of success after winning each of his first four UFC fights. Park owns +275 odds to win and has scored stoppage victories in each of his last nine professional fights.

Find the latest UFC Vegas 108 odds for Taira versus Park below.

Fighter Odds Total Tatsuro Taira -330 Over 3.5 (-110) HyunSung Park +275 Under 3.5 (-120)

UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds

Method of Victory Tatsuro Taira By Submission +135 Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ +500 Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ +750 Draw +6600 Tatsuro Taira By Points +250 Hyun Sung Park By Points +600 Hyun Sung Park By Submission +900

UFC Vegas 108 Prediction

Even without Amir Albazi, the main event offers plenty of intrigue thanks to the addition of Road to UFC winner HyunSung Park. Taira suffered a razor-thin split decision loss versus Royval back in October but showed that he’s one of the top up-and-coming fighters in the division. He flashed improved striking and will undoubtedly be the toughest opponent that Park has faced to this point. On the other hand, Park has finished each of his last nine opponents early while winning all four of his UFC bouts by way of stoppage. No matter who wins this fight, it’s hard to see it going the distance on Saturday night. Bet on the under 3.5 rounds in this flyweight showdown in Vegas.