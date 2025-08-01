How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 In South Carolina

UFC Vegas 108: Taira vs. Park happens this Saturday, August 2, 2025, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. If you’re in South Carolina, you can legally bet on the full fight card using offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and available to U.S. residents. These sites support crypto and debit card deposits, offer UFC props and parlays, and give you access to bonuses as soon as you register.

There’s no app to install, no geolocation checks, and no ID upload required. You can sign up and start betting on UFC Vegas 108 from anywhere in South Carolina.

Best UFC Vegas 108 Betting Bonuses for South Carolina

How to Bet on UFC Vegas 108 from South Carolina

Click here to sign up at Bet105 Complete registration using your email and basic info Deposit $20 or more to receive your UFC bonus Head to “Martial Arts” and place your UFC Vegas 108 wagers

📌 UFC Vegas 108: Key Details for South Carolina Fans

🗓 Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 📍 Venue: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV 🕕 Prelims (Eastern Time): 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET 🕘 Main Card (Eastern Time): 12:00 AM ET (Aug 3)

12:00 AM ET (Aug 3) 🥊 Main Event: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park (Flyweight)

Top Betting Sites for UFC Vegas 108 in South Carolina

1. Bet105 – Best For UFC Vegas 108 Parlays

Bet105 makes it easy to bet on UFC fights without putting up much cash. Just deposit $20 to get a $25 free bet for UFC Vegas 108. That’s ideal if you want to test things out without a big commitment.

They also offer a 15% UFC parlay boost on every fight on this weekend’s card. You’ll get full coverage of Taira vs. Park, plus every prelim matchup.

🟢 $25 UFC free bet with $20 deposit

🟢 15% boost on UFC 108 parlays

🟢 Props and moneylines for every bout

2. BetNow – Best UFC Site With No Transaction Fees

BetNow is fast, simple, and built for value. You won’t pay fees when you deposit or withdraw, and the site is easy to navigate on desktop or mobile. Lines are posted early, and they include a range of UFC props alongside straight moneylines.

For UFC Vegas 108, you can unlock up to $1,000 in promos. BetNow supports crypto and card payments, with fast turnaround times on payouts.

🟢 No-fee deposits and withdrawals

🟢 Up to $1,000 in UFC promos

🟢 Strong value on UFC moneylines and parlays

3. Bovada – Best UFC Props and Betting Variety

Bovada has built a reputation as one of the most trusted sportsbooks for over 20 years. Their UFC offerings go deep, covering round betting, method-of-victory props, significant strikes, and more.

For UFC Vegas 108, you can get a $750 crypto bonus when you sign up and deposit with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

🟢 $750 crypto bonus for UFC 108

🟢 Full prop coverage on all fights

🟢 Trusted by sports bettors for over two decades

4. BetUS

BetUS stands out for its fight previews and expert picks. You’ll find round-by-round breakdowns from analysts on BetUS TV, helping you make sharper bets on UFC Vegas 108.

The bonus structure here is generous with 125% up to $2,000 spread across your first three deposits. BetUS also runs a loyalty system that gives active users rewards like free bets and merch.

🟢 125% bonus up to $2,000 across 3 deposits

🟢 Detailed video previews via BetUS TV

🟢 Loyalty rewards for frequent users

5. MyBookie

MyBookie lets you tailor your UFC betting experience. You can pick alternate totals, specific round outcomes, and many other props.

They’re running a $1,000 welcome bonus for UFC Vegas 108 and offer quick crypto support. This site is ideal if you want flexibility and lots of in-fight options.

🟢 $1,000 UFC bonus for South Carolina bettors

🟢 Round-by-round betting options and early lines

🟢 Fast crypto support and solid customer service

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC Vegas 108 in South Carolina?

Yes. South Carolina players can legally bet on UFC 108 using offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and accept users from the U.S. These sites aren’t subject to state-level restrictions.

✅ No South Carolina-specific license required

✅ No location checks, app downloads, or ID uploads

✅ Open to all residents 18 and older

Who Can Bet on UFC Vegas 108 in South Carolina?

You can sign up and bet on UFC Vegas 108 as long as you’re 18 or older. These sportsbooks don’t ask for ID or verify your state location; you are able to just create an account, fund it, and start betting.

🔓 Must be at least 18 years old

🔓 No in-state restrictions on sign-ups

🔓 Works from any device without verification

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun Sung Park Taira -335 Park +275 Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan Rebecki -210 Duncan +180 Esteban Ribovics vs Elves Brener Ribovics -250 Brener +210 Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle Rosa -185 Cornolle +160 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Neil Magny Zaleski -190 Magny +165

*Odds via Bet105. Subject to change.

UFC Vegas 108 Expert Picks

Tatsuro Taira ML (-335): Taira’s pace and grappling should wear Park down. If the fight gets past Round 1, expect Taira to take over.

Taira’s pace and grappling should wear Park down. If the fight gets past Round 1, expect Taira to take over. Mateusz Rebecki ML (-210): Duncan is dangerous early, but Rebecki’s control and volume should carry him to a win.

Duncan is dangerous early, but Rebecki’s control and volume should carry him to a win. Nora Cornolle ML (+160): Cornolle’s output and lateral movement give her a real shot to steal rounds and frustrate Rosa.

Best UFC Vegas 108 Parlay

A simple three-leg parlay of Taira, Rebecki, and Cornolle pays around +486 at Bet105 using their 15% UFC parlay boost.