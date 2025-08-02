How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in Oklahoma:

UFC Vegas 108 will be live on ESPN this Saturday, August 2nd, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main event features a high-stakes flyweight bout between top prospect Tatsuro Taira and undefeated Road to UFC winner HyunSung Park.

Taira (16-1-0) is looking to rebound after a narrow loss to Brandon Royval last October in a fight that showcased his improved striking and durability. In the opposite corner, Park steps in for Amir Albazi on just a few days’ notice but brings an undefeated 10-0 record with nine straight stoppage wins. The co-main event will see Mateusz Rebecki battle Chris Duncan in a lightweight contest that promises fireworks.

While Oklahoma has yet to launch legal sports betting options, fight fans can still wager on UFC Vegas 108 through trusted offshore sportsbooks.

Who Can Bet On the UFC Vegas 108 In Oklahoma?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

UFC Vegas 108 Main Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan

Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos

Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos

UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card

Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev

Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes

Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza

Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats

Tatsuro Taira HyunSung Park Nationality Japanese Korean Age 25 29 Height 5’7” (170 cm) 5’7” (171 cm) Reach 70” (178 cm) 66” (168 cm) Weight 126 lb 126 Record 16-1-0 (5 KOs) 10-0–0 (4 KOs)

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

Taira comes in as the -330 favorite, and the most likely path to victory according to oddsmakers is by submission at +135. Park is a +275 underdog despite finishing all four of his UFC fights early. The fight total is set at 3.5 rounds with the under slightly favored at -120, pointing toward a quick finish in Vegas.

Check out the UFC Vegas 108 odds below.

Fighter Odds Total Tatsuro Taira -330 Over 3.5 (-110) HyunSung Park +270 Under 3.5 (-120)

UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds

Method of Victory Tatsuro Taira By Submission +135 Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ +500 Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ +750 Draw +6600 Tatsuro Taira By Points +250 Hyun Sung Park By Points +600 Hyun Sung Park By Submission +900

UFC Vegas 108 Prediction

Both fighters bring serious finishing ability into Saturday’s main event. Park has ended each of his last nine fights before the final horn, while Taira has 12 stoppages in 16 wins, including four finishes in the UFC. With Park pushing a relentless pace and Taira capable of ending it on the ground or standing, it’s hard to see this fight going the distance. At -120 odds, the under 3.5 rounds is the play in what should be a fast-paced, high-action bout.