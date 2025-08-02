How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in Oklahoma:

UFC Vegas 108 will be live on ESPN this Saturday, August 2nd, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main event features a high-stakes flyweight bout between top prospect Tatsuro Taira and undefeated Road to UFC winner HyunSung Park.
Taira (16-1-0) is looking to rebound after a narrow loss to Brandon Royval last October in a fight that showcased his improved striking and durability. In the opposite corner, Park steps in for Amir Albazi on just a few days’ notice but brings an undefeated 10-0 record with nine straight stoppage wins. The co-main event will see Mateusz Rebecki battle Chris Duncan in a lightweight contest that promises fireworks.
Who Can Bet On the UFC Vegas 108 In Oklahoma?
- Must be 18 or older
- Sign up with a valid email
- Deposit using an accepted payment method
UFC Vegas 108 Main Card
- Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)
- Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan
- Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics
- Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle
- Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos
- Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos
UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card
- Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher
- Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore
- Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev
- Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes
- Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza
Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats
Tatsuro Taira
HyunSung Park
Nationality
Japanese
Korean
Age
25
29
Height
5’7” (170 cm)
5’7” (171 cm)
Reach
70” (178 cm)
66” (168 cm)
Weight
126 lb
126
Record
16-1-0 (5 KOs)
10-0–0 (4 KOs)
UFC Vegas 108 Odds
Taira comes in as the -330 favorite, and the most likely path to victory according to oddsmakers is by submission at +135. Park is a +275 underdog despite finishing all four of his UFC fights early. The fight total is set at 3.5 rounds with the under slightly favored at -120, pointing toward a quick finish in Vegas.
Check out the UFC Vegas 108 odds below.
Fighter
Odds
Total
Tatsuro Taira
-330
Over 3.5 (-110)
HyunSung Park
+270
Under 3.5 (-120)
UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds
Method of Victory
Tatsuro Taira By Submission
+135
Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ
+500
Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ
+750
Draw
+6600
Tatsuro Taira By Points
+250
Hyun Sung Park By Points
+600
Hyun Sung Park By Submission
+900
UFC Vegas 108 Prediction
Both fighters bring serious finishing ability into Saturday’s main event. Park has ended each of his last nine fights before the final horn, while Taira has 12 stoppages in 16 wins, including four finishes in the UFC. With Park pushing a relentless pace and Taira capable of ending it on the ground or standing, it’s hard to see this fight going the distance. At -120 odds, the under 3.5 rounds is the play in what should be a fast-paced, high-action bout.