UFC Vegas 108 will be live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In just his fifth career UFC fight, HyunSung Park will have a chance to make a name for himself against No. 6-ranked Tatsuro Taira. Park is stepping into the octagon on late notice after Amir Albazi withdrew earlier this week while Taira is hoping to get back in the win column after suffering his first career loss in October. The co-main event features a pair of Dana White Contender Series alumni with Mateusz Rebecki taking on Chris Duncan in a lightweight division clash.
In Minnesota, sports betting isn’t legal but that doesn’t mean MMA fans have to drive out of state to cash in on their UFC picks. Scroll down to learn how to bet on UFC Vegas 108 in Minnesota and get free bets to boost your winnings this weekend.
Who Can Bet On the UFC Vegas 108 In Minnesota?
- Must be 18 or older
- Sign up with a valid email
- Deposit using an accepted payment method
UFC Vegas 108 Main Card
- Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)
- Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan
- Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics
- Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle
- Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos
- Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos
UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card
- Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher
- Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore
- Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev
- Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes
- Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza
Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats
Tatsuro Taira
HyunSung Park
Nationality
Japanese
Korean
Age
25
29
Height
5’7” (170 cm)
5’7” (171 cm)
Reach
70” (178 cm)
66” (168 cm)
Weight
126 lb
126
Record
16-1-0 (5 KOs)
10-0–0 (4 KOs)
UFC Vegas 108 Odds
Taira comes in as the heavy favorite to avenge his first career loss on Saturday night. He will enter UFC Apex with -330 odds to defeat Park with the most likely outcome being a submission victory at +135.
On the other hand, Park owns +275 odds to win with his most realistic chance being a decision win at +600. At 10-0, including 4-0 in the UFC, the oddsmakers may be discounting Park’s ability to finish opponents early. He’s won each of his last nine fights by way of stoppage but he owns +700 odds to win by KO, TKO, or DQ and +900 odds to win by submission.
The fight is projected to last just 3.5 rounds with the under slightly favored at -120, suggesting this fight isn’t likely to go the distance.
Find the latest UFC Vegas 108 odds below.
Fighter
Odds
Total
Tatsuro Taira
-330
Over 3.5 (-110)
HyunSung Park
+275
Under 3.5 (-120)
UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds
Method of Victory
Tatsuro Taira By Submission
+135
Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ
+500
Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ
+750
Draw
+6600
Tatsuro Taira By Points
+250
Hyun Sung Park By Points
+600
Hyun Sung Park By Submission
+900
UFC Vegas 108 Prediction
Both Taira and Park have the ability to finish fights early and the oddsmakers seem to be favoring a stoppage victory for either side on Saturday. The total rounds for the main event is set at 3.5 with the under favored at -120. Park has won each of his last nine bouts by way of stoppage, including each of his first four UFC fights. On the other hand, Taira has won four of his seven UFC fights by KO/TKO or submission. Bet on this fight to go under the projected total on Saturday night.