How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in Minnesota:

UFC Vegas 108 will be live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In just his fifth career UFC fight, HyunSung Park will have a chance to make a name for himself against No. 6-ranked Tatsuro Taira. Park is stepping into the octagon on late notice after Amir Albazi withdrew earlier this week while Taira is hoping to get back in the win column after suffering his first career loss in October. The co-main event features a pair of Dana White Contender Series alumni with Mateusz Rebecki taking on Chris Duncan in a lightweight division clash.

UFC Vegas 108 Main Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan

Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos

Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos

UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card

Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev

Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes

Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza

Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats

Tatsuro Taira HyunSung Park Nationality Japanese Korean Age 25 29 Height 5’7” (170 cm) 5’7” (171 cm) Reach 70” (178 cm) 66” (168 cm) Weight 126 lb 126 Record 16-1-0 (5 KOs) 10-0–0 (4 KOs)

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

Taira comes in as the heavy favorite to avenge his first career loss on Saturday night. He will enter UFC Apex with -330 odds to defeat Park with the most likely outcome being a submission victory at +135.

On the other hand, Park owns +275 odds to win with his most realistic chance being a decision win at +600. At 10-0, including 4-0 in the UFC, the oddsmakers may be discounting Park’s ability to finish opponents early. He’s won each of his last nine fights by way of stoppage but he owns +700 odds to win by KO, TKO, or DQ and +900 odds to win by submission.

The fight is projected to last just 3.5 rounds with the under slightly favored at -120, suggesting this fight isn’t likely to go the distance.

Find the latest UFC Vegas 108 odds below.

Fighter Odds Total Tatsuro Taira -330 Over 3.5 (-110) HyunSung Park +275 Under 3.5 (-120)

UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds

Method of Victory Tatsuro Taira By Submission +135 Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ +500 Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ +750 Draw +6600 Tatsuro Taira By Points +250 Hyun Sung Park By Points +600 Hyun Sung Park By Submission +900

UFC Vegas 108 Prediction

Both Taira and Park have the ability to finish fights early and the oddsmakers seem to be favoring a stoppage victory for either side on Saturday. The total rounds for the main event is set at 3.5 with the under favored at -120. Park has won each of his last nine bouts by way of stoppage, including each of his first four UFC fights. On the other hand, Taira has won four of his seven UFC fights by KO/TKO or submission. Bet on this fight to go under the projected total on Saturday night.