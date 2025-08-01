UFC Vegas 108 betting sites are open to Florida users ahead of Saturday’s card featuring Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park. You can place bets legally using offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and accept Florida residents. No apps, no state verification, and no ID upload needed. Just sign up and start wagering on UFC Vegas 108 from anywhere in the state.

These sites cover props, parlays, and every fight on the card. They also offer UFC bonuses for new accounts, including parlay boosts, crypto promos, and free bets.

Best UFC Vegas 108 Betting Bonuses in Florida

Bet105 – $25 UFC free bet after $20 deposit
BetNow – $1,000 UFC bonus
Bovada – $750 crypto welcome bonus for UFC Vegas 108
MyBookie – $1,000 UFC promo for new users
BetUS – 125% bonus up to $2,000 across first 3 deposits

✅ FLORIDA USERS ARE ELIGIBLE FOR ALL BONUSES ABOVE

How to Bet on UFC Vegas 108 in Florida

Fill in your email, name, and login details
Deposit $20 or more to unlock your UFC bonus
Go to the "Martial Arts" section and place your UFC Vegas bets

📌 UFC Vegas 108: Key Info for Florida Bettors

🗓 Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 📍 Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV 🕕 Prelims (Eastern Time): 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET 🕙 Main Card (Eastern Time): 12:00 AM ET (Sunday)

12:00 AM ET (Sunday) 🥊 Headliner: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park

Top Florida Betting Sites for UFC Vegas 108

1. Bet105 – Best for UFC Parlays

Bet105 is great if you want to start betting without putting up a lot of cash. A $20 deposit gets you a $25 free bet, and you’ll also get a 15% profit boost when you parlay multiple UFC Vegas 108 fights.

The full card is available for betting—including props, round totals, and method-of-victory options. The site is simple, loads fast, and works well on mobile browsers.

🟢 $25 free UFC bet with just $20 down

🟢 15% parlay boost across UFC 108 fights

🟢 Full coverage of prelims and main card

2. BetNow – Best Site With No Fees on Deposits or Withdrawals

BetNow is ideal for users who don’t want to deal with hidden fees. You can deposit or withdraw using crypto or cards, and you won’t be charged on either side. They’re offering up to $1,000 in UFC promos for new accounts.

The layout is minimal and direct with no clutter, just fast access to UFC betting odds. You’ll find all main card lines and early markets ready to go.

🟢 $1,000 in UFC promos now live

🟢 Zero fees on deposits and withdrawals

🟢 Fast crypto processing and early odds

3. Bovada – Best for UFC Props

Bovada is a prop-heavy sportsbook that’s especially useful if you like betting beyond just the moneyline. They cover method of victory, round betting, total strikes, and other specialty options across UFC Vegas 108.

They’re offering a $750 crypto bonus for new signups. Bovada also has one of the longest histories of quick and reliable payouts, which matters if you’re betting big or playing regularly.

🟢 $750 crypto bonus on first deposit

🟢 Dozens of UFC prop bets and alt markets

🟢 Over 20 years of trusted payouts

4. BetUS

BetUS gives you more than just a bet slip. They feature detailed UFC previews, round-by-round predictions, and video content from their BetUS TV platform.

The bonus setup is solid too. It’s 125% UFC bonus up to $2,000 on your first three deposits. You’ll also earn points in their loyalty rewards program the more you bet.

🟢 125% bonus up to $2,000 over first 3 deposits

🟢 UFC analysis and fight previews on BetUS TV

🟢 Loyalty points system for regular bettors

5. MyBookie

MyBookie gives you more control over how you bet. You’ll get early lines, alternate spreads, method-of-victory props, and combo parlays. It’s flexible, fast, and supports live betting as well.

They’re offering a $1,000 bonus to Florida users ahead of UFC Vegas 108. Crypto deposits are fast, and the platform runs smoothly on desktop and mobile.

🟢 $1,000 UFC welcome offer

🟢 Early odds, alt lines, and flexible props

🟢 Mobile-friendly with fast crypto options

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC Vegas 108 in Florida?

Yes. Florida residents can place legal bets on UFC Vegas 108 using internationally licensed sportsbooks that accept U.S. players. These sites are not subject to Florida’s in-state gambling rules and don’t require local licenses to operate.

✅ No geolocation or app restrictions

✅ No ID upload or address checks

✅ Fully legal via offshore platforms

Who Can Bet on UFC Vegas 108 in Florida?

You’re eligible to bet if you’re 18 or older and have internet access. These sportsbooks don’t ask for Florida ID or proof of address, and there are no restrictions on where in the state (or even out of state) you’re betting from.

🔓 Must be at least 18 years of age

🔓 No state license, ID, or verification required

🔓 Bet instantly after registration and deposit

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun Sung Park Taira -335 Park +275 Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan Rebecki -210 Duncan +180 Esteban Ribovics vs Elves Brener Ribovics -250 Brener +210 Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle Rosa -185 Cornolle +160 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Neil Magny Zaleski -190 Magny +165

UFC Vegas 108 Picks

Taira ML (-335): Park might come out hot, but Taira should win the scrambles and wear him down late. Ground control could dominate the second half of the fight.

Park might come out hot, but Taira should win the scrambles and wear him down late. Ground control could dominate the second half of the fight. Rebecki ML (-210): Duncan’s danger comes from power shots early, but Rebecki’s pressure and wrestling could break him down and lead to a decision win.

Duncan’s danger comes from power shots early, but Rebecki’s pressure and wrestling could break him down and lead to a decision win. Cornolle ML (+160): She’s a live underdog thanks to her footwork and output. Rosa may struggle to impose her game if Cornolle keeps the distance and picks her off.

UFC Vegas 108 Parlay

*Odds from Bet105 . Check site for latest lines.

Combine Taira, Rebecki, and Cornolle into a parlay at Bet105 and you’ll get a 15% payout boost. The boosted three-leg returns around +486 at current odds.