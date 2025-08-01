UFC Vegas 108: Taira vs. Park takes place Saturday, August 2, 2025, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. California bettors can legally wager on the event using offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and open to U.S. residents. These platforms accept crypto and card payments, offer fight props and parlays, and provide bonuses for new users.

You won’t need to download an app, verify your location, or upload personal documents. Just sign up, deposit, and start betting on the full card from anywhere in California.

Best UFC Vegas 108 Betting Bonuses for California

Bet105 – $25 UFC free bet when you deposit $20 BetNow – $1,000 in UFC promos Bovada – $750 crypto bonus for UFC Vegas 108 BetUS – 125% bonus up to $2,000 across your first 3 deposits MyBookie – $1,000 UFC offer

✅ THESE BONUSES ARE OPEN TO ALL CALIFORNIA USERS!

How to Bet on UFC Vegas 108 in California

CLICK HERE to create a Bet105 account Enter a few simple details to register your account Make a deposit of $20+ to access your UFC bonus Navigate to “Martial Arts” and bet on the full UFC Vegas 108 card

📌 UFC Vegas 108: Key Details for California Fans

🗓 Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 📍 Venue: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV 🕕 Prelims (California time): 6:00 PM PT

6:00 PM PT 🕘 Main Card (California time): 9:00 PM PT

9:00 PM PT 🥊 Main Event: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park (Flyweight)

Top Betting Sites in California for UFC Vegas 108

1. Bet105 – Best for UFC Vegas Parlays

Bet105 is ideal for bettors who want value from smaller deposits. With just $20, you get a $25 free UFC bet. That’s one of the lowest entry points of any sportsbook on this list.

They also offer a 15% parlay boost for UFC Vegas 108, covering every fight on the card. This makes it a strong pick if you like to build slips across prelims and main events. Bet105 also supports all UFC props and totals.

🟢 $25 free bet with $20 deposit

🟢 15% parlay boost on every UFC 108 fight

🟢 Full UFC Vegas 108 card coverage

JOIN BET105 HERE

2. BetNow – Best Betting Site With No Fee Transactions

BetNow is a clean, no-frills sportsbook that consistently delivers excellent UFC moneyline pricing. They don’t overwhelm you with menus or tabs, just fast access to UFC main card lines, early odds, and parlay options.

For Vegas 108, the site is running UFC promos up to $1,000. Deposits and withdrawals are processed without any fees, making it easy to manage your balance, especially via crypto.

🟢 $1,000 in UFC betting bonuses

🟢 No deposit or payout fees

🟢 Fast crypto and card options

JOIN BETNOW HERE

3. Bovada – Best for UFC Prop Bets

Bovada has been trusted by online bettors for over 20 years. When it comes to UFC betting, they’re a go-to option for prop markets—think method of victory, round betting, significant strike totals, and more.

They’re offering a $750 crypto welcome bonus, with full prop coverage of UFC Vegas 108. If you like getting creative with parlays and props, this is one of the best options available.

🟢 $750 crypto bonus for new users

🟢 Deep prop markets and specialty bets

🟢 Reliable payout history over two decades

JOIN BOVADA HERE

4. BetUS

BetUS provides more than just betting lines, they offer fight previews, analyst picks, and round-by-round breakdowns via BetUS TV. This makes them a top choice for fans who want expert insights before locking in bets.

Their UFC section is detailed and easy to navigate. New users get a 125% bonus up to $2,000 on their first three deposits, and a loyalty program gives added rewards for frequent action.

🟢 Up to $2,000 in UFC bonuses over three deposits

🟢 Previews and predictions on BetUS TV

🟢 Earn points with their loyalty rewards system

JOIN BETUS HERE

5. MyBookie

MyBookie is ideal if you like customizing your bets. Their platform includes early odds, method-of-victory props, alternate totals, and more.

They’re offering a $1,000 bonus for UFC Vegas 108, with live crypto support and reliable customer service. If you want more control over how you bet on each fight, MyBookie is a smart pick.

🟢 $1,000 UFC bonus for California bettors

🟢 Alternate lines, props, and early odds

🟢 Fast, secure crypto transactions

JOIN MYBOOKIE HERE

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC Vegas 108 in California?

Yes. California bettors can legally place wagers on UFC Vegas 108 through offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and accept U.S. players. These sites operate independently of California’s state laws, meaning:

✅ No in-state license required

✅ No geo-verification or app downloads

✅ No restrictions based on your location in California

Who Can Bet on UFC Vegas 108 in California?

If you’re 18 or older, you can legally place bets on UFC 108 using these sportsbooks. They do not require ID uploads or location checks. Once you create an account and deposit funds, you can bet from your phone or computer right away.

🔓 Must be at least 18 years old

🔓 No location restrictions or state ID verification

🔓 Instant access after signing up

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun Sung Park Taira -335 Park +275 Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan Rebecki -210 Duncan +180 Esteban Ribovics vs Elves Brener Ribovics -250 Brener +210 Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle Rosa -185 Cornolle +160 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Neil Magny Zaleski -190 Magny +165

*Odds via Bet105. Subject to change.

UFC Vegas 108 Picks

Tatsuro Taira ML (-335): Taira should have the edge in scrambles and long-term cardio. Park’s early aggression might fade if he’s controlled on the mat.

Taira should have the edge in scrambles and long-term cardio. Park’s early aggression might fade if he’s controlled on the mat. Mateusz Rebecki ML (-210): Rebecki’s wrestling should limit Duncan’s power shots. Smart path to a decision or late stoppage.

Rebecki’s wrestling should limit Duncan’s power shots. Smart path to a decision or late stoppage. Nora Cornolle ML (+160): Cornolle’s movement and striking volume could keep Rosa from getting comfortable. Live dog in a close matchup.

UFC Vegas 108 Parlay

A three-leg parlay of Taira, Rebecki, and Cornolle pays around +486 at Bet105 using their 15% UFC parlay boost.