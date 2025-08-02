UFC Vegas 108 will be live on ESPN on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 with the thrilling fight card headlined by a main event between two of the top up-and-coming contenders in the flyweight division.
Tatsuro Taira will look to overcome the first loss of his career against Road to UFC winner HyunSung Park, who comes in with an undefeated record through 10 fights. Taira was handed the first loss of his career last October in a competitive bout versus Brandon Royval and will be headlining his third consecutive fight. Mateusz Rebecki versus Chris Duncan and Elves Brener versus Esteban Ribovics are among the other fights worth watching on the action-packed main card.
UFC fans can cash in on all of their picks this weekend by signing up for an account with one of the top Arizona sportsbooks. With over $5,000 in free bets available for UFC Vegas 108, MMA fans can maximize their winnings and boost their bankroll on Saturday night.
Find out how to bet on UFC Vegas 108 in Arizona and claim your bonus cash for all of the action in Vegas this weekend.
How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in Arizona:
- Click here to get $1500 in free bets at BetNow
- Sign up and deposit $20 or more
- Get your free bets instantly
- Place your bets on the UFC Vegas 108 fight
Best UFC Vegas 108 Betting Offers In Arizona
- BetNow — $1,500 in free Bets for UFC Vegas 108
- BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
- BetWhale — 200% Crypto Bonus, up to $6,000
- Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for UFC Vegas 108
- MyBookie — $1,000 Free Betting Offer for Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun-Sung Park
1. BetNow — $1,500 in free Bets for UFC Vegas 108
Serious UFC bettors go where the value stacks up, and BetNow brings more to the table than just bets. With the main card featuring rising stars like Taira and Park, this is a perfect moment to make your debut. Get started with a massive 150% deposit match up to $1,500 and experience the ease of instant deposits with no fees. BetNow’s features, including a loss rebate and deep UFC markets, make it a top-tier platform for any fight fan.
Why Sign Up For BetNow?
- 150% welcome bonus up to $1,500
- 2% rebate on all betting losses
- Zero fees on all deposits
- Competitive UFC odds and deep betting markets
2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits
Maximize your bankroll before the first punch is thrown, and BetUS offers unmatched bonuses across the board. Whether you’re betting on Taira’s technical edge or Park’s explosive finish, this sportsbook arms you with a 125% bonus worth up to $2,625 on your first three deposits. BetUS doesn’t stop there, they stack on reloads, crypto boosts, and exclusive UFC promotions to keep you ahead. With sharp odds and a wide selection of fight markets, this is where real value lives.
Why Sign Up For BetUS?
- 125% welcome bonus up to $2,625
- Multiple reload and crypto bonus options
- Extensive UFC props and live betting markets
- Trusted platform with a strong reputation since 1994
3. BetWhale — 200% Crypto Bonus, up to $6,000
When your bets move fast, your money should too, and BetWhale is built for speed and scale. Just in time for UFC Vegas 108, new users can claim up to $6,000 in crypto bonuses and dive into deep UFC props and main card action. Whether you’re in it for the thrill or the return, BetWhale’s instant deposits and withdrawals keep your momentum going. This is a platform for crypto bettors who never slow down.
Why Sign Up For BetWhale?
- Massive crypto bonus up to $6,000
- Instant deposits and lightning-fast withdrawals
- Competitive UFC odds with deep prop markets
- Built for high-stakes crypto sports betting
4. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for UFC Vegas 108
Skip the gimmicks and get straight to the value—Bet105 is built for bettors who know what matters. For UFC Vegas 108, you’ll get 15% odds boosts, 25% cash back on all UFC bets, and a free $25 bet just for making your first deposit. With reduced juice and deep prop markets, it’s designed for sharp plays and serious action. Bet105 also keeps it simple: no oversharing, just your name, email, and high betting limits ready to go.
Why Sign Up For Bet105?
- Free $25 bet on first deposit
- 15% UFC odds boosts on all bets
- 25% cash back on every UFC wager
- Minimal data required, high betting limits
5. MyBookie — $1,000 Free Betting Offer for Tatsuro Taira vs HyunSung Park
If you’re chasing better odds and higher payouts, MyBookie delivers a sportsbook built around those priorities. For UFC Vegas 108, that means cashing in with a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 and betting on a card full of explosive matchups. The platform stands out for reduced juice and one of the best UFC prop menus available, giving you multiple ways to cash out. With more options and stronger lines, MyBookie gives fight night a major upgrade.
Why Sign Up For MyBookie?
- 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
- Reduced juice on UFC betting odds
- Wide range of prop and parlay markets
- Established sportsbook since 2014
Who Can Bet On the UFC Vegas 108 In Arizona?
- Must be 18 or older
- Sign up with a valid email
- Deposit using an accepted payment method
UFC Vegas 108 Main Card
- Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)
- Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan
- Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics
- Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle
- Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos
- Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos
UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card
- Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher
- Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore
- Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev
- Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes
- Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza
Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats
Tatsuro Taira
HyunSung Park
Nationality
Japanese
Korean
Age
25
29
Height
5’7” (170 cm)
5’7” (171 cm)
Reach
70” (178 cm)
66” (168 cm)
Weight
126 lb
126
Record
16-1-0 (5 KOs)
10-0–0 (4 KOs)
UFC Vegas 108 Odds
HyunSung Park is looking for his 11th straight win, including his fourth straight as a member of the UFC. Despite his early success, he comes in as a major +275 underdog in the main event against Tatsuro Taira, who is back in the octagon for the first time since suffering his first career loss back in October.
The 25-year-old went the distance against Brandon Royval back in October but wasn’t able to secure the win. He is 16-1-0 with 5 KOs and 7 submission victories and comes in with -330 odds to win the main event on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Park has finished all four of his fights to start his UFC career and each of his last nine fights overall. The total for the fight is projected at 3.5 rounds with the under slightly favored at -120, suggesting that this match has a good chance of ending early.
Find the latest odds for the UFC Vegas 108 main event below.
Fighter
Odds
Total
Tatsuro Taira
-330
Over 3.5 (-110)
HyunSung Park
+275
Under 3.5 (-120)
UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds
Method of Victory
Tatsuro Taira By Submission
+135
Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ
+500
Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ
+750
Draw
+6600
Tatsuro Taira By Points
+250
Hyun Sung Park By Points
+600
Hyun Sung Park By Submission
+900
UFC Vegas 108 Prediction
Amir Albazi withdrew earlier this week, leaving Park just a few days to prepare for arguably the biggest fight of his life to this point. While the odds might be stacked against him, an upset victory would immediately thrust Park into the conversation as a top contender for the flyweight title. Taira is coming off of his first career loss and should be able to control this fight from start to finish. That said, Park is a wildcard with nothing to lose by putting his undefeated record on the line on Saturday night. At +275 odds, the price is right here for a potential upset. Bet on Park to hand Taira his second consecutive loss at UFC Vegas 108.