UFC Vegas 108 will be live on ESPN on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 with the thrilling fight card headlined by a main event between two of the top up-and-coming contenders in the flyweight division.

Tatsuro Taira will look to overcome the first loss of his career against Road to UFC winner HyunSung Park, who comes in with an undefeated record through 10 fights. Taira was handed the first loss of his career last October in a competitive bout versus Brandon Royval and will be headlining his third consecutive fight. Mateusz Rebecki versus Chris Duncan and Elves Brener versus Esteban Ribovics are among the other fights worth watching on the action-packed main card.

UFC fans can cash in on all of their picks this weekend by signing up for an account with one of the top Arizona sportsbooks. With over $5,000 in free bets available for UFC Vegas 108, MMA fans can maximize their winnings and boost their bankroll on Saturday night.

Find out how to bet on UFC Vegas 108 in Arizona and claim your bonus cash for all of the action in Vegas this weekend.

How To Bet On UFC Vegas 108 in Arizona:

Click here to get $1500 in free bets at BetNow Sign up and deposit $20 or more Get your free bets instantly Place your bets on the UFC Vegas 108 fight

Best UFC Vegas 108 Betting Offers In Arizona

BetNow — $1,500 in free Bets for UFC Vegas 108 BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits BetWhale — 200% Crypto Bonus, up to $6,000 Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for UFC Vegas 108 MyBookie — $1,000 Free Betting Offer for Tatsuro Taira vs Hyun-Sung Park

1. BetNow — $1,500 in free Bets for UFC Vegas 108

Serious UFC bettors go where the value stacks up, and BetNow brings more to the table than just bets. With the main card featuring rising stars like Taira and Park, this is a perfect moment to make your debut. Get started with a massive 150% deposit match up to $1,500 and experience the ease of instant deposits with no fees. BetNow’s features, including a loss rebate and deep UFC markets, make it a top-tier platform for any fight fan.

Why Sign Up For BetNow?

150% welcome bonus up to $1,500

2% rebate on all betting losses

Zero fees on all deposits

Competitive UFC odds and deep betting markets

Join BetNow Now!

2. BetUS — 125% bonus, up to $2,625 on your first 3 deposits

Maximize your bankroll before the first punch is thrown, and BetUS offers unmatched bonuses across the board. Whether you’re betting on Taira’s technical edge or Park’s explosive finish, this sportsbook arms you with a 125% bonus worth up to $2,625 on your first three deposits. BetUS doesn’t stop there, they stack on reloads, crypto boosts, and exclusive UFC promotions to keep you ahead. With sharp odds and a wide selection of fight markets, this is where real value lives.

Why Sign Up For BetUS?

125% welcome bonus up to $2,625

Multiple reload and crypto bonus options

Extensive UFC props and live betting markets

Trusted platform with a strong reputation since 1994

Join BetUS Now!

3. BetWhale — 200% Crypto Bonus, up to $6,000

When your bets move fast, your money should too, and BetWhale is built for speed and scale. Just in time for UFC Vegas 108, new users can claim up to $6,000 in crypto bonuses and dive into deep UFC props and main card action. Whether you’re in it for the thrill or the return, BetWhale’s instant deposits and withdrawals keep your momentum going. This is a platform for crypto bettors who never slow down.

Why Sign Up For BetWhale?

Massive crypto bonus up to $6,000

Instant deposits and lightning-fast withdrawals

Competitive UFC odds with deep prop markets

Built for high-stakes crypto sports betting

Join BetWhale Now!

4. Bet105 — Free $25 Bet for UFC Vegas 108

Skip the gimmicks and get straight to the value—Bet105 is built for bettors who know what matters. For UFC Vegas 108, you’ll get 15% odds boosts, 25% cash back on all UFC bets, and a free $25 bet just for making your first deposit. With reduced juice and deep prop markets, it’s designed for sharp plays and serious action. Bet105 also keeps it simple: no oversharing, just your name, email, and high betting limits ready to go.

Why Sign Up For Bet105?

Free $25 bet on first deposit

15% UFC odds boosts on all bets

25% cash back on every UFC wager

Minimal data required, high betting limits

Join Bet105 Now!

5. MyBookie — $1,000 Free Betting Offer for Tatsuro Taira vs HyunSung Park

If you’re chasing better odds and higher payouts, MyBookie delivers a sportsbook built around those priorities. For UFC Vegas 108, that means cashing in with a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 and betting on a card full of explosive matchups. The platform stands out for reduced juice and one of the best UFC prop menus available, giving you multiple ways to cash out. With more options and stronger lines, MyBookie gives fight night a major upgrade.

Why Sign Up For MyBookie?

50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

Reduced juice on UFC betting odds

Wide range of prop and parlay markets

Established sportsbook since 2014

Join MyBookie Now!

Who Can Bet On the UFC Vegas 108 In Arizona?

Must be 18 or older

Sign up with a valid email

Deposit using an accepted payment method

UFC Vegas 108 Main Card

Tatsuro Taira vs. HyungSung Park (Main Event)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan

Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs Elizeu dos Santos

Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos

UFC Vegas 108 Prelim Card

Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev

Rafael Estevam vs Felipe Bunes

Piera Rodriguez vs Kelten Souza

Taira vs. Park Bio Record and Stats

Tatsuro Taira HyunSung Park Nationality Japanese Korean Age 25 29 Height 5’7” (170 cm) 5’7” (171 cm) Reach 70” (178 cm) 66” (168 cm) Weight 126 lb 126 Record 16-1-0 (5 KOs) 10-0–0 (4 KOs)

UFC Vegas 108 Odds

HyunSung Park is looking for his 11th straight win, including his fourth straight as a member of the UFC. Despite his early success, he comes in as a major +275 underdog in the main event against Tatsuro Taira, who is back in the octagon for the first time since suffering his first career loss back in October.

The 25-year-old went the distance against Brandon Royval back in October but wasn’t able to secure the win. He is 16-1-0 with 5 KOs and 7 submission victories and comes in with -330 odds to win the main event on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Park has finished all four of his fights to start his UFC career and each of his last nine fights overall. The total for the fight is projected at 3.5 rounds with the under slightly favored at -120, suggesting that this match has a good chance of ending early.

Find the latest odds for the UFC Vegas 108 main event below.

Fighter Odds Total Tatsuro Taira -330 Over 3.5 (-110) HyunSung Park +275 Under 3.5 (-120)

UFC Vegas 108 Method of Victory Odds

Method of Victory Tatsuro Taira By Submission +135 Tatsuro Taira By KO/TKO Or DQ +500 Hyun Sung Park By KO/TKO Or DQ +750 Draw +6600 Tatsuro Taira By Points +250 Hyun Sung Park By Points +600 Hyun Sung Park By Submission +900

UFC Vegas 108 Prediction

Amir Albazi withdrew earlier this week, leaving Park just a few days to prepare for arguably the biggest fight of his life to this point. While the odds might be stacked against him, an upset victory would immediately thrust Park into the conversation as a top contender for the flyweight title. Taira is coming off of his first career loss and should be able to control this fight from start to finish. That said, Park is a wildcard with nothing to lose by putting his undefeated record on the line on Saturday night. At +275 odds, the price is right here for a potential upset. Bet on Park to hand Taira his second consecutive loss at UFC Vegas 108.