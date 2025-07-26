UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder is set for Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and airing free on ABC. Officially UFC on ABC 9, the card features Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight showdown that has Texas bettors exploring how to legally wager on the action.

Even though mobile sportsbooks aren’t regulated in Texas, you can still place real-money bets on UFC Fight Night through internationally licensed betting sites that accept U.S. players. These platforms offer odds, props, bonuses, and fast crypto payments, all without requiring location verification or ID uploads.

Best UFC Fight Night Betting Offers in Texas

✅ These sites are open to Texas players with no state or ID restrictions.

How To Bet On UFC Abu Dhabi in Texas

Create a BetOnline account Register using basic contact details (email, address, etc.) Make a deposit of $50+ to activate your UFC Abu Dhabi promo Go to the “Martial Arts” section and pick your UFC Fight Night bets

📌 UFC on ABC 9: Key Details For Texas Bettors

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2025

Saturday, July 27, 2025 📍 Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi 🕖 Main Card: 14:00 CT / 15:00 ET on ABC

14:00 CT / 15:00 ET on ABC 🕐 Prelims: 11:00 CT / 12:00 ET on ESPN+

11:00 CT / 12:00 ET on ESPN+ 🥊 Featured Fight: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight)

Top Texas UFC Betting Sites

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Sportsbook for UFC Betting in Texas

BetOnline leads the way for Texas residents looking to bet on UFC Abu Dhabi. It consistently posts odds early, especially on featured fights like Whittaker vs. de Ridder, and delivers some of the broadest prop menus available.

Whether you want method of victory or total rounds, it’s all accessible without state-based limitations. Their $250 free bet promo is easy to activate and works on all markets.

2. BetNow – Best for No-Fee Transactions

BetNow offers a clean, low-hassle interface and smooth banking setup for Texas bettors. Deposits and withdrawals come with zero fees, regardless of method.

You may not get dozens of prop markets here, but the site does cover every UFC Fight Night matchup, including undercard fights and moneylines. The $1,000 welcome bonus can be used across all UFC events.

3. Bet105 – Best Bonus for UFC on ABC 9

If you’re new to online sports betting in Texas, Bet105 is a good entry point. You get a $25 free bet just for depositing $20, with no KYC paperwork or location checks.

Their 15% parlay boost for UFC Fight Night is also active, which is great if you’re building multi-leg tickets across the full main card.

4. BetUS – Best for UFC Fight Previews and Analysis

Texas bettors who want more than just a betting slip will like BetUS. They publish pre-fight breakdowns and staff picks for every major UFC event, including Whittaker vs. de Ridder. Their $2,000 bonus is on your first three deposits, giving you flexibility on how and when you wager.

5. Bovada – Best for UFC Fight Night Props

Bovada appeals to Texas fight fans who like to explore alternative markets. You’ll find props like total strikes, finish bonuses, and oddsmaker boosts some parlays. Their clean UI makes tracking markets fast on mobile or desktop. First-time crypto users can claim a $750 welcome bonus.

Is UFC Betting Legal in Texas?

Yes. Texas residents can bet on UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These operators are legally based outside the U.S., don’t require state regulatory approval, and accept Texas players without needing personal documentation or geolocation checks.

Who Can Bet on UFC Fight Night From Texas?

Anyone 18 or older in Texas can legally register and bet with these sites. They don’t require identity documents or local verification, and registration usually takes under two minutes. You can bet from your smartphone, tablet, or PC.

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder Whittaker -145 de Ridder +125 Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee Yan -365 McGhee +290 Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault Magomedov -650 Barriault +475 Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov Mitchell -140 Nurmagomedov +120 Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov Krylov -202 Guskov +172

Expert UFC Abu Dhabi Betting Picks & Predictions

Whittaker ML (-145): More well-rounded and proven at middleweight. He should neutralize de Ridder’s grappling attempts.

More well-rounded and proven at middleweight. He should neutralize de Ridder’s grappling attempts. Yan inside the distance (+350): McGhee can’t keep pace over three rounds, and Yan’s pressure should break him down.

McGhee can’t keep pace over three rounds, and Yan’s pressure should break him down. Magomedov by KO/TKO (-135): His power and accuracy make a first-round finish very likely if Barriault engages too early.

With a 3-leg parlay at Bet105 and their 15% UFC boost, this combo pays +1386.