UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder is set for Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event, also listed as UFC on ABC 9, features a headline middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder. For fight fans in North Carolina, you can legally place bets on the entire UFC Abu Dhabi card using offshore sportsbooks that accept U.S. players. These internationally licensed platforms offer props, crypto support, early lines, and promotions with no state-level restrictions or location checks.
📌 UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Event Info
- 🗓 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2025
- 📍 Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
- 🕖 Main Card Start: 15:00 ET on ABC
- 🕐 Prelims Begin: 12:00 ET on ESPN+
- 🥊 Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight)
How to Bet on UFC on ABC 9 in North Carolina
BetOnline – Top UFC Sportsbook for North Carolina
BetOnline continues to lead the way for North Carolina UFC bettors. They post lines early, cover every fight with deep prop options, and have no-fee crypto withdrawals.
Their UFC menu is one of the most complete you’ll find, especially on international cards like this.
- 🟢 $250 bonus in free bets on UFC
- 🟢 Competitive odds for Whittaker vs. de Ridder
- 🟢 Fast crypto payouts with zero fees
BetNow – Best for Fee-Free Transactions
BetNow appeals to bettors who value straightforward banking and a no-frills layout. They support fee-free deposits and withdrawals, and cover the UFC Fight Night card with solid moneyline odds.
You won’t find as many props here, but it’s easy to jump in and place standard bets without digging through a cluttered interface.
- 🟢 Up to $1,000 in welcome bonus offers
- 🟢 No fees for deposits or withdrawals
- 🟢 Clean layout for fast UFC betting
Bovada – Best for UFC on ABC 9 Props
Bovada works well for those who want prop-heavy UFC markets. They offer betting options for round totals, method of victory, and alternate lines. The site also features boosted parlays and solid live betting support.
- 🟢 $750 bonus with your first crypto deposit
- 🟢 Huge selection of UFC props
- 🟢 Responsive mobile and desktop site
Bet105 – Best for UFC on ABC 9 Parlays
Bet105 is built for speed. You can sign up in under a minute, deposit $20, and receive a $25 free UFC bet instantly. No KYC delays, no ID uploads, just quick access to odds and bonuses.
UFC markets are listed clearly, and they’re currently offering a 15% parlay profit boost for this card, which is great for players chasing longshot payouts.
- 🟢 $25 free bet when you deposit $20
- 🟢 15% boost on UFC parlays
- 🟢 No ID needed to activate your account
BetUS – Biggest UFC Bonus + In-Depth Previews
BetUS has the largest bonus package available, offering up to $2,000 across your first three deposits. Beyond that, they publish on-site previews, betting analysis, and expert fight picks ahead of each UFC event. If you like reading up before you place bets, BetUS is a solid all-in-one platform for North Carolina users.
- 🟢 Claim $2,000 in deposit bonuses
- 🟢 Built-in UFC Fight Night previews and tips
- 🟢 Accepts crypto, credit, and wire options
Is It Legal To Bet On UFC Fight Night Online in North Carolina?
Yes. You can legally use offshore sites that are internationally licensed to bet on UFC on ABC 9 in North Carolina. These platforms operate outside U.S. regulation and are open to North Carolina bettors without requiring geolocation checks or compliance with state restrictions. You can deposit with crypto or card, skip the paperwork, and bet without limitation.
- ✅ No geolocation tracking or account lockouts
- ✅ Licensed in global jurisdictions outside the U.S.
- ✅ Deposit and bet instantly from anywhere in NC
Who Can Bet On UFC Abu Dhabi From North Carolina?
If you’re at least 18 years old and have a phone or laptop, you’re good to go. These offshore sites are built for easy onboarding—no waiting around, no document uploads. Most accounts are live in under 2 minutes, and you can place bets immediately after funding.
- 🔓 Legal betting age is 18+
- 🔓 No ID verification or uploads required
- 🔓 Accessible on mobile, tablet, and desktop
UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Odds
|Fight
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder
|Whittaker -145
|de Ridder +125
|Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee
|Yan -365
|McGhee +290
|Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault
|Magomedov -650
|Barriault +475
|Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov
|Mitchell -140
|Nurmagomedov +120
|Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov
|Krylov -202
|Guskov +172
UFC on ABC 9 Betting Picks & Predictions
- Whittaker ML (-145): The better striker and more proven fighter. His takedown defense should keep it standing long enough to get the win.
- Yan inside distance (+350): McGhee is tough but may run out of steam by Round 2. Yan’s pressure could lead to a finish in the second half.
- Magomedov by KO/TKO (-135): Barriault is hittable and Magomedov only needs one clean connection. Good spot for a quick knockout.
A 3-leg parlay with these selections at Bet105 pays out +1386, boosted even more with their 15% parlay bonus.