UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder takes place Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from Abu Dhabi and airing on ABC. The event, officially UFC on ABC 9, features a high-level middleweight clash and a full card of international talent. If you’re in Florida, you can still legally bet on UFC Fight Night using offshore sportsbooks. These internationally licensed platforms accept U.S. players, support crypto and card payments, and post odds, props, and bonuses for all fights, with no Florida-specific restrictions.

Best UFC Fight Night Bonuses for Florida Bettors

BetOnline – $250 in free bets for UFC Fight Night BetNow – $1,000 MMA bonus Bovada – Claim your $750 crypto deposit bonus Bet105 – Deposit $20 and get a $25 free bet for UFC Abu Dhabi BetUS – Unlock $2,000 in UFC promos across three deposits

✅ FLORIDA RESIDENTS CAN CLAIM THESE OFFERS WITHOUT LOCATION VERIFICATION!

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night on ABC 9 in Florida

Sign up with BetOnline or any site listed above Fill out your email, name, and account info Make a deposit of at least $50 to activate your bonus Navigate to “Martial Arts” and choose UFC on ABC 9 markets

📌 UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Key Details

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2025

Saturday, July 27, 2025 📍 Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi 🕖 Main Card: 15:00 ET on ABC

15:00 ET on ABC 🕐 Prelims: 12:00 ET on ESPN+

12:00 ET on ESPN+ 🥊 Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight)

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi in Florida

If you’re look to bet on UFC Abu Dhabi, these sportsbooks don’t require a state license and offer UFC-specific promos with the following perks:

🟢 Create an account in minutes

🟢 Use crypto or debit cards to fund your account

🟢 Bet on individual bouts, props, and parlays

1. BetOnline – Best UFC Betting Site for Florida

BetOnline is the top choice for Florida fight fans. You get early lines on every UFC Fight Night bout, with wide prop coverage and in-play markets during the event. They’re crypto-friendly, payout fast, and offer some of the best UFC pricing online.

🟢 $250 bonus in free UFC bets

🟢 Full prop markets for UFC Fight Night

🟢 Same-day crypto withdrawals

JOIN BETONLINE HERE

2. BetNow – Best Betting Site With No-Fee Transactions

If you want fast, no-hassle UFC betting, BetNow works well. You won’t get lost in extras, just clean moneyline odds on every main card and prelim, with no deposit or withdrawal charges. Their mobile site also runs well for live bets.

🟢 Welcome bonuses up to $1,000

🟢 No fees on card or crypto deposits

🟢 Mobile site built for UFC action

JOIN BETNOW HERE

3. Bet105 – Best UFC on ABC 9 Parlay Bonus

Bet105 gives Florida players a no-nonsense UFC free bet offer. Deposit $20, and they’ll add a $25 bonus for use on any UFC Fight Night market. No verification delays or paperwork, just fast registration and action-ready odds.

🟢 $25 free bet with a $20 deposit

🟢 15% parlay boost for all UFC Abu Dhabi wagers

🟢 No ID checks required

JOIN BET105 HERE

4. Bovada – Best for UFC Prop Betting in Florida

Bovada excels in offering creative UFC markets beyond just the moneyline. You can bet on exact method of victory, round combos, and even fighter-specific props. Their interface works especially well for prop-heavy bettors and crypto users.

🟢 $750 crypto bonus for new users

🟢 Dozens of UFC props on every main card fight

🟢 Clean interface for mobile and desktop users

JOIN BOVADA HERE

5. BetUS – Best for UFC Fight Previews and Expert Picks

BetUS is one of the few sportsbooks with embedded fight breakdowns. Before you bet, you can read in-house previews and predictions. Their bonus is also the biggest — with up to $2,000 available over three deposits for UFC Fight Night.

🟢 $2,000 bonus across three deposits

🟢 UFC Fight Night video previews and betting analysis included

🟢 Accepts debit cards, Bitcoin, and bank wires

JOIN BETUS HERE

Is It Legal To Bet On UFC Fight Night Online In Florida?

Yes. Florida players can legally place UFC bets online using offshore sportsbooks. These sites are internationally licensed and don’t need state approval. They operate under foreign gambling laws and offer unrestricted access to U.S. residents.

✅ No Florida sportsbook license required

✅ No location check or ID verification

✅ Licensed in overseas jurisdictions that serve U.S. bettors

Who Can Bet On UFC Abu Dhabi From Florida?

Anyone aged 18 or older in Florida can legally register and place bets. These sportsbooks don’t use state-specific verification tools, so you’ll be able to sign up and fund your account with minimal friction.

🔓 Must be 18 or older

🔓 No document upload or ID required

🔓 Works on all mobile and desktop platforms

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder Whittaker -145 de Ridder +125 Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee Yan -365 McGhee +290 Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault Magomedov -650 Barriault +475 Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov Mitchell -140 Nurmagomedov +120 Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov Krylov -202 Guskov +172

*Odds from BetOnline. Updated July 25. Subject to change.

UFC Fight Night Predictions & Betting Picks

Whittaker ML (-145): More well-rounded, better striker, and solid takedown defense vs. de Ridder’s jiu-jitsu.

More well-rounded, better striker, and solid takedown defense vs. de Ridder’s jiu-jitsu. Yan inside the distance (+350): Expect him to break McGhee’s pace late and push for a finish.

Expect him to break McGhee’s pace late and push for a finish. Magomedov by KO/TKO (-135): Shara has serious one-punch stopping power, and Barriault’s striking defense is shaky.

If you combine these picks in a 3-leg parlay at Bet105, the payout is +1386 with their 15% UFC parlay bonus.