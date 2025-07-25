UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder airs Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from Abu Dhabi. Also listed as UFC on ABC 9, the card features Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder in a high-stakes middleweight clash that has California fans looking to get in on the action. Even without regulated sportsbooks in the state, you can still legally bet on UFC Fight Night online using offshore platforms that accept California players. These internationally licensed sites operate outside U.S. jurisdiction, accept crypto and card deposits, and offer fight odds, props, and promos with no location restrictions.

📌 UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Key Details

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2025

Saturday, July 27, 2025 📍 Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi 🕖 Main Card: 12:00 PT / 15:00 ET on ABC

12:00 PT / 15:00 ET on ABC 🕐 Prelims: 09:00 PT / 12:00 ET on ESPN+

09:00 PT / 12:00 ET on ESPN+ 🥊 Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight)

How to Bet on UFC on ABC 9 in California

1. BetOnline – Best UFC Betting Site in California

BetOnline is the most complete option for California bettors wanting to wager on UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder. They offer early odds, extensive prop coverage, and fast withdrawals via crypto or card. You’ll also find live betting options and round-by-round pricing that updates in real time.

🟢 $250 bonus in free UFC bets

🟢 Lines posted early for UFC on ABC 9

🟢 No-fee crypto withdrawals

2. Bet105 – Best UFC on ABC 9 Bonus

Bet105 is ideal for California players testing UFC betting for the first time. With a $25 free bet on a $20 deposit and no verification delays, you’ll be ready to wager in minutes. They also offer a 15% parlay boost for Saturday’s fights.

🟢 $25 free bet on your first $20 deposit

🟢 15% parlay boost on UFC Fight Night wagers

🟢 No ID checks or KYC delays

3. BetNow – Best for Fee-Free Deposits & Withdrawals

BetNow keeps things simple and efficient. California bettors will like that deposits and cashouts come with no extra charges. While the platform doesn’t offer as many props as others, every UFC Fight Night bout is covered with competitive moneyline odds.

🟢 Up to $1,000 in UFC welcome bonuses

🟢 No transaction fees for deposits or withdrawals

🟢 Intuitive layout for UFC odds

4. BetUS – Best for UFC Fight Night Previews

BetUS offers the biggest bonus among top UFC sportsbooks for California residents. The 125% match bonus can be applied on three deposits, giving you up to $2,000. What sets BetUS apart is the embedded fight coverage – previews, analysis, and betting tips are all available before placing your bet.

🟢 $2,000 in UFC promos across 3 deposits

🟢 Fight previews and picks built into the site

🟢 Accepts crypto, card, and wire transfers

5. Bovada – Best for UFC Abu Dhabi Props

Bovada is a good fit for UFC bettors who like exploring non-traditional markets. You’ll find extensive props, including round betting, method of victory, and the occasional boosted UFC parlay. Their interface is built for speed, with odds that are easy to locate and filter.

🟢 $750 crypto bonus available now

🟢 Huge selection of UFC Fight Night props

🟢 User-friendly mobile and desktop interface

Is It Legal To Bet On UFC Fight Night Online In California?

Yes, California residents can legally bet on UFC Abu Dhabi using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These platforms are based outside the U.S., operate under global gambling laws, and do not require state-level approval to accept wagers. You won’t need to verify your location, and all major deposit options are supported.

✅ No California gambling license required

✅ No geolocation tracking or ID upload

✅ Fully licensed under international jurisdictions

Who Can Bet On UFC Abu Dhabi From California?

Anyone 18 or older can sign up and place bets on UFC Fight Night through these sportsbooks. You don’t need to provide documents, and accounts are typically live within minutes. Whether you’re on a phone, tablet, or PC, these platforms are built for immediate access.

🔓 Legal betting age is 18+

🔓 No paperwork or personal uploads required

🔓 Fully functional across all devices

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder Whittaker -145 de Ridder +125 Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee Yan -365 McGhee +290 Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault Magomedov -650 Barriault +475 Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov Mitchell -140 Nurmagomedov +120 Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov Krylov -202 Guskov +172

*Odds from BetOnline. Updated July 25. Subject to change.

UFC Fight Night Betting Picks & Predictions

Whittaker ML (-145): His experience, striking control, and takedown defense give him an edge over the grappling-heavy de Ridder.

His experience, striking control, and takedown defense give him an edge over the grappling-heavy de Ridder. Yan inside distance (+350): McGhee may fade after a fast start, and Yan’s volume and cardio should take over late.

McGhee may fade after a fast start, and Yan’s volume and cardio should take over late. Magomedov via KO/TKO (-135): Expect an early finish if Barriault leaves openings. Shara doesn’t usually need more than one clean shot.

A 3-leg parlay with these picks at Bet105 pays out +1386 with their 15% parlay bonus.