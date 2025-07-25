UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder airs Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from Abu Dhabi. Also listed as UFC on ABC 9, the card features Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder in a high-stakes middleweight clash that has California fans looking to get in on the action. Even without regulated sportsbooks in the state, you can still legally bet on UFC Fight Night online using offshore platforms that accept California players. These internationally licensed sites operate outside U.S. jurisdiction, accept crypto and card deposits, and offer fight odds, props, and promos with no location restrictions.
📌 UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Key Details
- 🗓 Date: Saturday, July 27, 2025
- 📍 Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
- 🕖 Main Card: 12:00 PT / 15:00 ET on ABC
- 🕐 Prelims: 09:00 PT / 12:00 ET on ESPN+
- 🥊 Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight)
How to Bet on UFC on ABC 9 in California
Is It Legal To Bet On UFC Fight Night Online In California?
Yes, California residents can legally bet on UFC Abu Dhabi using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These platforms are based outside the U.S., operate under global gambling laws, and do not require state-level approval to accept wagers. You won’t need to verify your location, and all major deposit options are supported.
- ✅ No California gambling license required
- ✅ No geolocation tracking or ID upload
- ✅ Fully licensed under international jurisdictions
Who Can Bet On UFC Abu Dhabi From California?
Anyone 18 or older can sign up and place bets on UFC Fight Night through these sportsbooks. You don’t need to provide documents, and accounts are typically live within minutes. Whether you’re on a phone, tablet, or PC, these platforms are built for immediate access.
- 🔓 Legal betting age is 18+
- 🔓 No paperwork or personal uploads required
- 🔓 Fully functional across all devices
UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Odds
|Fight
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder
|Whittaker -145
|de Ridder +125
|Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee
|Yan -365
|McGhee +290
|Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault
|Magomedov -650
|Barriault +475
|Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov
|Mitchell -140
|Nurmagomedov +120
|Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov
|Krylov -202
|Guskov +172
*Odds from BetOnline. Updated July 25. Subject to change.
UFC Fight Night Betting Picks & Predictions
- Whittaker ML (-145): His experience, striking control, and takedown defense give him an edge over the grappling-heavy de Ridder.
- Yan inside distance (+350): McGhee may fade after a fast start, and Yan’s volume and cardio should take over late.
- Magomedov via KO/TKO (-135): Expect an early finish if Barriault leaves openings. Shara doesn’t usually need more than one clean shot.
A 3-leg parlay with these picks at Bet105 pays out +1386 with their 15% parlay bonus.