How To Bet On UFC 318 In Texas

UFC 318 hits New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, and fans in Texas are already looking for the best ways to bet on Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3. While Texas doesn’t have state-regulated sports betting apps, you can still wager on UFC 318 through offshore sportsbooks that accept Texas residents. These sites offer early UFC odds, fast crypto banking, and generous UFC 318 promos and bonuses without restrictions.

Best UFC 318 Betting Offers in Texas

BetOnline – $250 in free UFC 318 bets Bovada – $750 crypto bonus with fast Bitcoin payouts Bet105 – Deposit $20, get a $25 UFC 318 free bet BetNow – $1,000 MMA offer BetUS – 125% bonus up to $2,000 across first 3 deposits

THERE ARE NO STATE RESTRICTIONS ON THESE OFFERS!

How to Bet on UFC 318 Online in Texas

Click here to open a BetOnline account Enter your name, email, and account info Deposit $50+ to activate your bonus and claim UFC promos Find “Martial Arts” in the sportsbook and lock in your picks

📌 What to Know About UFC 318

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana 🕙 Main Card: 9 p.m. CT on ESPN+ PPV

9 p.m. CT on ESPN+ PPV 🕗 Prelims: 7 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN+

7 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN+ 🕕 Early Prelims: 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and ESPN+

5 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 🥊 Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 (Lightweight bout)

Top UFC 318 Sportsbooks for Texas Bettors

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Betting Site for UFC 318 in Texas

BetOnline is the best sportsbook for UFC betting in Texas right now. The site posts UFC 318 odds early, offers method + round combos, and adds special markets as fight night gets closer. Undercard and prelim lines are competitive, and you’ll find live odds on all fights once the event begins.

Crypto payments process fast, and there are no delays on cashing out. The layout works great on phone or desktop, and you don’t need to download an app to use the site.

🟢 50% deposit bonus up to $250

🟢 Competitive UFC odds

🟢 Accepts Bitcoin and altcoins with fast payouts

JOIN BETONLINE HERE

2. Bovada – Best UFC 318 Props for Texas

If you want props, round betting, or time-of-finish markets, Bovada is the pick. It regularly offers the deepest UFC menu with round spreads, parlays, and alternative totals. UFC 318 lines are already live for every bout.

The interface is clean, and crypto bonuses here are bigger than most. Bitcoin payouts land very quickly, and customer support is helpful if you need anything during the card.

🟢 $750 Bitcoin welcome bonus

🟢 Best selection of UFC props, parlays, and specials

🟢 Smooth mobile platform and fast crypto withdrawals

JOIN BOVADA HERE

3. Bet105 – Best Texas Book for UFC 318 Parlays

Bet105 is a solid option for casual UFC bettors in Texas. It offers a simple interface and some of the best odds around for this card. The best perk here is the parlay bonus: every UFC 318 parlay gets a 15% boost.

Even better, new players who deposit just $20 get a $25 free bet. That’s rare. You can try it out without a big financial commitment.

🟢 Deposit $20, receive $25 free UFC 318 wager

🟢 15% parlay profit boost on all UFC 318 combos

🟢 Crypto and card accepted, no Texas restrictions

JOIN BET105 HERE

4. BetNow – Easiest UFC Betting Interface for Texans

BetNow keeps things simple, which is exactly what some UFC fans want. The layout is bare-bones but functional, with straight moneylines, totals, and parlays for the full UFC 318 card. If you’re not hunting props and just want to get your picks in quickly, BetNow makes it easy.

Deposit options are flexible, and there are no fees on deposits or cashouts. You also get a strong welcome bonus without needing to use a promo code.

🟢 200% bonus up to $1,000 on first deposit

🟢 No banking fees, ever

🟢 Full UFC card available

JOIN BETNOW HERE

5. BetUS – Biggest UFC 318 Bonus in Texas

BetUS is known for big bonuses, and they’ve delivered again for UFC 318. New users in Texas can get a 125% bonus on their first three deposits, up to $2,000 total. That’s the most bonus money you’ll find on any offshore book covering the Holloway vs Poirier card.

The book also offers detailed previews and betting insights for all major fights. It’s a good pick for bettors who want a little extra info before submitting a ticket. Multiple payment methods — crypto, credit, and fiat — are available too.

🟢 125% bonus up to $2,000 on first three deposits

🟢 Matchup previews and UFC betting advice

🟢 Supports crypto, card, and traditional banking

JOIN BETUS HERE

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC 318 in Texas?

Yes. While Texas doesn’t have regulated sports betting apps, it’s legal to use internationally licensed sportsbooks like BetOnline and Bovada. These books are based offshore, carry international licenses, and are accessible to all Texas residents without restriction.

✅ You can legally use offshore sportsbooks in Texas

✅ No location pings, KYC checks, or uploads

✅ Full UFC 318 lines, props, and bonuses available

Who Can Bet on UFC 318 in Texas?

Anyone in Texas who is 18 or older can create an account and place UFC 318 bets using the sportsbooks listed above. You don’t need to verify your ID or prove your residence. Just sign up, fund your account, and start betting.

🔓 18+ to sign up and wager

🔓 No state ID or verification required

🔓 Accessible on phone, tablet, and desktop

UFC 318 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Holloway -138 Poirier +118 Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez Holland -525 Rodriguez +380 Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov Kopylov -224 Costa +189 Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull Ige -220 Pitbull +185 Daniel Zellhuber vs Michael Johnson Zellhuber -650 Johnson +475 Brendan Allen vs Marvin Vettori Allen -203 Vettori +173 Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira Phillips -128 Oliveira +148 Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov Prado -145 Veretennikov +125 Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey Ferreira -570 McVey +420 Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio Crute -300 Prachnio +250 Islam Dulatov vs Adam Fugitt Dulatov -650 Fugitt +475 Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari Judice -340 Caliari +280 Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski Spann -210 Brzeski +180 Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin Gautier -650 Valentin +425

*Odds provided by BetOnline and accurate as of July 17. Subject to change.

UFC 318 Picks & Predictions

Max Holloway ML (-138): Poirier is always dangerous early, but Holloway’s volume, chin, and five-round experience make him the smarter pick.

Poirier is always dangerous early, but Holloway’s volume, chin, and five-round experience make him the smarter pick. Roman Kopylov ML (-224): Costa has regressed since his Adesanya loss. Kopylov’s fundamentals and cardio edge should get it done.

Costa has regressed since his Adesanya loss. Kopylov’s fundamentals and cardio edge should get it done. Brendan Allen ML (-203): Allen’s grappling game can neutralize Vettori’s forward pressure and turn this into a mat-heavy affair.

This parlay returns +328 at Bet105 with their 15% UFC 318 parlay bonus.