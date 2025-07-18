How To Bet On UFC 318 In South Carolina

UFC 318 is set for Saturday, July 19, 2025, and South Carolina fight fans are looking for legal ways to bet on Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3. While the state hasn’t launched licensed sportsbooks yet, you can still bet online using internationally licensed platforms. These offshore sportsbooks accept players from South Carolina, offer fast crypto payments, and come with UFC 318 betting bonuses, free bets, and early odds for the entire fight card.

Best UFC 318 Betting Offers in South Carolina

📌 What to Know About UFC 318

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana 🕙 Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV 🕗 Prelims: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ 🕕 Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and SPN+

6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and SPN+ 🥊 Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 (Lightweight)

Best UFC 318 Sportsbooks for South Carolina Players

BetOnline – Best UFC Betting Odds in SC

BetOnline remains the go-to book for serious UFC bettors in South Carolina. They're often first to post moneylines and total rounds with some of the best margins in the industry. As fight night nears, they also release alternate lines and featured parlays.

The desktop and mobile platforms run smoothly with no need to download anything. You can fund your account using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, and cashouts are typically processed in under 24 hours.

🟢 $250 MMA bonus

🟢 Competitive UFC 318 odds

🟢 Crypto-friendly with high limits and quick withdrawals

Bovada – Best for UFC 318 Props

Bovada offers South Carolina players a full menu of UFC 318 props, including win-by-round, time of stoppage, method-only, and minute-based outcomes.

They support Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, and you'll get a bigger bonus using crypto. The layout is intuitive for beginners and fast enough for live markets.

🟢 $750 Bitcoin welcome bonus

🟢 Deep UFC 318 props and live in-fight betting

🟢 Smooth mobile site with no app downloads required

BetNow – Top UFC Betting Option for South Carolina

BetNow is ideal for South Carolina bettors who just want to lock in a few straight bets without sifting through hundreds of lines. The layout is clean and responsive, and UFC 318 lines are clearly listed by fight order.

Bonuses are easy to claim, and there are no deposit fees across any method. Payouts via crypto or card are handled without delay.

🟢 200% bonus up to $1,000 on first deposit

🟢 No-fee deposits and simple interface

🟢 Great for parlays and basic moneyline betting

BetUS – Biggest Bonus Package for UFC 318

If you're looking to maximize bonus value, BetUS is the clear pick. You'll receive a 125% bonus up to $2,000 across your first three deposits. That's more than enough to bet on every UFC 318 fight, from early prelims to the main event.

You'll also get expert picks and analysis directly within the sportsbook interface, giving you more insight before betting.

🟢 125% bonus on first three deposits

🟢 On-site fight previews and analysis

🟢 Multiple deposit options, including crypto and cards

Bet105 – Best for Parlay Boosts on UFC 318

Bet105 is one of the best new offshore books for UFC bettors in South Carolina. With just $20, you get a free $25 bet for UFC 318. And if you like betting parlays, they're boosting all UFC 318 parlay payouts by 15%.

It's easy to register, supports crypto and fiat options, and doesn't require any verification uploads.

🟢 $25 UFC 318 free bet with $20 deposit

🟢 15% parlay boost for UFC 318 card

🟢 No app, ID, or restrictions for South Carolina players

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC 318 in South Carolina?

You can legally bet on UFC 318 in South Carolina using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These sites operate outside U.S. jurisdiction but accept American players. Since South Carolina hasn’t authorized any in-state betting apps, these offshore platforms are your best option for real-money UFC wagering.

✅ International sportsbooks welcome South Carolina players

✅ No geolocation or state-level restrictions

✅ Full UFC 318 odds and props are available

Who Can Bet on UFC 318 in South Carolina?

To place bets on UFC 318 online, you must be at least 18 years old. These sportsbooks don’t require a state ID, selfie, or residency check. If you have an email address and a way to deposit, you’re good to go.

🔓 Must be 18 or older

🔓 No ID verification or document uploads

🔓 Works on all phones, tablets, and browsers

UFC 318 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Holloway -138 Poirier +118 Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez Holland -525 Rodriguez +380 Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov Kopylov -224 Costa +189 Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull Ige -220 Pitbull +185 Daniel Zellhuber vs Michael Johnson Zellhuber -650 Johnson +475 Brendan Allen vs Marvin Vettori Allen -203 Vettori +173 Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira Phillips -128 Oliveira +148 Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov Prado -145 Veretennikov +125 Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey Ferreira -570 McVey +420 Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio Crute -300 Prachnio +250 Islam Dulatov vs Adam Fugitt Dulatov -650 Fugitt +475 Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari Judice -340 Caliari +280 Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski Spann -210 Brzeski +180 Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin Gautier -650 Valentin +425

*Odds from BetOnline. Updated July 17. Subject to movement before fight night.

UFC 318 Picks & Predictions

Max Holloway ML (-138) – He’s the more durable fighter and should pull away in the later rounds against a heavy-hitting but less consistent Poirier.

– He’s the more durable fighter and should pull away in the later rounds against a heavy-hitting but less consistent Poirier. Roman Kopylov ML (-224) – Costa’s recent form has been shaky. Kopylov’s pace and accuracy may be too much over three rounds.

– Costa’s recent form has been shaky. Kopylov’s pace and accuracy may be too much over three rounds. Brendan Allen ML (-203) – Allen has momentum and more ways to win. Vettori tends to get outworked in longer grappling exchanges.

This 3-leg parlay returns +328 odds with the 15% boost at Bet105.