How To Bet On UFC 318 In North Carolina

David Evans
Published date:

UFC 318 is set to take place in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, and fans across North Carolina are already looking for ways to bet on the trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. While online sports betting in North Carolina is limited to state-approved apps with geolocation checks, there’s another option. Offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed still accept North Carolina players and offer UFC 318 odds, crypto payments, and welcome bonuses without restrictions.

Best UFC 318 Betting Offers in North Carolina

  1. BetOnline – $250 in UFC free bets
  2. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin bonus for UFC 318
  3. BetNow – Up to $1,000 MMA bonus for new users
  4. Bet105 – Get a $25 free bet with a $20 deposit for UFC 318
  5. BetUS – 125% bonus on your first 3 deposits

THERE ARE NO STATE RESTRICTIONS ON THESE OFFERS!

How to Bet on UFC 318 in North Carolina

  1. Join BetOnline here to open your account
  2. Enter your name, email, and other basic details
  3. Deposit $50 or more to qualify for free bet offer
  4. Navigate to “Martial Arts” and place your UFC 318 bets

📌 What to Know About UFC 318

  • 🗓  Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
  • 📍 Venue: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana
  • 🕘 Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
  • 🕖 Prelims: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
  • 🕕 Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • 🥊 Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 (Lightweight)

Top UFC 318 Betting Sites for North Carolina Players

1. BetOnline – Best UFC 318 Betting Site in North Carolina

BetOnline continues to lead the pack for UFC betting. They post odds early, consistently offer method + round props, and cover every fight on the card — from the early prelims to the main event. They also roll out same-day parlay boosts and other props before major fight nights.

Whether you’re betting on mobile or desktop, the site works smoothly. You can deposit using crypto for fast, hassle-free payouts. No downloads or state app verification required.

  • 🟢 50% deposit match up to $250
  • 🟢 Early odds and full card coverage
  • 🟢 Crypto-friendly and fast payouts

JOIN BETONLINE HERE

2. Bovada – Best UFC Prop Bets in NC

Bovada UFC bonus

Bovada is the go-to sportsbook if you’re looking to bet on methods of victory, finish timing, or fighter specials. They routinely offer more prop options than the competition, especially for main card bouts. You’ll also find boosted parlays, UFC futures, and combo betting opportunities.

It’s beginner-friendly, offers a strong crypto bonus, and makes it easy to track bets and balances. For bettors who want options beyond just moneylines, Bovada is a strong pick.

  • 🟢 $750 Bitcoin welcome offer
  • 🟢 Most prop markets of any UFC 318 book
  • 🟢 Clean, responsive mobile site

JOIN BOVADA HERE

3. BetNow – Best for Simple UFC 318 Bets

BetNow bonus

BetNow appeals to bettors who want speed and simplicity. Their sportsbook layout avoids clutter, showing moneylines clearly. UFC 318 markets are available for every fight, including the prelims. While the prop options are limited, placing basic bets is easy.

BetNow also provides zero-fee deposits, ongoing rebates, and a user-friendly platform that works well even on slower connections or older devices.

  • 🟢 $1,000 on your first deposit
  • 🟢 No fees on deposits or payouts
  • 🟢 Competitive UFC odds

JOIN BETNOW HERE

4. Bet105 – Best North Carolina Betting Site for UFC 318 Parlays

If you’re new to betting or just want to try something low-risk, Bet105 is a solid option. You can get started with just $20, and they’ll give you a free $25 bet to use on UFC 318. They’re also boosting all parlay payouts by 15% for this card.

It’s a newer book, but the interface is clean and fast. UFC odds are posted early, the mobile experience is smooth, and the site supports crypto and credit deposits without delays.

  • 🟢 $25 free UFC bet with a $20 deposit
  • 🟢 15% boost on all UFC 318 parlays
  • 🟢 No ID checks or location restrictions for NC users

JOIN BET105 HERE

5. BetUS – Biggest UFC Bonus for NC Players

BetUS bonus

BetUS brings one of the biggest bonus offers available for UFC 318 — a 125% match up to $2,000 across your first three deposits. They also include betting previews and fighter writeups right inside the sportsbook, which can help you decide where to wager.

The interface is detailed, and you can use crypto, credit cards, or traditional bank methods to deposit. BetUS is ideal if you’re looking to bet on multiple fights and want extra info before placing picks.

  • 🟢 $2,000 deposit bonus on your first three deposits
  • 🟢 Fight previews and betting tips included
  • 🟢 Accepts crypto, fiat, and credit cards

JOIN BETUS HERE

Yes — North Carolina players can legally bet on UFC 318 using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These offshore platforms operate under global gambling authorities and accept U.S. customers without restrictions.

  • ✅ North Carolina players can legally access these sportsbooks
  • ✅ No geolocation apps, ID uploads, or government accounts required
  • ✅ Full UFC 318 fight card with props and live betting available

Who Can Bet on UFC 318 in North Carolina?

Anyone 18 or older can register with these sportsbooks and place bets. You won’t be asked to upload your ID or prove North Carolina residency. Just sign up, make a deposit, and you’re ready to bet.

  • 🔓 Must be 18+ to sign up and bet
  • 🔓 No paperwork, ID verification, or selfie uploads
  • 🔓 Works on any device — phone, tablet, or laptop

UFC 318 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog
Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Holloway -138 Poirier +118
Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez Holland -525 Rodriguez +380
Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov Kopylov -224 Costa +189
Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull Ige -220 Pitbull +185
Daniel Zellhuber vs Michael Johnson Zellhuber -650 Johnson +475
Brendan Allen vs Marvin Vettori Allen -203 Vettori +173
Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira Phillips -128 Oliveira +148
Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov Prado -145 Veretennikov +125
Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey Ferreira -570 McVey +420
Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio Crute -300 Prachnio +250
Islam Dulatov vs Adam Fugitt Dulatov -650 Fugitt +475
Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari Judice -340 Caliari +280
Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski Spann -210 Brzeski +180
Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin Gautier -650 Valentin +425

*Odds via BetOnline, accurate as of July 17. Subject to fluctuation.

UFC 318 Picks & Predictions

  • Max Holloway ML (-138): Poirier has knockout power, but Holloway’s pace, chin, and volume should wear him down over five rounds.
  • Roman Kopylov ML (-224): Costa hasn’t looked sharp in years. Kopylov’s technical striking and composure give him a clear edge.
  • Brendan Allen ML (-203): Allen’s recent form and jiu-jitsu advantage make him the smarter pick against Vettori’s pressure approach.

That 3-leg moneyline parlay pays out at +328 over at Bet105 when you use their 15% UFC parlay boost.

David Evans

David Evans

