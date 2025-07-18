UFC 318 is set to take place in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, and fans across North Carolina are already looking for ways to bet on the trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. While online sports betting in North Carolina is limited to state-approved apps with geolocation checks, there’s another option. Offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed still accept North Carolina players and offer UFC 318 odds, crypto payments, and welcome bonuses without restrictions.

Best UFC 318 Betting Offers in North Carolina

BetOnline – $250 in UFC free bets Bovada – $750 Bitcoin bonus for UFC 318 BetNow – Up to $1,000 MMA bonus for new users Bet105 – Get a $25 free bet with a $20 deposit for UFC 318 BetUS – 125% bonus on your first 3 deposits

How to Bet on UFC 318 in North Carolina

Join BetOnline here to open your account Enter your name, email, and other basic details Deposit $50 or more to qualify for free bet offer Navigate to “Martial Arts” and place your UFC 318 bets

📌 What to Know About UFC 318

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana 🕘 Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV 🕖 Prelims: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ 🕕 Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 🥊 Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 (Lightweight)

Top UFC 318 Betting Sites for North Carolina Players

1. BetOnline – Best UFC 318 Betting Site in North Carolina

BetOnline continues to lead the pack for UFC betting. They post odds early, consistently offer method + round props, and cover every fight on the card — from the early prelims to the main event. They also roll out same-day parlay boosts and other props before major fight nights.

Whether you’re betting on mobile or desktop, the site works smoothly. You can deposit using crypto for fast, hassle-free payouts. No downloads or state app verification required.

🟢 50% deposit match up to $250

🟢 Early odds and full card coverage

🟢 Crypto-friendly and fast payouts

2. Bovada – Best UFC Prop Bets in NC

Bovada is the go-to sportsbook if you’re looking to bet on methods of victory, finish timing, or fighter specials. They routinely offer more prop options than the competition, especially for main card bouts. You’ll also find boosted parlays, UFC futures, and combo betting opportunities.

It’s beginner-friendly, offers a strong crypto bonus, and makes it easy to track bets and balances. For bettors who want options beyond just moneylines, Bovada is a strong pick.

🟢 $750 Bitcoin welcome offer

🟢 Most prop markets of any UFC 318 book

🟢 Clean, responsive mobile site

3. BetNow – Best for Simple UFC 318 Bets

BetNow appeals to bettors who want speed and simplicity. Their sportsbook layout avoids clutter, showing moneylines clearly. UFC 318 markets are available for every fight, including the prelims. While the prop options are limited, placing basic bets is easy.

BetNow also provides zero-fee deposits, ongoing rebates, and a user-friendly platform that works well even on slower connections or older devices.

🟢 $1,000 on your first deposit

🟢 No fees on deposits or payouts

🟢 Competitive UFC odds

4. Bet105 – Best North Carolina Betting Site for UFC 318 Parlays

If you’re new to betting or just want to try something low-risk, Bet105 is a solid option. You can get started with just $20, and they’ll give you a free $25 bet to use on UFC 318. They’re also boosting all parlay payouts by 15% for this card.

It’s a newer book, but the interface is clean and fast. UFC odds are posted early, the mobile experience is smooth, and the site supports crypto and credit deposits without delays.

🟢 $25 free UFC bet with a $20 deposit

🟢 15% boost on all UFC 318 parlays

🟢 No ID checks or location restrictions for NC users

5. BetUS – Biggest UFC Bonus for NC Players

BetUS brings one of the biggest bonus offers available for UFC 318 — a 125% match up to $2,000 across your first three deposits. They also include betting previews and fighter writeups right inside the sportsbook, which can help you decide where to wager.

The interface is detailed, and you can use crypto, credit cards, or traditional bank methods to deposit. BetUS is ideal if you’re looking to bet on multiple fights and want extra info before placing picks.

🟢 $2,000 deposit bonus on your first three deposits

🟢 Fight previews and betting tips included

🟢 Accepts crypto, fiat, and credit cards

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC 318 in North Carolina?

Yes — North Carolina players can legally bet on UFC 318 using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These offshore platforms operate under global gambling authorities and accept U.S. customers without restrictions.

✅ North Carolina players can legally access these sportsbooks

✅ No geolocation apps, ID uploads, or government accounts required

✅ Full UFC 318 fight card with props and live betting available

Who Can Bet on UFC 318 in North Carolina?

Anyone 18 or older can register with these sportsbooks and place bets. You won’t be asked to upload your ID or prove North Carolina residency. Just sign up, make a deposit, and you’re ready to bet.

🔓 Must be 18+ to sign up and bet

🔓 No paperwork, ID verification, or selfie uploads

🔓 Works on any device — phone, tablet, or laptop

UFC 318 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Holloway -138 Poirier +118 Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez Holland -525 Rodriguez +380 Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov Kopylov -224 Costa +189 Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull Ige -220 Pitbull +185 Daniel Zellhuber vs Michael Johnson Zellhuber -650 Johnson +475 Brendan Allen vs Marvin Vettori Allen -203 Vettori +173 Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira Phillips -128 Oliveira +148 Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov Prado -145 Veretennikov +125 Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey Ferreira -570 McVey +420 Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio Crute -300 Prachnio +250 Islam Dulatov vs Adam Fugitt Dulatov -650 Fugitt +475 Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari Judice -340 Caliari +280 Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski Spann -210 Brzeski +180 Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin Gautier -650 Valentin +425

*Odds via BetOnline, accurate as of July 17. Subject to fluctuation.

UFC 318 Picks & Predictions

Max Holloway ML (-138): Poirier has knockout power, but Holloway’s pace, chin, and volume should wear him down over five rounds.

Poirier has knockout power, but Holloway’s pace, chin, and volume should wear him down over five rounds. Roman Kopylov ML (-224): Costa hasn’t looked sharp in years. Kopylov’s technical striking and composure give him a clear edge.

Costa hasn’t looked sharp in years. Kopylov’s technical striking and composure give him a clear edge. Brendan Allen ML (-203): Allen’s recent form and jiu-jitsu advantage make him the smarter pick against Vettori’s pressure approach.

That 3-leg moneyline parlay pays out at +328 over at Bet105 when you use their 15% UFC parlay boost.