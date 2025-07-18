Home How To Bet On UFC 318 In Missouri
How To Bet On UFC 318 In Missouri

David Evans
UFC 318 hits New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, and Missouri sports fans are gearing up for the trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. While online sportsbooks aren’t regulated in Missouri yet, that doesn’t mean you’re out of options. You can still legally bet on UFC 318 using offshore sportsbooks that accept Missouri players. These sites are internationally licensed, allow crypto payments, and offer early lines and promos for all UFC 318 fights.

Best UFC 318 Betting Offers in Missouri

  1. BetOnline – $250 in free bets for UFC 318
  2. BetNow – $1,000 UFC bonus
  3. Bovada – $750 crypto bonus for Poirier vs Holloway card
  4. BetUS – $2,000 MMA bonus
  5. Bet105 – Deposit $20 and get a $25 free UFC 318 bet

THERE ARE NO STATE RESTRICTIONS ON THESE OFFERS!

How to Bet on UFC 318 Online in Missouri

  1. Sign up at BetOnline using your email and personal info
  2. Choose a payment method (crypto or card) and deposit at least $50
  3. Unlock your welcome bonus and access the UFC 318 fight markets
  4. Go to “Martial Arts” and place your bets for Holloway vs Poirier 3

📌 What to Know About UFC 318

  • 🗓  Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
  • 📍 Venue: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana
  • 🕙 Main Card: 9 p.m. CT on ESPN+ PPV
  • 🕗 Prelims: 7 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN+
  • 🕕 Early Prelims: 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • 🥊 Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 (Lightweight)

Best Missouri Sportsbooks for UFC 318

1. BetOnline – Best MMA Betting Site

BetOnline leads the way for UFC betting in Missouri thanks to its early odds, deep prop market, and smooth platform. They release lines days ahead of other sites and include combo options like round + method and total rounds.

The platform is built for mobile and desktop. Bitcoin deposits are quick, and cashouts don’t drag.

  • 🟢 $250 MMA bonus with first deposit
  • 🟢 Low margins on UFC 318
  • 🟢 Bitcoin-friendly with fast withdrawals

JOIN BETONLINE HERE

2. BetNow – Best for Fee-Free Transactions

BetNow bonus

BetNow is simple, clean, and ideal for UFC bettors in Missouri. It lists full cards for UFC events, has easy-to-read moneylines, and doesn’t bog you down with complicated options.

It’s also the only book on this list with zero deposit or withdrawal fees. That, paired with a strong welcome bonus, makes it a solid pick for new users looking to keep things straightforward.

  • 🟢 UFC 318 welcome offer up to $1,000
  • 🟢 No transaction fees on deposits or withdrawals
  • 🟢 Full UFC 318 fight card available, including prelims

JOIN BETNOW HERE

3. Bovada – Top Site for UFC 318 Props

Bovada UFC bonus

Missouri bettors who want every UFC 318 prop under the sun should go with Bovada. You’ll find knockout, submission, decision, round finish, and custom parlays, especially for the main card.

It runs smoothly on mobile and desktop, and its crypto payouts are fast. Bovada’s layout is clear and intuitive, especially for newcomers who want advanced options without the clutter.

  • 🟢 $750 crypto sign-up bonus
  • 🟢 Largest prop menu for UFC 318 fights
  • 🟢 Fast, no-hassle crypto cashouts

JOIN BOVADA HERE

4. BetUS – Biggest UFC 318 Bonus and In-Site Fight Previews

BetUS bonus

BetUS is great if you’re looking to make a large deposit and want value back. The 125% bonus on your first three deposits means you can go big across the entire UFC 318 card — main and prelims.

You’ll also find in-platform previews and picks for fight night. That’s helpful for anyone who wants extra context before betting. Multiple payment types make it easy to fund your account.

  • 🟢 $2,000 MMA bonus across 3 deposits
  • 🟢 Fight breakdowns and predictions inside the book
  • 🟢 Accepts crypto, cards, and bank transfers

JOIN BETUS HERE

5. Bet105 – Best for UFC 318 Parlays

Bet105 is a newer sportsbook, but it’s gained traction for giving value to low-deposit players. Put down $20 and you’ll get a $25 UFC 318 free bet. There’s also a 15% parlay boost available for the card.

The interface is clean, UFC odds drop early, and Missouri residents can sign up with zero friction. Great option for testing a new book without going deep.

  • 🟢 Deposit $20, get $25 free UFC 318 wager
  • 🟢 UFC 318 parlay odds boosted by 15%
  • 🟢 No Missouri ID checks or restrictions

JOIN BET105 HERE

Yes — online betting on UFC 318 is legal in Missouri if you’re using an internationally licensed sportsbook. These offshore books operate under global gaming laws and are available in Missouri without any state oversight. You won’t need a VPN, state ID, or geolocation app.

  • ✅ Offshore sportsbooks accept Missouri players legally
  • ✅ No verification uploads or betting restrictions
  • ✅ Early odds and full props menu available now

Who Can Bet on UFC 318 in Missouri?

Anyone aged 18 or older can place bets on UFC 318 using these sites. You don’t need to prove state residency, upload documents, or use verification software. Signup takes under 2 minutes on any device.

  • 🔓 Must be 18 or older to register
  • 🔓 No ID, no selfie, no proof of address needed
  • 🔓 Works on phones, tablets, and computers

UFC 318 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog
Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Holloway -138 Poirier +118
Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez Holland -525 Rodriguez +380
Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov Kopylov -224 Costa +189
Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull Ige -220 Pitbull +185
Daniel Zellhuber vs Michael Johnson Zellhuber -650 Johnson +475
Brendan Allen vs Marvin Vettori Allen -203 Vettori +173
Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira Phillips -128 Oliveira +148
Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov Prado -145 Veretennikov +125
Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey Ferreira -570 McVey +420
Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio Crute -300 Prachnio +250
Islam Dulatov vs Adam Fugitt Dulatov -650 Fugitt +475
Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari Judice -340 Caliari +280
Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski Spann -210 Brzeski +180
Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin Gautier -650 Valentin +425

*Odds sourced from BetOnline. Updated as of July 17. Subject to change.

UFC 318 Predictions

  • Max Holloway to win (-138) – Expect a war, but Holloway’s volume and cardio should wear Poirier down late.
  • Roman Kopylov to win (-224) – Costa’s recent form is shaky. Kopylov’s striking edge should carry him.
  • Brendan Allen to win (-203) – Better grappling, more recent activity, and stronger finishing ability.

You can parlay these 3 picks at Bet105 for a +328 return, with their 15% parlay boost applied.

David Evans

David Evans

