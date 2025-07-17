How To Bet On UFC 318 In Florida

UFC 318 takes place in New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, and Florida sports fans are already looking for ways to legally bet on Holloway vs Poirier 3. While regulated apps aren’t available for sports betting in Florida, you can still place UFC 318 wagers using internationally licensed sportsbooks that serve U.S. players. These sites offer free bets, crypto support, early odds on every UFC 318 fight, and no account restrictions.

Best UFC 318 Betting Offers in Florida

📌 What to Know About UFC 318

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana 🕙 Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV 🕗 Prelims: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ 🕕 Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 🥊 Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 (Lightweight bout)

Best UFC 318 Sportsbooks for Florida Players

1. BetOnline – Florida's Top Site for UFC Betting

BetOnline offers Florida bettors the most reliable UFC 318 coverage. Odds for all fights are available earlier than most books, and they post method-of-victory props, round combos, and alternate totals well in advance of fight night.

This site's MMA interface is clean and efficient — no app needed. Crypto is accepted, withdrawals are quick, and live odds updates are smooth on both mobile and desktop.

2. BetNow – Easiest UFC Betting Platform in Florida

BetNow is perfect if you want a no-frills place to bet UFC 318. You'll find all the moneylines, totals, and parlays without having to click through layers of options. While prop selection is modest, the clean interface and fast page loads make betting easy for anyone.

They offer generous bonuses, zero-fee deposits, and reliable browser access on any device.

3. BetUS – Biggest UFC 318 Bonus for Florida Users

BetUS offers Florida bettors the biggest bonus stack of any site on this list. You can unlock a 125% bonus worth up to $2,000 across your first three deposits. The site is packed with pre-fight tips, breakdowns, and editor picks for each bout, which adds value for newer bettors.

Crypto and card options are available, and the layout is clean across devices.

4. Bet105 – Best UFC 318 Parlay Bonuses

Bet105 offers solid value for Florida bettors who like small stakes with good upside. If you deposit $20, you get a free $25 bet for UFC 318. They're also offering a 15% boost on any UFC 318 parlay.

This newer sportsbook has a user-friendly layout, lists all fights early, and supports both crypto and traditional deposits. If you want to try a new site without putting much in, Bet105 is the best low-risk option.

5. Bovada – Best for UFC 318 Props & Specials

Bovada is the go-to for anyone in Florida who wants more than just moneylines. Their prop markets for UFC 318 are deep, with early round betting, time-of-finish props, and combo bets on method + round.

Bitcoin bonuses are generous, and the site works especially well on mobile. Bovada also runs featured UFC parlays and often posts fighter-specific specials.

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC 318 in Florida?

Yes. Florida residents can legally bet on UFC 318 by using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These operators are based offshore, follow global betting regulations, and accept U.S. players without geolocation or ID checks.

Who Can Bet on UFC 318 in Florida?

Anyone 18 or older with an email and payment method can bet on UFC 318 in Florida using these sportsbooks. No Florida residency, app download, or state ID is required.

UFC 318 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Holloway -138 Poirier +118 Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez Holland -525 Rodriguez +380 Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov Kopylov -224 Costa +189 Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull Ige -220 Pitbull +185 Daniel Zellhuber vs Michael Johnson Zellhuber -650 Johnson +475 Brendan Allen vs Marvin Vettori Allen -203 Vettori +173 Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira Phillips -128 Oliveira +148 Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov Prado -145 Veretennikov +125 Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey Ferreira -570 McVey +420 Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio Crute -300 Prachnio +250 Islam Dulatov vs Adam Fugitt Dulatov -650 Fugitt +475 Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari Judice -340 Caliari +280 Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski Spann -210 Brzeski +180 Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin Gautier -650 Valentin +425

*Odds from BetOnline, updated July 17. Subject to change.

UFC 318 Picks & Predictions

Max Holloway (-138) – He may take some early damage, but Holloway’s durability, volume, and pace should outlast Poirier over five rounds.

– He may take some early damage, but Holloway’s durability, volume, and pace should outlast Poirier over five rounds. Roman Kopylov (-224) – Costa has regressed, and Kopylov’s boxing fundamentals and timing make him the cleaner striker here.

– Costa has regressed, and Kopylov’s boxing fundamentals and timing make him the cleaner striker here. Brendan Allen (-203) – Allen’s mix of grappling and pressure should neutralize Vettori’s forward style and give him the edge.

You can parlay all three at Bet105 for a +328 payout with their 15% UFC boost.