How To Bet On UFC 318 In California

UFC 318 takes place Saturday, July 19, in New Orleans, and California fight fans are already searching for ways to bet on Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3. While California doesn’t have legal sports betting apps, you can still place UFC 318 bets using offshore sportsbooks that accept California players. These sites offer early odds, crypto deposits, and thousands in free UFC 318 betting promos and bonuses with no restrictions.

Best UFC 318 Betting Offers in California

BetOnline – $250 in free bets for UFC 318
BetNow – Claim up to $1,000 with MMA welcome offer
Bovada – $750 crypto bonus for Poirier vs Holloway
Bet105 – Bet $20, get a free $25 UFC 318 wager
BetUS – 125% bonus on first 3 deposits up to $2,000

✅ All of these sportsbooks are accessible in California with no ID uploads, no geolocation apps, and no account restrictions.

How to Bet on UFC 318 Online in California

Click here to create your account at BetOnline Fill in your name, email, and basic info Deposit $50+ to unlock your bonus and free bets Head to “Martial Arts” and place your UFC 318 bets

📌 What to Know About UFC 318

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana 🕙 Main Card: 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV

7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV 🕗 Prelims: 5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+

5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+ 🕕 Early Prelims: 3 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+

3 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+ 🥊 Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 (Lightweight bout)

Best UFC 318 Betting Sites in California

1. BetOnline – Best California Betting Site for UFC 318

BetOnline remains the most consistent sportsbook for UFC betting in California. The site posts odds earlier than most, includes props for every fight, and updates with combo markets (round + method, win in round, etc.) closer to fight night. You’ll also find parlay boosts, alternate totals, and competitive odds on undercards and prelims.

The interface works smoothly on mobile and desktop with no download required. Crypto deposits are quick, and withdrawals are smooth and fast.

🟢 50% deposit bonus up to $250

🟢 Competitive UFC odds

🟢 Crypto-friendly with fast, trusted payouts

2. BetNow – Simplest MMA Betting Platform

If you prefer clean, no-frills betting, BetNow is your best bet. The layout is minimalist, and odds are easy to read. They cover the full UFC 318 card, including prelims and early fights. While the prop menu isn’t as deep as somewhere like Bovada, it’s easy to place single bets, moneylines, or parlays without getting overwhelmed by options.

Rebates and zero-fee deposits make it attractive for bettors, and the site runs smoothly on any browser.

🟢 200% sign-up bonus up to $1,000

🟢 No deposit or withdrawal fees

🟢 Simple layout with clean moneylines and totals

3. Bovada – Most UFC 318 Props & Specials

Bovada is where California bettors go for depth. They consistently list more props than anyone else, especially for main card bouts. You’ll find early KO/TKO, submission, decision markets, time-based props (e.g. minute of finish), and featured parlays.

The site works great on mobile, the crypto bonus is strong, and payouts via Bitcoin are typically fast. Bovada also has one of the most user-friendly interfaces, especially for new bettors.

🟢 $750 Bitcoin welcome bonus

🟢 Huge list of UFC 318 props and round combos

🟢 Fast withdrawals via crypto

4. Bet105 – Best Site for UFC 318 Parlays in California

Bet105 has built a following thanks to its low-deposit bonus and clean interface. If you deposit just $20, you’ll receive a $25 free bet for UFC 318. On top of that, they’re boosting all UFC parlays by 15% for this card.

It’s a newer book, but UFC odds are posted early, and the site supports mobile and crypto. If you’re looking to try a new book without committing much upfront, Bet105 is the best value play.

🟢 Deposit $20, get a free $25 UFC 318 bet

🟢 15% parlay boost for all UFC 318 parlays

🟢 No California restrictions or ID requirements

5. BetUS – Best UFC Bonus in California

BetUS is known for big bonus offers, and it delivers again here. You’ll get a 125% bonus up to $2,000 on your first three deposits. That’s enough to play every fight on the UFC 318 card and build parlays with room to spare.

The site also includes pre-fight analysis, matchup writeups, and betting tips, which is great for anyone who likes extra context before locking in picks. Multiple deposit methods (crypto, credit, fiat) give you flexibility.

🟢 125% bonus up to $2,000 on first three deposits

🟢 Pre-fight writeups and betting previews inside the book

🟢 Accepts crypto, cards, and traditional bank options

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC 318 in California?

Yes — it’s legal to place bets on UFC 318 in California using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These sites are based offshore, operate under global gaming licenses, and accept U.S. players without restriction.

✅ Offshore sportsbooks are legal to use in California

✅ No location checks, uploads, or betting bans

✅ Full UFC 318 card with odds and props available

Who Can Bet on UFC 318 in California?

Anyone 18 or older can sign up and place UFC 318 bets with these sportsbooks. There’s no ID upload, verification app, or residency check required. You just need an email address and a deposit method.

🔓 Must be 18+ to register

🔓 No state ID, selfie, or paperwork needed

🔓 Works on all devices and browsers

UFC 318 Odds

Fight Favorite Underdog Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Holloway -138 Poirier +118 Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez Holland -525 Rodriguez +380 Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov Kopylov -224 Costa +189 Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull Ige -220 Pitbull +185 Daniel Zellhuber vs Michael Johnson Zellhuber -650 Johnson +475 Brendan Allen vs Marvin Vettori Allen -203 Vettori +173 Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira Phillips -128 Oliveira +148 Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov Prado -145 Veretennikov +125 Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey Ferreira -570 McVey +420 Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio Crute -300 Prachnio +250 Islam Dulatov vs Adam Fugitt Dulatov -650 Fugitt +475 Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari Judice -340 Caliari +280 Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski Spann -210 Brzeski +180 Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin Gautier -650 Valentin +425

*Odds provided by BetOnline and accurate as of July 17. Subject to change.

UFC 318 Picks & Predictions

Max Holloway ML (-138) – Poirier is dangerous early, but Holloway’s pace, cardio, and durability give him the edge over five rounds.

– Poirier is dangerous early, but Holloway’s pace, cardio, and durability give him the edge over five rounds. Roman Kopylov ML (-224) – Costa hasn’t looked the same since the Adesanya loss. Kopylov’s cleaner boxing could be decisive.

– Costa hasn’t looked the same since the Adesanya loss. Kopylov’s cleaner boxing could be decisive. Brendan Allen ML (-203) – Allen’s been more consistent lately, and Vettori’s pressure style may not work as well against someone with better jiu-jitsu.

This parlays pays +328 at Bet105 with their 15% parlay bonus.