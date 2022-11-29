How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Cryptocurrency In Tunisia | Tunisia Sports Betting Sites

You can place bets on the World Cup with all the top cryptocurrency in the Tunisia with newly-launched Lucky Block. First-time customers will also receive a 15% cashback on your first seven days of losses. See how you can sign-up below.

How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Crypto In Tunisia



Just see the simple steps below and this will help you create your new Lucky Block Crypto account that will allow you to place bets any of the 2022 FIFA World Cup games, including today’s Tunisia vs France fixture.

Sign up with LUCKY BLOCK here Deposit with your choice of crypto Start betting on the World Cup and get 15% cashback on first 7 days losses

RELATED: Crypto Betting Guide for 2022 – Claim $5,000 at Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites

What Cryptocurrencies Can I Use To Place Bets On The World Cup?

Lucky Block have all the main cryptocurrencies to choose from, so once joined you’ll be able to find your preferred method to deposit. There will be a required number of blockchain confirmations depending on which currency you decide to use and before the funds are added to your new Lucky Block account. You see the table below that explains more.

Also note, there are no deposit fees with Lucky Block – but you may have to pay provider or mining fees based on the method you use to deposit. The minimum deposit is just $1 (or currency equivalent)

Currency BTC BCH LTC DOGE ETH USDT ADA Network Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin ERC20 OMNI Cardano Confirmations 1 6 6 6 10 2 15 Avg time 10 mins to 1 hr 15s to 5 mins 2 mins to 8 mins ~1 minute 15s to 5 mins ~5mins 5mins to 10mins

TOP TIP: You can also deposit with fiat money

Lucky Block Payment Methods In Full

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Tether

Cardano

Wire Transfer

Credit Card

Apple Pay

Google Pay

The Lucky Block Registration Process Is Quick With NO KYC Checks

There is more good news here as the Lucky Block ‘form-based’ registration process is very quick to do – taking less than 30 seconds!

Just create an account by entering your email address, then pick a username and password. Then with NO email verification or annoying KYC checks either, joining Lucky Block is super easy!

What About Crypto Withdrawals With Lucky Block?



Withdrawals are processed instantly most of the time and will then be credited back to your account as soon as your transaction is confirmed sufficiently on the blockchain. However, in some cases (these are rare) these withdrawals may need to be reviewed by the Lucky Block team before processed and can take 24 hours to look into.

Payout Times With Lucky Block

Bitcoin : Up to 1 hour

: Up to 1 hour Bitcoin Cash : Up to 5 mins

: Up to 5 mins Litecoin : Up to 8 mins

: Up to 8 mins Dogecoin : Up to 1 min

: Up to 1 min Ethereum : Up to 5 mins

: Up to 5 mins Tether : Up to 5 mins

: Up to 5 mins Cardano : Up to 10 mins

: Up to 10 mins Wire Transfer : Up to 2 bank days

: Up to 2 bank days Credit Card: Up to 2 bank days

Lucky Block Key Withdrawal Terms

No withdrawal fees

Unlimited withdrawal limit

Can withdraw with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Dogecoin, ERC20, OMNI & Cardano

Tunisia vs France Betting Markets

After you’ve joined up with Lucky Block and deposited with your preferred crypto currency, just go over to their ‘Sports’ section where you will see all the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches, including Tunisia vs France.

You can bet on the popular win/draw/win market (see the latest Lucky Block odds below), plus there’s a stack of other associated markets to take advantage of.

Tunisia vs France World Cup (Wednesday Nov 30) Odds Play Tunisia 7.50 Draw 4.30 France 1.40

Note: Odds are subject to change

See some of the other Tunisia vs France betting markets below

Double Chance – Pick two of the three 90mins match outcomes

Pick two of the three 90mins match outcomes Both Teams To Score – Bet on both teams to score (or not)

Bet on both teams to score (or not) Half-time/Full-time – Which team will be winning at HT and then FT

Which team will be winning at HT and then FT Goal Scorer – Bet on players to score the first (or anytime) goals

Bet on players to score the first (or anytime) goals First Goal – Which team will score the first goal of the match?

Which team will score the first goal of the match? Overs/Unders – Predict how many total goals the game will have

Predict how many total goals the game will have Cards – How many cards (yellow/red) will be shown in the game

DID YOU KNOW? France have won just three of their last eight games



Tunisia vs France Recent Match Stats and Betting Odds



Tunisia and France are yet to play each other, so will be creating a bit of history here.

Defending champions France have looked strong in winning their opening two games and are clear favourites to make it three from three, despite the fact that Didier Deschamps may rest some of his big guns.

Les Bleus put four goals past Australia and two past Denmark but failed to keep a clean sheet on either occasion.

Tunisia have never progressed further than the group stage at a World Cup and have lost 60% of games in their FIFA World Cup history.

In addition, they have never beaten a European side in the tournament.

The match betting for the Tunisia vs France match, suggests France, who have won the World Cup twice, will be getting all three points here, but you can see our key match stats to hopefully give you another betting angle into the fixture.

For example, both teams DIDN’T score in 18 of Tunisia’s last 20 games (90%), so the 1.80 on offer with Lucky Block here might be of interest.

The most likely scoreline for a France win is 0-1 with a probability of 12.21%.

Tunisia vs France

FIFA World Rankings, Tunisia 30, France 4

Tunisia and France have NEVER played each other in a competitive game

Tunisia Match Stats

5 of Tunisia’s last 7 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 17 of Tunisia’s last 18 games

Tunisia have lost only 2 of their last 10 games

Top Scorer: Wahbi Khazri 24 goals, 69 caps

France Match Stats

France have score six goals in their last two games

France have kept just one clean sheet in their last 8 games

Both teams scored in 5 of France’s last 8 games

5 of France’s last 7 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Top Scorer: Olivier Giroud 51 goals, 115 caps

Tunisia vs France World Cup (Wednesday Nov 30) Both Teams To Score Odds Play Both Teams To Score – YES

2.00 Both Teams To Score – NO

1.80

Note: Odds are subject to change

Lucky Block Sportsbook Reviewed



Lucky Block: Bet On Your Favourite Sports Using Cryptocurrency, plus 15% Cashback On Any First 7 Day Losses

The Lucky Block Sportsbook has over 35 sports and 15 eSports to pick from, so all your sports betting needs are certainly covered. Casino players are looked after too as they can also choose from nearly 100 separate game platforms.

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook will also accept all forms of cryptocurrency – that include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and LBLOCK are also expected to be added as payment options in the pipeline.

15% CASHBACK ON FIRST 7-DAY LOSSES

Plus, new Lucky Block customers can also take advantage of their promo welcome offer that will give a 15% cashback on any losses over the first 7 days.

On the 8th day of betting, just contact the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be a loss.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

RELATED: Best Bitcoin Casino Bonuses in December

RELATED: 16% of Americans Use or Own Crypto; 3x More than in 2019